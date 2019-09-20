Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

'I FELT I HAD TO SURVIVE'
melmagazine.com

In 2013, Leathers' name, identity and status as a sex worker was leaked to the press, creating a media firestorm that placed a scarlet letter on her chest for her role in the Anthony Weiner scandal. But eight years later, she's no longer letting anyone else define her.

Explore →

Technology

Explore →

Digg Picks

Explore →

Hacker Noon

Explore →

SuperJump

Explore →

Album A Day

Explore →

NFTs

Explore →

Science

Even More →

Namespaces

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x