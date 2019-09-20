Guy Interviews Random People On The Street In New York City And Tries To Guess Their Income
An inquisitive YouTuber attempts to guess how much people make by their answers to these questions.
An inquisitive YouTuber attempts to guess how much people make by their answers to these questions.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Scrat finally got his acorn with Blue Sky Studios's final animation as they shuttered their operations.
The texts, which have not been previously reported, were sent by Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah and GOP Rep. Chip Roy of Texas to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
An inquisitive YouTuber attempts to guess how much people make by their answers to these questions.
This week, we've also got a great new Disney villain, a guy dunking on NYC to pitch his NYC-based company and a political writer who doesn't think professional athletes should sport uniforms with flowers.
From soft launches to "short king spring," let me introduce you to the long-term relationship aesthetic.
Jordan Klepper tries to make sense out of the disproportionate attention paid to Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orbán by Donald Trump's fans.
Stephen Colbert couldn't help poking fun at the embarrassing sinking of the Russian Navy's most important warship.
Charts? Maps? Graphs? We got 'em. The Data Viz Namespace is your one-stop shop for all things data, visualized.
Jimmy Kimmel couldn't believe how Donald Trump handled this question from Fox News host Sean Hannity.
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher J.T. Brubaker delivered a world of pain to Washington Nationals shortstop Alcides Escobar with this pick-off throw.
Two immigrant New Yorkers made the call that led to the Brooklyn subway shooter being caught. Here are the stories of how they got to the US.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Showtime hosts Desus Nice and Mero are big fans of the fish sandwich, so they tested and ranked the best ones available in the market.
Black Mirror and Grimm's fairy tales combine in these starry feminist fables.
A storm chaser captures a once in a lifetime glimpse of a lightning bolt crashing into a car in Iowa.
Does the artist's intention matter, or is it indeed all in the eye of the beholder? The ongoing debate brought to animated life.
"Diaz faced frequent racial abuse" and Tesla "did little or nothing to respond."
A great explainer for why Finland is a force to be reckoned with.
If you want to buy this house in Fairfax, Virginia, you'll have to buy it without first seeing its lower level — or the non-lease-holding resident who lives there.
The problems at FDA should shake the confidence of anyone counting on government to protect their health.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Adam Ragusea explains how to make the easiest loaf of bread at home, especially if you've never baked one before.
Here are eight airlines around the world that no longer require passengers to wear masks on aircraft.
The merino wool used to make this shirt naturally fights off the funk for up to three days, and the nylon reinforcement keeps it in good condition wash after wash.
Sterling mistook Giancarlo Stanton's fly ball for a home run — and boy, did he sound deflated.
Too many nature writers descend into poetic self-absorption instead of the sharp-eyed realism the natural world deserves.
With an insulated air mattress, a waterproof/bugproof design and six pockets for easy storage, this is a deluxe way to camp.
Elon Musk was interviewed at TED Talks in Vancouver and he immediately addressed the elephant in the room, his hostile takeover bid of Twitter, to Chris Anderson — right after making a non-sequitur about the movie "Ted."
Club Penguin Rewritten, a recreation of the popular Disney game, is under investigation by the City Police of London for violating copyright.
We're regularly on the brink of fooling around with something electrical. The vintage-style shirt helps keep us away from that mess.
Molly Shannon told Howard Stern about the uncomfortable encounter she had with the late "Diff'rent Strokes" star.
A psychologist explains how to avoid narcissistic tendencies when it comes to personal finances, so you can steer clear of common pitfalls.
I hope the people who painted this guy's house are taking notes.
The Harrison estate teamed up with Dad Grass for a collection celebrating the 50th anniversary of "All Things Must Pass."
Dan Stevens, who ostensibly was on BBC 1's The One Show to promote his political thriller series "Gaslit," left the hosts stunned with this switcheroo.
To manage the rising risk of extreme rainfall, the Big Apple will need to get spongier. Here's how creating more green infrastructure could keep the city high and dry.
Alec Watson gives a useful step-by-step guide to setting up a home heat pump.
A process called coordinated entry, used by cities across the country, is meant to match homeless people with housing. In San Francisco's version, it could be making it harder for some populations to get indoors.
We can't stop cracking up at this mystifyingly angry tortoise, which Allan Bell of CBS SportsLine called "the maddest turtle of all time." It was unclear what inspired the tortoise's tantrum as it appeared to take his wrath on the unfortunate human.
Maamoul is made at the end of both Lent and Ramadan, leading up to Easter and Eid al Fitr. But this year, the biscuit is extra sweet as both religions enjoy it at the same time.
Australian soccer player Alanna Kennedy found out about the extent of her nose injury after she took a hit during a friendly game against New Zealand.
Do booze-free bubbles and no-ABV vinos have a place in your glass? Sommeliers duke it out.
Magician Mark Lewis caught them by surprise after picking out the chosen card and added a touch of banter to his act.
But first, read this article.
Russia initially denied reports that warship sank later said it went down in stormy seas while being towed to port following fire
Redditor RevolutionarySun9574 looked at amusement park data to see which rides had the most buzz and longest waiting times.
Does the genesis of Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald's relationship fuel a story worthy of a feature film, or is it a lost cause?