Guy Jerry Rigs Frozen Pipes In House To Make Sure They Don't Freeze
YouTuber ZacksJerryRig takes matters in his own hands to fix a few uninsulated water pipes in his home.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
YouTuber ZacksJerryRig takes matters in his own hands to fix a few uninsulated water pipes in his home.
CNBC host Shepard Smith dishes to Christiane Amanpour about why he left Fox News.
A comedian offers a Trump supporter a million dollars if she can answer this seemingly easy question.
They're not upset at each other. They're upset at the fence.
Garth Brooks sought to unite the country during a powerful performance of Amazing Grace.
The LockPickingLawyer breezes through another heavy duty lock, this one meant for two-wheel vehicles, and explains how a design change could make the job tougher.
Michael Shatravka tried to be in the shoes of the garbage men in Bayonne, New Jersey, and it was one eye-opening experience for him.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Ever wonder why celebrities don't go bald any more?
The late producer's innovations go beyond his "wall of sound," his crimes beyond murder.
TikToker @bestofshan reveals how her family tree got even more complicated after her stepmom divorced her dad.
Two different groups of penguins encountered each other in the Falkland Islands. Hilarity ensued.
Even locked up in a detention center on the outskirts of Moscow, Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny continues to be a thorn in Russian President Vladimir Putin's side.
Vertical farm company Plenty used color psychology to drive a rebrand.
Watch a low-flying helicopter fly too close to a Kamaz race truck during the infamously dangerous Dakar Rally.
For many Egyptians, a video offered a rare and uncensored view of the coronavirus's real toll at the peak of Egypt's second wave of the pandemic.
The universe is unfathomably gigantic, but so far, we've never seen any sign that there's intelligent life anywhere else.
You know you're getting older when you start to get attached to things you never knew you'd be attached to.
It's more contagious than the original and spreading quickly. Upgrade your mask and double down on precautions to protect yourself.
Virgin Hyperloop has developed a soundtrack for its new mode of transportation. We got an exclusive listen.
YouTuber ZacksJerryRig takes matters in his own hands to fix a few uninsulated water pipes in his home.
Journalists laughed at followers of the conspiracy theory after an Inauguration Day prophecy failed to come true. But Trump-era extremists aren't going anywhere.
The Fox News anchor thought Joe Biden's speech was truly impressive.
On Wednesday, as Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th POTUS, the internet commemorated the occasion with an assortment of hilarious memes.
The new US president is betting the country is ready to unify around a federal minimum wage of $15 an hour.
Some of us have lofty goals, while some of us have more down-to-earth goals.
You won't find medicine in these capsules — only tiny hand-written notes. Not only is it incredibly thoughtful, but it makes for one heck of a first impression.
In our youth, the Hut worshipped at the altar of casual dining. Now that it's takeout only, we've lost an important slice of pre-pandemic life.
We remember the cars that have been included in the franchise, but what about those that weren't included in the movies?
Visual artist Sulabh Lamba has a passion for sunsets and photography. He has created a body of work over the last 6 years that consists of hilarious illusions showing silhouettes of people interacting with the setting sun.
The LockPickingLawyer breezes through another heavy duty lock, this one meant for two-wheel vehicles, and explains how a design change could make the job tougher.
The CDC says health facilities should report unused and spoiled COVID-19 vaccines, but many are failing to do so. At a time when there aren't enough shots to meet demand, significant numbers may be going in the trash.
Experts fear that the profound disruptions of 2020 — including changes to school lunch — may have a lasting, harmful legacy.
One of the biggest gets at Joe Biden's inauguration was the New Radicals, reuniting to perform their signature song.
The company's software can sift through enormous amounts of data, and those metrics can be used to make life-or-death decisions.
Gorman's interest in poetry was sparked in third grade.
They're not upset at each other. They're upset at the fence.
Elemental reactions, like shooting a dynamite-filled barrel or using an ice spell to cross a stream, are an important way for designers to bring worlds to life.
Americans have unrealistic expectations of how COVID-19 vaccines should be made.
LegalEagle's Devin Stone explains all the various laws broken by rioters as they smashed their way into the United States Capitol.
We knew everything we needed to know, and nothing stood in our way. Nothing, that is, except ourselves. A tragedy in two acts.
Low energy.
A comedian offers a Trump supporter a million dollars if she can answer this seemingly easy question.
On his first day in office, President Joe Biden on his first day is signing 17 executive actions — 15 executive orders, some of which reverse decisions made by his predecessor, former President Donald Trump.
As many as half of COVID-19 sufferers lose their sense or smell or taste. For master sommeliers and professional bakers, it could spell the end of their careers
An explosion rocked Madrid on Wednesday with numerous deaths reported and at least one building destroyed.
Months after the first sighting of the jet pack guy over Southern California, we get new insights into the official investigation into the incidents.
What if the cold-heartedness so often associated with the upper crust isn't the result of having been raised by a parade of resentful nannies, too many sailing lessons or repeated caviar overdoses, but the compounded disappointment of being lucky but still feeling unfulfilled?
It's not easy being a delivery driver. You never know what wild avian life is coming your way.
Faces of the Riot used open source software to detect, extract and deduplicate every face from the 827 videos taken from the insurrection on January 6.
Sonia Raman had spent years studying NBA games as she coached Division III women's basketball at MIT. Then the Memphis Grizzlies called about an opening for an assistant coach.
The mechanics at Garage 54 construct a flying carpet that kinda works.
Far-right media outlet One America News has removed articles about Dominion without telling anyone.
If you've taken nudes, smoked weed, or otherwise been a human being: Your "past" can actually be an asset to your candidacy.
The fact that Hollywood stars are pressured to undergo drastic body transformations is a problem more important than discussing whether they used steroids to achieve said result.