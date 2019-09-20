These Interviews With Black People Living In Japan About What Their Lives Are Like Are Fascinating
YouTuber TAKASHii talks to several Black people living in Japan and sees how the locals treat them.
YouTuber TAKASHii talks to several Black people living in Japan and sees how the locals treat them.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
YouTuber TAKASHii talks to several Black people living in Japan and sees how the locals treat them.
The world's most popular web browser is a glutton for memory. Tessa Davis shares some handy tricks to speed it up.
From kids and parents to gamers and casual fans, here's why people camped outside a San Francisco store back in 2000 when the PS2 was introduced to the North American market.
"And I can't quit it."
From long-lost relics to human remains, receding water levels have uncovered all kinds of things across the globe this year.
The snap, crackle and pop of bric-a-brac from a generation ago might make some millennials pine for a simpler time.
In the market for a dome home? Look no further.
Things our editors love, great sales, games, useful home and tech gadgets and a whole lot more.
Anna Kournikova, who once was one of the most searched people on the planet, gets a bad rap. Here's why she was much more talented on the tennis court than people give her credit for.
Sometimes the public opinion matches the jury's, but oftentimes it's way off.
Bike riders have always faced aggression from car drivers. But they now find themselves on the latest front in the culture wars - with anger whipped up by the rightwing press
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
Comedian Ian Karmel can't wait to get married, but there are two types of friends that he wants to avoid at all costs.
A viral Reddit thread compiles some key nuggets of common knowledge that people belatedly learned much later than most of us.
NASA's crawler-transporters are the biggest self-powered vehicles in the world. Here's how they haul out the rocket ships sent into space.
"Twitter cannot accurately detect child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity at scale."
Western Digital and SanDisk storage devices are on deep discount at Amazon right now. Stock up while they're on sale.
Neil deGrasse Tyson answers some of the most pressing questions about NASA's Artemis program.
Taco Bell is a much-loved food chain in the US, but many (if not most) people in the UK have never tried it. How will these Brits rate different items from the restaurant's menu?
Here are the signs you're in a positive low-maintenance friendship — and the warning signs to look out for if you think you're in a toxic one.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
We will go with plan "O," as in "O" for office. Copy.
The ROIs are off the frickin charts.
Huckberry's best-selling jacket is our go-to garb for when the mornings and nights start to get cool.
Despite tasteless protests from her ex-husband, Addi's mom has apparently got it goin' on.
Bill Gates didn't seem too happy about this quip from David Bradley.
They're not what make fig products crunchy, and figs actually need wasp pollination because they're not fruits.
Tom Scott witnesses the awesome strength of the T-Rex earthquake truck.
*If by "work" you mean "won't instantaneously blowtorch tens of millions of dollars' of wealthy people's money."
A former drug smuggler, who ran routes in Europe across Amsterdam, cities in Germany, Lithuania, Latvia and more, reveals how he was casually making millions of euros with each trip.
In its lawsuit, the FTC describes how with a sample of data obtained from Kochava it was possible to pinpoint a device that visited a women's reproductive health clinic and then trace that phone back to a single family home.
Thinking of moving across state lines? These are the places you should and shouldn't consider settling in.
Comedian and actress Chelsea Handler competes against Jimmy Fallon in a tense round of "Password", hosted by Keke Palmer.
The former president and his allies have explained their plans quite clearly.
Of all the things that will be missed when Serena Williams leaves the game, her once-in-a-lifetime serve is near the top of the list.
YouTuber Foolish Baseball finds out the truth behind the legendary game pitched by Greg Maddux on July 22, 1997 against the Chicago Cubs, and it's a love letter to the Hall of Famer.
The Jackson water system is failing and water across the city is entirely unsafe to drink, officials said.
It's his funeral I guess.
There has been a lot of new information released since Donald Trump's estate was raided by the FBI. Here's what has been made public so far, according to CNN legal analyst Elie Honig.
"I like being nice to people, but I don't know if I'm losing myself in the process."
"If I want a bagel in the morning, I'll text the group chat or I'll tweet and be like, 'Good morning, I want a bagel and a coffee, send $25."
Rob Schneider says his former show was effectively "over" when the program opened with Kate McKinnon singing Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" after Donald Trump won the election. "It's not gonna come back," Schneider said.
Jim Trusty was added to Trump's Mar-a-Lago legal team after the former president saw him on television.
Relaxing with a different cocktail every night sounds pretty freakin' good.
Someone resurfaced an old clip from an interview that Elon Musk gave last year where he laughed maniacally about concerns regarding Tesla's new factory in Germany and whether it would take too much water from the local supply.
"It's the most embarrassing thing I've ever written down."
This week, a letter writer who lets a friend's virulently racist comments "roll like water off my back," a proselytizing former boss and political yard sign drama.