Guy Inserts Himself Into Chevy Advertisement And Has The Time Of His Life Dunking On It
This comedian has a total blast trolling Chevy spokesman "Mike."
This comedian has a total blast trolling Chevy spokesman "Mike."
Fredrick Miller tells the late night host he waited two hours in the cold to buy legalized marijuana in Michigan.
How do you solve a collective action problem? You punish the collective, unless they behave.
From dripping faucets to the population growth of rabbits, the bifurcation diagram exists and can be applied in so many places.
"Sometimes a product is so bad that my words are insufficient to convey the gravity of the problem."
"Star Wars: Underworld" was shelved back in 2010, but based on this footage, we kind of hope Lucas decides to give it another shot?
Just because it's a toy car doesn't mean it's not an ideal vehicle for drivers to show off their skills.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Win or lose, Pete Buttigieg's senior adviser Lis Smith has turned an unknown mayor into a serious contender.
Top scientists and officials at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and National Weather Service (NWS) privately criticized President Donald Trump's altered map of the track of Hurricane Dorian to include Alabama, according to emails obtained by the Washington Post through the Freedom of Information Act.
This comedian has a total blast trolling Chevy spokesman "Mike."
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
How do you solve a collective action problem? You punish the collective, unless they behave.
That's 228,600 tickets, to be exact.
The village is your mission: you will either save it or destroy it. Werewolf is a beautiful party game that's easy to learn and supports up to 35 people.
Matthew Steiner analyzes what blood splatter patterns say about the crime.
The "crazy worms" remaking forests aren't your friendly neighborhood garden worms. Then again, those aren't so great either.
My quest to qualify for the Olympic marathon team trials.
The Los Angeles Lakers star paid his respects to Kobe Bryant and the other victims of the helicopter crash.
Apparently, many birds do the same thing, but it's a little more mind-boggling when it comes from a hawk.
Medications could help beat the opioid epidemic. Most prisons and jails don't offer them.
Real estate investment is a risky business. With Mashvisor, however, it's a bit less risky. This analytics platform helps you identify property potential based on data. Right now, a lifetime subscription is just $39.
The late night host performs a stunningly emotional version of 4-year-old Fenn's viral hit ""Dinosaurs in Love."
In the 1970s, Westinghouse and Newport News formed a joint venture called Offshore Power Systems to mass produce floating nuclear power plants. What happened?
Just because it's a toy car doesn't mean it's not an ideal vehicle for drivers to show off their skills.
The U.S. is lagging behind and bringing the world down with it.
Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews and company produce a show for 35 million people. It's a delicate dance amid beautiful chaos.
We were expecting wealth disparity, but not to this extent.
Browsing in bed is extremely affordable right now. The 32GB Wi-Fi-only iPad is on sale over at Amazon for just $249.99.
In the final months of World War II, 75 years ago, German citizens and soldiers fleeing the Soviet army died when the "Wilhelm Gustloff" sank.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
From dripping faucets to the population growth of rabbits, the bifurcation diagram exists and can be applied in so many places.
AMAZÔNIA: Life and Death in the Brazilian Rainforest by Tommaso Protti is now on view at Maison Européenne de la Photographie in Paris through February 16, 2020.
Feral pigs took over the United States… and Texas is fighting back. With helicopters.
Anyone who's worked in retail long enough has had this manager.
In an era when online streaming dominates entertainment distribution, nostalgia for a particularly cantankerous, nearly obsolete way of watching things seems to be on the rise.
Redditor MysteriousConstant — inspired by a conversation they saw in r/geography about places like Paraguay that are rarely in the headlines —decided to collect some data and make a map of the "places we never hear about."
"Star Wars: Underworld" was shelved back in 2010, but based on this footage, we kind of hope Lucas decides to give it another shot?
A few years ago, I worked in a "haunted" escape room as an actor. Chained to the wall for hours as a maniacal prisoner, I overheard some surprising confessions.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week's challengers? Billy Porter's Grammys hat, Bernie Sanders asking for financial support, the AOC hand emoji and the large/small boulder.
Janet Hubert was the OG Aunt Viv, and by all accounts, the fan favorite. Why did she leave the show?
Nineteen-year-old Jamie Ibanez owns five vending machines, but he makes most of his money from his YouTube channel.
Alisa Weilerstein breaks down the famous Johann Sebastian Bach prelude and why it's such a great song to put in your TV show.
The Iowa caucuses might finally settle a long argument over what really works better for politicians: social media or TV?
Cereal is in a weird place. Breakfast cereal as we knew it is dead. This is why it felt like the perfect time to review 18 of the best (or worst?)
Fredrick Miller tells the late night host he waited two hours in the cold to buy legalized marijuana in Michigan.
Friday typically brings a bunch of new music releases, but this Friday's new drops includes a new track from an unlikely source: Elon Musk, with "Don't Doubt ur Vibe."
"I wanted them to know James's heart was safe, that I was going to do everything I could to protect it."
They really saw a window of opportunity with this peephole here.
Trikafta appears to be a miracle drug for cystic fibrosis sufferers, who are sharing their stories on YouTube.
Nice that we've added a medieval twist to an already terrifying activity.
Fingerboards have gotten more advanced than you can possibly imagine.
The president asked his national security adviser last spring in front of other senior advisers to pave the way for a meeting between Rudolph Giuliani and Ukraine's new leader.
Did PETA just "All Species Matter" Colin Kaepernick?
A section of a newly installed border wall between the United States and Mexico was defeated by mother nature, as parts were videotaped being blown over by wind.
The century-old diner in Manchester has been an essential stop on the road to the White House for the likes of Pete Buttigieg, Donald Trump and Barack Obama since Bill Clinton ate there in 1992.
"Even once it's cracked, it's gonna be a riddle, something that's still controversial and hard to figure out," the creator of the Kryptos puzzle sculpture says.
You don't need to master some great sleight of hand to be able to perform this trick yourself.