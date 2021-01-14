Guy Hilariously Trolls Cops By Asking To Search Their Vehicles
James Freeman asks cops if he can search their cars and at least one happily obliges.
How car-dependant cities are financially doomed from the very beginning.
LegalEagle's Devin Stone explores whether Donald Trump's calls to march to the Capitol constitute criminal incitement.
It turns out a simpler design pays off.
"I did not think I was going to make it to the end of the day alive," Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealed during an emotional Instagram Live.
As dispersals go, this one is quick and easy.
Jordan Klepper knew something bad was about to happen when he talked to pro-Trump rioters on Wednesday.
In the past week, Twitter has been recovering from a coup attempt on the US Capitol and riding out the last few weeks of Trump's presidency. Here's what it has to show for it.
QAnon is so desperate for any sign that the "plan" is still in place, it's willing to believe Trump is using a communication method devised in the 19th century to speak to them.
Apparently, you should be wary of asking for any drinks that don't come in a bottle.
Kevin James Lyons is the second known person from Illinois to face federal charges as a result of last week's U.S. Capitol breach.
Nature's weirdest clam surprises scientists once again, this time in video footage of its mating habits.
Comedian Ryan Ken was unsparing in his parody of journalists aiming for so-called "objectivity" in their reporting of the Capitol insurrection.
The actor said allegations that he is a cannibal are "bullshit," but he "cannot in good conscience" leave his children to make a movie as the fallout from his alleged DMs continues.
Over the years at Kitchn, we've consistently tasted and reviewed our favorite grocery items to help make shopping easier, but none of our opinions are more sought-after than our very official tomato verdicts.
Empty coffee cups, weirdly familiar looking brand of chips, the same 4-chord progression, a tall glass of milk — here's what it all means.
Back in the day, publishers were apt to aggressively market their games uniquely in different regions, sometimes opting for entire title changes. Behold the hilarious ways in which this manifested.
Instructed not to use any of the half-dozen bathrooms inside the couple's DC home, the Secret Service detail assigned to protect the lives of President Trump's daughter and son-in-law spent months searching for a reliable restroom. The solution was costly.
This UPS Employee gets the surprise of a lifetime from a acrobatic squirrel.
Yesterday, actor Ray Fisher continued his battle against WarnerMedia, sending out a Twitter post on his recent dismissal from the upcoming Flash film that will begin filming this year.
You will not have a good time if you do this to D'Sean Ross.
A new book, "Posh Portals: Elegant Entrances and Ingratiating Ingresses to Apartments for the Affluent in New York City" looks at how grand entrances have defined some of New York City's best known apartment houses.
An interview with Professor Alicia M Walker, an expert in infidelity.
Garage 54 fix a Lada Riva on top of a giant snow tube to see if the car rolls down in one piece.
Feds spent millions to restart the death penalty and in the process revealed much about how they do it.
We're redecorating the living room, and a nice stylish map will play a major role.
Comedian Ron G tells a hilarious story about a trip to Bali where his wife interrupted him.
As the nation's security and intelligence apparatus prepares for more violence, it's facing a dangerous leadership vacuum that seems to be getting worse by the day.
How one of the most repressive cities in the world designed an architecturally striking cityscape.
The last time this kind of Mantle card was sold, it was for nearly half that price.
Plus, lessons from a Norwegian town well north of the Arctic Circle.
Simon takes apart a 3D printer to make this wondrous sand plotting machine.
We are entering an ice renaissance.
In a move that is sure to rock the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sources tell Deadline that Chris Evans is cleaning the dust off his Captain America attire as he expected reprise the role in the MCU in some form.
Congresswoman Cori Bush drew boos after calling Donald Trump the "white supremacist-in-chief."
Tesla's unprecedented success in China has helped Musk become the world's richest man. How long can the good times last?
Actor tweets that he is 'sold' on idea of digitally replacing Trump with an older version of Culkin himself.
The late night host took aim at the beleaguered president and the Republicans that emboldened him.
Bitcoin's recent 25% plunge illustrates why it will never be a true currency.
The "King of Debt" promised to reduce the national debt — then his tax cuts made it surge. Add in the pandemic, and he oversaw the third-biggest deficit increase of any president.
How car-dependant cities are financially doomed from the very beginning.
The new clinical trial data shows a single shot of the vaccine "gives sustainable antibodies," Dr. Paul Stoffels, J&J chief scientific officer, told CNBC.
Siegfried Fischbacher died of pancreatic cancer at his home in Las Vegas.
Tamer's patience started wearing off around June and by the end of it, it was just vibes.
New observations that give the universe an age come after more than a millennium of humans pondering where it all could have come from. Here's a brief account of how humanity came around to figure out the age of the universe.
Andrew Yang, an upstart candidate in the Democratic presidential primaries, announced Wednesday he's running for New York mayor.
Would you have the chutzpah to give a stranger an attractiveness ranking? These people did.
"Empires of the Deep" was supposed to be "Transformers meets Shakespeare." But $100 million and a string of Hollywood directors couldn't save it.
Seriously. It's cheese in a can. And it's great.
Bryce James gives every basketball player a high five.
Ahead of the 10th Foo Fighters album, their frontman recalls the music and scenes that made him — from punk gigs in Chicago to sleeping on floors in Italian squats.
On Wednesday, Donald Trump became the first American president to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives. Here's how newspapers covered the historic vote on their front pages.
Some babies like cartoons. This baby has far different tastes.