Guy Perfectly Captures His Dog's View Of The World With Stabilized Dog Camera
A YouTuber placed a camera on his dog Drake and caught a wonderful day in his life.
Our basic conception of a car's setup is for the each pair of wheels to be perfectly aligned. Mercedes has come up with an innovative new technique which lets each wheel point inward or outward independently, with fascinating results.
You might think it's mind reading, but really, it's just about math.
You might argue that dogs can't play the piano. But just watch Max.
If you're going to fail, at least fail with absolute style.
The wheels of fortune go round and round, round and round, round and round.
British singer Charlotte Awbery visits the States to perform the song that made her go viral in the London Tube.
The controversial term may be new, but the goal is the same: Drink less. And I do.
Two royal couples, two Instagram accounts, one conspiracy theory.
Physicists at Northeastern have discovered a new way to manipulate electric charge. And the changes to the future of our technology could be monumental.
A small Georgia town, a prophecy about Donald Trump, and the story of how a miracle fell apart.
A group of millionaires are asked a series of questions about their principles and their answers might surprise/infuriate you.
You've got to keep a good eye out when you're out on the sea.
Villeneuve and his team went to painstaking lengths to ensure "Arrival" made as much scientific and logical sense as possible.
If you're really, really into Damien Hirst and have an extra $100,000 lying around, you can give the Empathy Suite at the Palms Casino Resort a try.
What modern epidemics like Ebola and SARS can teach us about the possible impact of the coronavirus on global markets.
New research indicates that for some people, breakfast may be a waste of time.
Parallel parking is often a nightmare for anyone who drives. Here are a few simple guidelines to make sure you can park perfectly.
Security analyst John Strand had a contract to test a correctional facility's defenses. He sent the best person for the job: his mother.
This entire video showcasing water droplets falling and rebounding in slow motion is beautiful, but the example of a droplet falling onto a pointy cone is particularly cool.
The patient was admitted to UC Davis Medical Center on February 19 but not diagnosed until the 23rd — raising concerns about testing capabilities and health care workers' exposure to the disease.
1,000 white-collar tech shuttles are stalling Bay Area public transit.
Before its dissolution, the Soviet Union produced 2.1-2.3 million units per year of all types.
Demi Adejuyigbe — the comedian behind those viral dances set to Earth, Wind & Fire's "September" — is back with a new gag, and it's a good gag.
As the coffee giant approaches its 50th birthday and 32,000th store, what exactly does the siren song of Starbucks mean anymore?
A driver single-handedly caused wall-to-wall gridlock on a highway off-ramp in Chile.
As cases spiked in Indiana, where Pence was governor, he reportedly turned to prayer.
Yuya Nakanishi is renowned for being one of the most proficient sword makers in Japan. Here's a behind-the-scenes tour of how he produces these exquisite blades.
In warehouses, call centers, and other sectors, intelligent machines are managing humans, and they're making work more stressful, grueling, and dangerous.
If you're reading this while driving, knock it off.
The corporate success of competitive gaming obscures the industry's dark side: a massive underclass of underpaid freelancers.
I did not see the body positivity movement coming, not at all.
A collared peccary aka Javelina was caught on camera making a full sprint in Tucson, Arizona.
A Coen Brothers-esque tale about knuckleheaded kitchen staffers at the All-Star Café, a Hollywood A-lister, the Mona Lisa of baseball cards and a plan that went horribly wrong.
Mister Bubz, a dog, employs Britney Spears' copyright team and was invited to Ozzy Osbourne's surprise 70th birthday party.
Included are images from all 19 Smithsonian museums, nine research centers, libraries, archives and the National Zoo.
The LockPickingLawyer not only picks this key lockbox in 2 seconds, he also discovers how misleading its "Amazon's Choice" label is.
Brazilian photographer Rodrigo Kunstmann's life changed this week after a newborn portrait he captured went viral.
It's all about asking the right questions.
A forgotten passageway used by prime ministers and political luminaries – and closed up by Victorian labourers – has been uncovered in Parliament.
When I got word that Amazon was expanding the concept, I knew what I had to do. I had to steal from its newest product line, one that's much harder to carefully track with a mix of RGB and infrared sensors: produce. Could I pilfer some plums? Wrangle some watermelon? Bag a banana?
Think running a marathon is hard? Try doing that while also playing "Minecraft" on VR.
What's the weirdest thing you learned this week? Your answer is about to get a lot weirder.
"What Do You Say to a Naked Lady?" was more "Punk'd" than porn, but it still got people talking.
The airline announced it is introducing an Economy Skynest, which transforms seats into beds.
Elite VC bike rides are giving way to chiller adventures.
Bone apple teeth! These cursed images make us gag, so why can't we look away?