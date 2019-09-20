Guy Hilariously Finds Out How To Book The Cheapest Flight Humanly Possible And Proceeds To Have The Time Of His Life
Luke Korns discovers how to avoid all of Ryanair's infamous fees and scores the cheapest plane ticket imaginable.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Some people say a dinner with Jay-Z is worth more than $500,000, but this interview he had with a kid reporter was priceless.
In 30 years, the Korean marque has gone from afterthought to global powerhouse. It's poised to do it again with electric cars.
The latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe marks the biggest injection of new superheroes to date. Here's what you need to know about them.
"Our paths crossed several years later and we had a brief affair. Unbeknownst to me she became pregnant through this liaison but kept the matter a secret and remained with her husband who unwittingly raised the child as his own."
There's a lot of redlighting going on in this DragTimes best of five race and the results are pretty clear — they're both EV beasts but the Plaid is still a class apart.
This week we've also got "when I'm an eccentric billionaire" and "House of Gucci" memes.
These plots in "Friends," "Seinfeld," "The Simpsons" and more teach UK viewers that legally speaking, the US is a different world.
Trevor Noah goes over the Democrats' sorry showing on Tuesday and reviews what went so wrong.
Chasing the sun usually isn't worth it. Learn to like the climate you've got instead.
Shows like "BoJack Horseman," "Fleabag" and "Veep" show how modern TV comedies have embraced pain and grief.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Tom Hanks politely declined Jeff Bezos's offer to go to space and most people would say he had a great point.
The condom's creator describes it as a "PPE for sexual encounters."
From the groin to the abdomen, the human body presents some interesting vulnerabilities.
In the wake of S.B. 8, I've been thinking about the way I was raised to think about my body and the way I will raise my son to think about his.
The House of the Dragon actor says he was going to play a "big shift" character in the movie, and… some of these could be considered some kind of shift?
Rob McElhenney sits down with his pal and club co-owner Ryan Reynolds and explains in beautiful detail what sports fandom is really about, and what their future plans at the soccer club are.
Sometimes, we need to celebrate by making it rain cash. Let's call it "self care."
Used electric vehicle batteries could be the Achilles' heel of the transportation revolution — or the gold mine that makes it real.
You've got yourself a nice gaming PC or a shiny new console, so don't limit yourself to an old display. This 27-inch model from Asus supports HDR, Nvidia G-Sync, a native 4K UHD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.
A question on the 2014 qualifying exam for the US Physics Olympiad team rubbed some people the wrong way so Derek Muller decided to rent a helicopter and find out the correct answer.
With a little naked yoga and the help of the professionally naked, one self-proclaimed never-nude conquered a life-long fear of being in the buff
As we approach the close of another difficult year, we're treating the ladies in our lives to a little something extra to make them feel special. These luxurious picks will have anyone feeling like a Queen beyond the holiday season. Check out our picks for decadent gifts at every price point.
Let's pretend you survived a plane crash and wound up on Bouvet Island. You'd instantly become the most isolated human in the world.
How much do you want your windows to roll down? Exactly that much.
You'll mistake them for your chinos. With four-way stretch and water resistance, these incredibly versatile joggers are built to be as at home on your early morning run as they are on your lazy Sunday routine.
If you love subarctic temperatures, Yakutia, Siberia could be the town for you.
Etiquette and money experts explain how to make the process painless and less awkward for everybody involved.
Sure, you could just look at your phone, but what fun is that? This clever clock tells time with quotes from some of the best novels ever written.
Here's why Disney is still making female characters with cartoonish bodies.
Democrats were accused of manufacturing a white supremacist hoax, but internal plans show that the stunt was rooted in their doomed, Trump-focused strategy.
Here's a breakdown of how Ryan Crouser proved he was the greatest competitor of all-time in men's shot put.
How your company approaches back to work is how they approach everything.
This town in Australia really, really wanted Chris Hemsworth to come visit.
"I am a straight woman in my early 30s who ended a long-term relationship about a year ago…"
Young at heart.
Be very afraid.
Buffett has managed portfolios through some big inflationary moments. Here's what he would do this time.
Tardigrades are animals so adaptable they can survive in some of the most extreme environments in the universe. Because of their durability, we're learning how they can endure.
There's been a general trend of salary increase in the US for the past 10 years, but which states have increased the most and which states have increased the least?
A viral thread on r/AskReddit asked which heavily hyped products are way overpriced for what you actually get and there were quite a few enlightening responses.
Jeff Daniels tells the story of how his agents attempted to prevent him from starring in his most famous role.
It's a futuristic idea — but the term's origin actually comes from the past. Almost 30 years ago, in fact.
Four years ago, this guy was an internet heartthrob. What the hell were we thinking?
They always said you couldn't put toothpaste back inside the tube, but this guy can.
And even more attendees of the rally that turned into the Capitol riot will likely be on the ballot in 2022.