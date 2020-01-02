Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

'LIKE THE SKIN OF THE URBAN LANDSCAPE'

citylab.com

Decades after federal regulations banned the use of the deadly metal in paint, gasoline, and plumbing, the effects of lead continue to be felt across America's cities.

LOST IN THE SNOW

2 diggs bbc.co.uk

In the dead of winter, a group of students set out on a trek into the Ural Mountains. Their frozen bodies — with inexplicable injuries — were discovered in locations that compounded the puzzle of how they died. The Dyatlov Pass mystery spawned dozens of conspiracy theories, which have endured for 60 years.

GAMING THE SYSTEM

fabiensanglard.net

From the Amiga 500, Atari ST, IBM PC, Super Nintendo, up to the Sega Genesis, I attempted to discover how "Another World" was implemented. I found an environment made rich by its diversity where the now ubiquitous CPU/GPU did not exist yet. In the process, I discovered the untold stories of seemingly impossible problems heroically solved by lone programmers.

PRIVATE EYES

amusingplanet.com

There is not a square-inch of earth that has not been photographed and mapped by satellites today. These spying eyes, flying hundreds of miles above the earth's surface are capable of imaging the entire earth many times over in a single day. Arriving at this level of technological brilliance was no small matter.