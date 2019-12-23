This Guy Made A Video Game For His Girlfriend With A Hidden Marriage Proposal And Filmed Her Playing It
A man spent 9 months developing a video game just to propose to his girlfriend.
A man spent 9 months developing a video game just to propose to his girlfriend.
"If you told me 30 years ago that I'd be this boring stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I wouldn't have took that bet."
People get more stressed out from short flights than long ones. What's the explanation for that?
Check out Kurt Russell auditioning for Star Wars and other memorable failed tryouts for famous roles.
Australia is currently dealing with extremely serious wildfires, and this clip shows just how quickly they can advance in dry conditions.
Legend has it that the design was created by Abraham Lincoln, to ensure the mallet head would never loosen. Whether that's true or not, it's a cool design.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
A weird year capping a weird decade made all that much stranger by the fact that we watched much of it play out through the funhouse mirror of the internet. Anyway, here are the Digg editors' favorite pieces of writing and internet culture from 2019.
Recognizability matters, to politicians and celebrities alike. See how many people you can identify based only on a photograph.
Legend has it that the design was created by Abraham Lincoln, to ensure the mallet head would never loosen. Whether that's true or not, it's a cool design.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A man spent 9 months developing a video game just to propose to his girlfriend.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The epic history of the biggest piece of junk in the galaxy.
Australia is currently dealing with extremely serious wildfires, and this clip shows just how quickly they can advance in dry conditions.
Arguments over whether game addiction is real have led to feuds between government departments and a national debate over policy.
Burning down capitalism one incense stick at a time.
On this manmade island is an art gallery building, several greenhouses and even an outdoor dance floor and "beach." Here's how they pulled it off.
Winter has been to 15,000 Starbucks in 55 countries, and he's not done yet.
Some bad designs are noticeable right away, their poorly-considered executions slap you in the face like a slice of wet ham. Others are more insidious, with problems lurking stealthily under the surface.
Why buy a drone when you can get a plane instead? The Moskito is a smartphone-controlled plane that lets you enjoy the magic of flight right from your phone. Get it for just $34.30 with code MERRYSAVE15 today.
As polar and mountain regions have warmed, the extent of sea and land ice has declined.
Today, two companies control 82% of all casket sales in the United States. But can a new crop of more affordable and sustainable options shake things up?
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
People tend to feel gloomier when the nights draw in and cold weather descends. But altering our working hours to fit the seasons could help lift our mood.
The youngest sister from Louisa May Alcott's novel remains as spoiled as ever in the latest film adaptation. But she's finally afforded the depth that's missing from previous movies.
A lucky Redditor shared what Bill Gates got her for Christmas.
It's been a rough 10 years in cybersecurity — and it's only getting worse.
We strongly advise you to not do this at home.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
On a woman who murdered her partner after years of abuse, and a new law on sentencing for crimes committed by victims of domestic violence.
Managers were found to have created a "climate of anxiety."
These passengers shuttered in fear as a rhino began a full-fledged trot in the direction of their car.
Dass became a leading guru for the American counterculture in the late '60s and '70s, beginning with his first best-selling book, 1971's "Be Here Now," which advocated helping others to achieve enlightenment.
Working the night shift on an intensive care unit, Suzanne Ohlmann brushes up against death, Jesus and her biological father.
Speaking at a at a conference in Florida, President Donald Trump went on a long, unscripted soliloquy about windmills.
An elderly couple driving on I-75 North of Atlanta wound up in this semi's blind spot and it didn't end well.
Tom Hooper's adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical is the latest entry in a long and storied tradition of cat erotica that dates back as far as the 1920s.
"If you told me 30 years ago that I'd be this boring stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I wouldn't have took that bet."
A Silicon Valley lobby enrolled elite academia to avoid legal restrictions on artificial intelligence.
Disney will have to prove it can leave Star Wars and Avengers behind to develop new franchises and succeed in the streaming era.
The president helps him recruit. His coach and AD left their prior jobs amid scandal. He's a cable news staple. But can the bulwark of the religious right build evangelical Notre Dame by marrying theology, politics, and major college football?
Both the online multiplayer and the campaign are superb in The Coalition's "Gears 5." And thanks to Microsoft's Play Anywhere program, this purchase works on both Xbox One consoles and Windows 10 PCs.
Hundreds of ski resorts now stand abandoned across the Alps. But some scientists believe they have found a way to keep snow on the ground and that it could help vulnerable communities all over the world.
Justine Calma breaks down the controversy over light bulbs in America.
Instead of looking at what could go wrong, we're asking you to look at what could go right.
Google AI researcher François Chollet argues we need to rethink how we measure AI's smarts to make better progress.
Thousands of asylum seekers remain at risk in Mexican border towns, waiting for humanitarian aid.
For Democrats, it was an instant bombshell, a "jaw-hit-the-floor sort of moment," one lawmaker said. Another described sneaking peeks at Republican colleagues to see whether they were having a similar reaction.
A design journalist reflects on the decor trends that defined the last decade.
The debate was crashed by Alec Baldwin's President Trump, who then started to complain about impeachment.
Boeing's new passenger spacecraft, the CST-100 Starliner, landed safely in the New Mexico desert this morning, bringing a swift end to a very rough debut flight to space.
I tried to have the Bordentown Township Police Department investigated for a culture of racism, negligence and corruption after my dad's death.
Deondra, Desirae, Gregory, Melody and Ryan, five Julliard-trained pianists and siblings, play an epic version of "Sleigh Ride."
Companies claim they can now easily calculate your biological age. Should you take them up on it?
The rise and fall of the claustrum epitomizes the hunt for consciousness in the brain.
It's generally not recommended to interact with wildlife but this koala bear was in trouble.