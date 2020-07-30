Guy Wants To Surprise Wife With Kayak, Does Not Think Things All The Way Through
It was a nice surprise, but getting that surprise out of the garage is another matter entirely.
Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal had a heated moment with Attorney General William Barr over the Trump Administration's handling of protesters during a hearing on Tuesday.
Edwin Sarkissian goes Rambo upon his grandfather's prized Lamborghini.
Here's a Rube Goldberg Machine puzzle that will leave you scratching your head.
TEKOI once served a vital military purpose for the United States. CGP Grey explores the abandoned site and explains the rise and fall of the military installation in Grantsville, Utah.
Uncle Rob performs a badass science experiment on masks by simulating coughs with volatile, flammable liquids.
"Chalk Warfare 4.0" is an action-packed visual effects masterpiece.
These are the countries that US citizens can travel to and the restrictions they will face when they get there.
They've come from the future for two reasons: to save us from ourselves, and to make YouTube confessionals.
Magnus Midtbø, a retired competitive rock climber, decided to give the USA Navy Seals fitness test a shot.
The fabled lord of Camelot may be a figure of folklore, but parts of his story belong to others, says historian Miles Russell.
The science-defying need to release "Tenet" in the US this summer appears to miss the lessons of Christopher Nolan's earlier film, "Interstellar."
Josh from Let's Game It Out found a hilarious way to nuke the planet-colonizing game Astroneer. Watch until the end.
There is logic behind saying to hell with reelection.
Health experts say the best way to end the spread of COVID-19 is widespread mask-wearing. Here a map showing the percentage of mask adoption throughout the country.
Here's every runner you'll meet on the road, from the prancers to the Tom Cruises and the Phoebe Buffays.
The company's founder says in an interview that he wants it to be "a window" on the world. A Republican senator says it is a "Trojan horse."
We wish our first dates could go this perfectly.
For centuries, the source of Stonehenge's massive sarsen stones have been an open mystery.
Here's a fascinating glimpse inside an Apple Store from 2003.
The coronavirus triggered the sharpest economic contraction in modern history in the second quarter as the pandemic hammered the economy, the Commerce Department said Thursday.
The pursuit of achievement distracts from the deeply ordinary activities and relationships that make life meaningful.
A masked one man band adds two new members to the group, and with their powers combined, it kinda slaps.
Here's what it's like to virtually fly the Boeing 737-200, the oldest passenger plane still in service.
What it's really like in the Magic Kingdom right now, according to a theme park expert.
The YouTube homepage for a person with liberal views is not the same as a person who believes in conspiracy theories.
Julie Nolke does a hilariously historically inaccurate reenactment of the time scientists discovered germs.
Remember basketball? Well, it's back. Our staff answers seven questions about the NBA's restart, including who will make the Finals, whether the winner deserves an asterisk, and which under-the-radar bubble story line they're keeping an eye on.
DNA tests are cheap and ubiquitous. For some donor-conceived people, they can unearth long-buried truths about their ancestry — and lead to unorthodox reunions.
An Aussie busts out a whip to this classic 90s dance song.
The footage shows the power of surveillance systems that have been monitoring protests all over the country.
Imagine a millionaire's resort; one to rival St. Tropez, Italy's Portofino, or Miami's South Beach - abandoned overnight.
What's the largest comprehensible number?
Donald Trump has called for November's presidential election to be postponed, saying increased postal voting could lead to fraud and inaccurate results.
On a Saturday morning in July of 1945, Army Air Corps bomber pilot Lt. Colonel William Smith was trying to fly his B-25 bomber through a steadily increasing fog.
Will it destroy the gun or will the bullet end up hitting the person firing the gun?
When Lisa met Adam in graduate school, she thought she'd hit the dating jackpot. But over time, Lisa says, Adam became condescending, controlling, and cruel.
Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain has died weeks after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, according to an announcement made Thursday on his website. He was 74.
Baby ducks are simply too precious for this world.
The space agency's next rover mission, Mars 2020, launched from Cape Canaveral on Thursday. How does the space agency ensure contaminants from our currently COVID-contaminated world don't find their way to other planets?
According to a recent survey, Elizabeth, New Jersey is the city that has seen the sharpest increase in sex toy sales since lockdown.
The top tech CEOs testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday and it was a bit of a sh*t show.
Though I may not be here with you, I urge you to answer the highest calling of your heart and stand up for what you truly believe.
My lockdown habit of watching virtual Arsenal fixtures on Football Manager is insane. But so is watching Arsenal in real life.
NASA's Perseverance rover lifted off on a rocket to Mars from Cape Canaveral, Florida early Thursday.
On the dark streets of a college town, two teenagers hoisted a rock and ended a man's life. His loved ones want to know when we'll finally value the lives of homeless people.
The supermodel gives Architectural Digest a glimpse inside her surprisingly sophisticated house, previously owned by Charlie Sheen.
Activists insist that police departments must change. For half a century, the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York has successfully resisted such demands.
Two new studies from Germany paint a sobering picture of the toll that Covid-19 takes on the heart, raising the specter of long-term damage after people recover, even if their illness was not severe enough to require hospitalization.
This year has been such a dumpster fire that this upcoming Pauly Shore movie almost seems refreshing. The Weasel is back at it again in this extremely NSFW trailer for "Guest House" — coming to Video On Demand August 28.
