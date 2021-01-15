Guy Parodies Every Conversation Comics Have On Comedians' Podcasts
Joel Haver reenacts the trite discussion topics made on every comedian bro's podcast.
You know what's likely going to happen at the end of the video, but still, it's way more than you expect.
Congresswoman Cori Bush drew boos after calling Donald Trump the "white supremacist-in-chief."
It turns out a simpler design pays off.
As dispersals go, this one is quick and easy.
While Democrats excoriated President Donald Trump for inciting a riot to storm the Capitol, Congressman Ken Buck took shots at the Material Girl.
A wooden kalimba made from discarded popsicle sticks.
Tomi Masters was a 23-year-old from Indiana who moved to California with dreams of making it big in the cannabis business. Then she met a hacker who introduced her to a dark new world of digital manipulation, suspicion, paranoia and fear — one that swallowed her alive and left her floating in a river in the Philippines.
As the FBI warns of violence, anti-government extremists are ready to get in on the chaos.
An extraordinary time-lapse of a woman and her boyfriend taking raw land and transforming it into a bustling farm.
Interviewers and candidates often end up in situations where they're almost encouraged to lie — here's what research says about how, why and how often it happens.
A new HBO documentary zeroes in on the immense psychological toll it took for the legendary golfer to go from prodigy to phenom.
Shelly "Shellycantsitwithus" Das observes how she knows there aren't enough women writers in Hollywood.
There are some factors you can't change about your metabolism. But there are things you can do to influence how much energy your body uses over the course of the day.
One man makes a living out of meeting up with clients who hire him just to be with them.
Here's the story behind the building's smallest doors.
How a Mexican photojournalist had his name wiped from his singular accomplishment is perhaps as confounding as how Maradona got away with a flagrant hand ball in front of hundreds of millions.
Recovery has no standard definition, and some states, including California and Florida, do not report such data at all.
ProPublica breaks down the tense showdown between the mob of Capitol rioters and Officer Eugene Goodman.
Quarantine is turning you into a stiff, hunched-over, itchy, sore, headachy husk.
Everyone blames Rose, but if you really were to trace who is to blame, you'd come up with a very different culprit.
States were anticipating a windfall of vaccines after federal officials said they would stop holding back second doses. But the policy had already changed, and no stockpile exists.
"Having a perfect white smile and shiny teeth is like the equivalent of having the latest designer bags these days."
The cheap cabinets and the yet-to-be-installed dishwasher are not great signs.
About one minute after the vice president was hustled out of the Senate chamber and into a nearby room, members of the pro-Trump mob arrived at the top of a nearby landing.
You may have been surprised when President-election Joe Biden unveiled a plan Thursday that included $1,400 checks instead of $2,000.
YouTuber EMERLENE recounts how highly competitive it was working in corporate finance and how she wouldn't recommend it.
And there won't be an Intel option.
It may be an unpopular opinion, but it does hold some validity.
A professor caused an internet storm when she asked if young people were capable of writing a formal message.
The creatures made famous by "Game of Thrones" went extinct some 13,000 years ago. Now geneticists know a little more about where they come from.
Josh Deek went undercover to record a pyramid scheme on the inside and he hit the mother lode.
She said she is also working on getting her 1971 show "The Pet Set" rereleased.
Also featuring Trump's Twitter ban, Damn Shawty, lets… and more.
Officer Daniel Hodges reveals the harrowing experience of being pinned in a doorway fighting against the Capitol rioters.
Sandra is a nursing home staffer, a widow and a Trump supporter deep in the right-wing news vortex. Trump and the Republican Party's claims of election fraud have left her hopeless.
"Our mortgage is £600 a month for a three-bedroom house with a garden, 10 minutes from the beach."
Michael Fanone recounts the scary moment the Capitol rioters reached for his gun and threatened his life.
In Sweden most people don't carry cash anymore and in China, even panhandlers have QR codes for donations.
Featuring Sony Alpha cameras.
A sprawling tactical industry is teaching American civilians how to fight like Special Ops forces. By preparing for violence at home, are they calling it into being?
When Tom Rice voted "yes" on the impeachment of Donald Trump over the President's role in inciting the riot that led to the storming of the US Capitol, most close congressional watchers assumed he had made a mistake. He did not.
Apparently, you should be wary of drinks that don't come in a bottle.
Hundreds of people had their appointments abruptly canceled.
The president-elect is rolling out a large spending package aimed at helping battle the virus and alleviate the economic toll it has taken.
I'm not having what she's having.
Heading out into the cold? Don't step foot outside of your cozy home without some warmers to protect your hands from the thermal assault of old man winter.
The chaotic creation could be improved with a layer or two of sour cream, but it still looks pretty good.
Rosamund Pike stars as Marla Grayson in I CARE A LOT, coming to Netflix on February 19.
Christine Priola, a former occupational therapist for the Cleveland schools, was arrested Thursday and accused of taking part in last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol.
What we can learn from the newspaper that outed Ku Klux Klan members in Chicago in 1922.
YouTube LockPickingLawyer demonstrates how you can simply pull open even a sturdy digital padlock with a simple tool called padlock shims.