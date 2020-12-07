Guy Manages To Get Close To Wild Owls By Imitating Bird Calls
They probably think he's a hoot although a bit strange and not bird-sized at all.
We had no idea how fast a hippo could tear across a river.
In the German league, Stuttgart's striker Silas Wamangituka tested his opponents' patience in the final minutes of the game.
When working-from-home situations lead to even more unexpected mishaps and bloopers.
It's a battle between light sabers and wands. Which franchise will prevail?
"Seinfeld" created humor that was relatable across the board. It made itself the joke. Nerdstalgic breaks down "The Contest" episode to prove the point.
GQ grooming columnist Phillip Picardi talked to Hollywood dentists about how to get perfect teeth — and what we even mean by "perfect."
They are going to the grocery store again, but don't see vaccines making life normal right away.
The people at that time seemed a little bit less than enthusiastic at the news.
A survey of DC restaurants beloved by everyone from Ulysses S. Grant to Joe Biden.
"The Real Housewives of Potomac" has become the darling of the Bravo franchise and given an otherwise unassuming town a shot of cultural recognition.
New Yorkers will be envious of these enormous apartments at dirt cheap prices in Mexico City.
The race is nearly complete, but distributing the doses will be a breathtaking challenge.
From the ancient Greeks to the 17th century, a terrestrial phenomenon baffled scientists: Where did the birds go in winter?
What's old is new is old again. Minecraft is video game Lego, Lego is real world Minecraft, and the two come together to make really cool playsets.
Spotify's annual Wrapped campaigns make unpaid influencers of us all.
This snow? Nothing to be afraid of.
Ask medieval historian Michael McCormick what year was the worst to be alive, and he's got an answer: "536." Not 1349, when the Black Death wiped out half of Europe. Not 1918, when the flu killed 50 million to 100 million people, mostly young adults. But 536.
If you thought doing the laundry and cleaning were already physically taxing enough, try to imagine doing it with parkour.
Genetic analysis of human remains found in the Himalayas has raised baffling questions about who these people were and why they were there.
Michael Ferrier's app has amateur remote viewers competing for cash, but it has another purpose: predicting stock prices and, eventually, creating a gig platform for psychics.
If it's this clever, does it even count as cheating?
Video footage of the incident shows Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents raiding the home of the woman fired over COVID-19 data.
Digital Consulting Group made $42 million in eight months for media and marketing services. But who's behind it?
The more you think about it, the more very little of this make sense.
Joe Biden's hometown, known chiefly for its dull, corporate vibe, has become the center of the political universe. Residents are thrilled.
Many people have watched a loved one "fall down the rabbit hole" this year.
The generally positive first reviews of M1-based Macs has generated animated discussions. Judging by users' reactions, Apple's new M1 processor truly is a BFD (Big Fantastic Disruption), but, as expected, certain critics have questioned the success.
"I don't know who needs to hear this but… #masks work," Nye wrote on TikTok.
As many as 4,000,000 could get the jab before the end of the year, resulting in "big patches of normality" soon.
For people stressed or intimidated by fitness culture.
It's not dark magic. It's the aid of the Bernoulli's principle.
France's embrace of fraternité sets it apart from the United States in key ways, and is the foundation of so much we love about the country.
David Fincher spoke with The Atlantic about his new Netflix film, "Mank," and his theory of moviemaking after 30 years in Hollywood.
Maybe before you start implementing these odd practices, you should sleep on it?
Lies about science, civil rights, and the vote itself have turned Americans against one another.
The man, a migrant worker from the Philippines, was quarantining in a hotel in Kaohsiung City when he briefly stepped out of his room into the hallway, the city's Department of Health told Taiwan's official Central News Agency (CNA.)
The decade-long hunt captured the world's attention, but when it finally ended last June, everyone still wanted to know: who had solved the mystery? This week, as legal proceedings threaten his anonymity, a 32-year-old medical student is ready to go on the record.
Michael Fuoco was a bigfoot reporter with a fiery personality and a reputation for harassing young women. No one seemed to want to rein him in.
We prepared six faux meat dishes from the past 1,000 years, ranging from "mock lamb chops" in 965 to the bleeding Impossible Burger in 2016.
Deal covers 600 songs including "Blowin' in the Wind" and "Knockin' on Heaven's Door."
"As you saw, that wasn't terribly difficult."
Our public messaging about the virus should explain the real costs — in graphic terms — of catching the virus.
Donald Trump questioned where Barack Obama was born. The president called the man who's succeeding him "unfit." But there's ample precedent for their mutual antipathy.
Mario Lopez is Colonel Sanders in this bonkers mini-movie presented by KFC and Lifetime.
Sitting is, indeed, quite bad for you. But moving is very good for you, even in small doses.
A send-off to the many NYC restaurants, bars, stores, hotels, and businesses, big and small, that closed in 2020 during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
YouTuber A.B. Cannon adds color and sharpness to photographs that are over 160-years-old, originally from the Civil War era.