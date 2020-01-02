Guy Pays $500 For Amazon Mystery Returns, Gets $24,000 Worth Of Products
Sometimes to find the treasure you have to dig into the junk.
Two semis brought two lanes of traffic on I-24 near Chattanooga to a complete standstill.
Come for Brighton player Alireza Jahanbakhsh's beautiful goal against Chelsea, stay for his stunned celebration.
Jason Fenske does the math on the Porsche Taycan, the company's first full-electric sports car — and finds it likely is faster than the Tesla Model S.
Nothing to see here, just a normal day at work for a hot metal crane operator.
YouTuber SmarterEveryDay gets a machine to hit a monster 700 foot home run.
This is why we should keep things on a tight leash.
Decades after federal regulations banned the use of the deadly metal in paint, gasoline, and plumbing, the effects of lead continue to be felt across America's cities.
In the dead of winter, a group of students set out on a trek into the Ural Mountains. Their frozen bodies — with inexplicable injuries — were discovered in locations that compounded the puzzle of how they died. The Dyatlov Pass mystery spawned dozens of conspiracy theories, which have endured for 60 years.
A YouTuber demonstrates what would happen to the Earth if it was struck by multiple sized objects.
Sometimes the most ingenious design is the one hiding in plain sight.
It was not clear who carried out the strike at Baghdad Airport, but the death of Qassem Soleimani, one of Iran's most revered military leaders, seems certain to send tensions soaring between the United States and Iran.
Stories abound of women who have dieted alongside a man, only to see his fat melt away — while they struggle to change the number on the scale. What's the deal?
A magpie in Australia was caught on camera imitating the sound of sirens after hearing so many fire trucks respond to the bushfires.
Moving the Corvette's engine could finally earn a classic car the credit it deserves.
From the Amiga 500, Atari ST, IBM PC, Super Nintendo, up to the Sega Genesis, I attempted to discover how "Another World" was implemented. I found an environment made rich by its diversity where the now ubiquitous CPU/GPU did not exist yet. In the process, I discovered the untold stories of seemingly impossible problems heroically solved by lone programmers.
Sometimes to find the treasure you have to dig into the junk.
YouTuber WhistlinDiesel make Adam and Jamie look like fools by attaching square wheels to his truck, proving they can dig in and get better traction.
From the pretty accurate to the creepy and scary, these eight visions show just how people in the past saw the future.
The three-headed baby is going to haunt us in our dreams.
The rocky island of Redonda, once stripped of its flora and fauna by invasive species, makes an astonishingly quick comeback. What's the secret to its recovery?
Police have been unable to find car or any occupants, and were forced to call off the search due to high waves.
My fantasy was to escape from the corporate grind. After a taste of freedom and months of hare-brained schemes, I begged to be captured again.
How New York City can incorporate managed retreat into its plans to fight climate change.
There is not a square-inch of earth that has not been photographed and mapped by satellites today. These spying eyes, flying hundreds of miles above the earth's surface are capable of imaging the entire earth many times over in a single day. Arriving at this level of technological brilliance was no small matter.
On Reddit, any kind of fandom can find a community — even those dedicated to hate-loving a sportswriter.
The company's motto used to be "Don't be evil." Things have changed.
An atom is so small that if you reimagined an atom to be the size of a tennis ball, the width of a penny would be the size of Earth.
I'm a former smoker who misses the idleness and so-called social benefits of smoking.
In the centre of bustling and busy Barcelona there is unusual quiet: just the babble of children playing in a small playground and the sound of the birds.
U-Haul said it will stop hiring people who use nicotine in the 21 states where companies are allowed to consider tobacco use when making hiring decisions.
Despite possessing twice the waistline of Jupiter and half again its heft, exoplanet WASP-12b lives so close to its star that it whizzes around once each (Earth) day. Unfortunately, its world may be coming to a swifter end than expected.
The code was awful in ways that were entirely new to me but, despite the best efforts of the architecture team, we managed to gradually improve things. But there were still lots of problems, and some of them began to impact the business plan.
A&E's YouTube channel just uploaded this "stunt" from an old episode of "Criss Angel: Mindfreak" of Angel jumping into a locked cage over the Grand Canyon and… are we supposed to think this is real?
have read the many memories of his being kind, moral, or in love with the game. The easy praise is good today. But it misses the manner in which he was truly remarkable.
"Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning" elaborates on well-known allegations from last year's documentary. It also incorporates, and interrogates, the assertions of the singer's defenders.
Emails show that a group of employees who called for stronger climate action by the company were told they risked dismissal.
Swine fever devastated China's stock because with unsound governance, even sound regulations have perverse effects.
Just one of the many perils we face eating out.
On the so-garish-it's-gorgeous art, furniture and decor in the Safdie brothers' New York thriller.
We started the 2010s obsessed with our electronic hygiene — and ended them a nation of digital hoarders. Eleven ideas about the decade that killed iTunes.
Every time a new decade rolls around, people get in arguments about whether it begins in the 0 year or the 1 year. Here's why it makes sense to start in the 0 year.
"The salt they pump back into the sea kills everything, and there's just a thick layer of sludge on the sea bed now."
All that glitters may be golden, but it definitely isn't gold, as "Antiques Roadshow" expert Andy McConnell discovered.
Photographer Ira Cohen was an avant-garde pioneer, mastering his craft in the era's psychedelic art, rock and jazz scenes.
Samsung's expected to show off a nearly bezel-free TV at CES in Las Vegas next week, and as tends to be the case with such things, some of the details have leaked.
Its odd design has led to many traffic accidents, it seems, including this one.
Christopher Nolan is rightly renowned for his Dark Knight trilogy, but the third film is by far the most uneven. But what if it's secretly a masterpiece of camp?
Even a galaxy teeming with star-hopping alien civilizations should still harbor isolated, unvisited worlds — and Earth might be among them.
