Guy Finds Creative Ways To Imitate Other Instruments On His Guitar
YouTuber Davidlap discovers some unique ways to mimic musical instruments on his guitar.
The largest outdoor screen in Korea appears like a giant aquarium with a wave pool but is in fact an anamorphic illusion.
This is what a picture of self-sufficiency looks like.
Fred Willard stole many scenes from movies, but perhaps his most memorable is this bit from the 2003 mockumentary "A Mighty Wind."
Canadian retiree Bill Norrie arrived in New Zealand after sailing the globe only to discover the world was a changed place.
The full extent of the death toll from the coronavirus is hard to contemplate but this graph reveals the big picture.
Brandon Gross goes on a very cramped subterranean escapade.
Or: What backlink trading on Google has in common with Washington, DC's unusual legal pot economy.
Newfound Homo sapiens remains date to between about 46,000-44,000 years ago, researchers say.
Hope in hydrangeas, eerie photos of London in lockdown and more best photos of the week.
This "Central Perk" set has all six of the core cast plus the ever-put-upon Gunther. It's maybe a little cheesy, but the 90s nostalgia here is just too strong to pass up. After all, we could all use a little cheese.
Taste is subjective, and not everyone's favorite steak has to be Kobe beef.
What went wrong in the president's first real crisis — and what does it mean for the US?
Redditor mab97 crunched the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases from around the globe using data from John Hopkins University and produced an animated bar chart showing the breakdown of the case count from February 21 to May 14, 2020.
Rory Cellan-Jones interviews some of the developers at DMA (now known as Rockstar Games) about creating the first Grand Theft Auto game.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
Prolific comic actor was master of mockumentary genre.
David Cross brings together his celebrity friends to unite the country in unity, and goofing on Gal Gadot.
California's governor and San Francisco's mayor worked together to act early in confronting the COVID threat. For Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio, it was a different story, and 27,000 New Yorkers have died so far.
A stir-crazy nation wonders: Is it safe to stroll on the beach in a deadly pandemic? How about a picnic in the park? Or coffee with a friend at an outdoor table? The risk is in the details.
Nebraska was already having a tough time with COVID-19. Then some talented people from Utah with a famous cheerleader hyping their product got involved.
The pandemic isn't just going to change how we live—it's going to dictate where we live, too.
Food waste might seem like an odd problem to have during a pandemic, but the shuttering of restaurants, arenas, schools, and other public institutions has created a glut of fresh produce stuck on farms with no buyers.
A guitarist harmonized with Thurston Waffles the cat's seemingly unending string of meows.
You'd think after doing something a couple thousand times the bosses would have the process down.
An hour-by-hour account — with recipes, written by Tucci himself.
Villagers living up a remote 800-meter (2,624-foot) clifftop in southwest China that became famous for the precarious ladders connecting it to the world have been moved to a new urban housing estate.
Democrats blasted the Friday-night dismissal as an assault on the rule of law.
If anything, it's the opposite — executives are using meetings to make sure their employees are working, while employees are using it to eat it up calendar time.
Waymo is still the one to beat. But in a post-COVID world, autonomous will enable more of our contactless needs.
We're no experts in helicopters, but we didn't realize they could get this vertical.
For years, he was an obsessive C.E.O. in some ways, distant in others. Then Facebook's problems became too acute to leave to anyone else.
Production was shut down three times, the stars often clashed and studio executives were baffled. Here's how a difficult shoot led to an Oscar-winning masterpiece.
The Kaleidoscope Orchestra performed a delightful assortment of Daft Punk's songs back in February.
Keeping meat production moving during the pandemic is dangerous. But history shows that there's little Americans won't sacrifice for a cheap steak.
GIPHY joins Facebook's data collection arsenal.
The Saxsquatch is vibing harder than anyone else during quarantine.
For undocumented restaurant workers, life during coronavirus has few safety nets.
I can't help but see shoppers in terms of risk — especially when they deliberately break the rules
The "Animal Crossing" music team united for a special performance.
Customers trying to avoid online delivery platforms like Grubhub by calling restaurants directly might be dialing phone numbers generated and advertised by those very platforms — for which restaurants are charged fees that can sometimes exceed the income the order generates.
The coronavirus crisis has transformed our system for compensating jobless workers.
When life imitates "Looney Tunes."
Justin Amash announces that he will not run for president as a third-party candidate.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious.
Wildlife biologists set up spycams across Quebec and got copious amounts of adorable baby animal footage.