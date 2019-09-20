Guy Has Funny Way Of Goading Police Cars
You see two police cars on the street, and you can't help but imagine them racing.
If someone steals your phone number, they become you.
Why making a phone call is such a nerve-wracking experience, we don't know ourselves.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
When the backseat of your Prius is your kitchen, your closet and your office.
From putrid water to fizzy cola, food processing gave us preservation, consistency and innovation. So how did it become associated with unhealthy food?
Alien technology is a more credible explanation for UFO sightings than the new favorite theory of unnamed defense officials.
To be fair, that snake seems very realistic and perfectly horrifying.
The technology that schools have been snapping up in the fight against covid "has not shown significant disinfection effectiveness" to install on its planes, Boeing found. Now the company's study is being debated in a proposed class-action suit.
The price for Ubers, scooters and Airbnb rentals is going up as tech companies aim for profitability.
Over the course of a year, Bonsai Releaf pruned and shapes this small Japanese larch into a stunning Bonsai tree.
In 2005, an alternate reality game asked players to find a man named Satoshi based just on a photograph. Fifteen years later, the mystery was solved.
The folks over at Insomniac Games have proven how much power they can squeeze from the PS5. Top-tier visuals, unprecedented fast load times and full support for the DualSense controller make this a must play.
Hetty the Percheron believes that the grass is greener on the other side of the fence and doesn't mind annihilating the fence on the way.
Five years after she lit up Twitter with her tale of a strip-club road trip gone awry, A'ziah "Zola" King's story has become a critically acclaimed movie. Now she's ready to make it her own again.
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, an anti-vaccine advocate, made a head-scratching claim that COVID-19 vaccines contain metal substances that make people magnetic while giving testimony during an Ohio House Health Committee meeting.
Tossing and turning? We've got you covered.
Ford's new affordable sorta-smallish pickup isn't breaking much new ground, but it works.
More and more religious Jewish newspapers and magazines are banning images of women from their pages. Where does that leave the Orthodox women who want to get into politics?
Oh my god, I drove Jason's Changli. Just because a car is weird doesn't mean it can't be great.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Don't worry, it's not the kind of predator you're thinking about.
The classically trained actor has been acclaimed for his work onstage. But in ghost stories like "Insidious" and "The Conjuring," he's proven to be a master of horror.
Suspending your tent helps keep everything dry and away from critters, but there's just something about this that feels like a magician is going to pop out of a bush.
Gates does not appear to count his farming investments as the nation's largest farmland owner as part of his broader strategy to save the climate.
Earlier this week a skydiver made a surprise landing on a soccer pitch in Poland during an ongoing game. Here's footage from the diver's POV.
Just before Christmas, I adopted a 6-year-old beagle. She was adorable — and violent. I found a resolution many choose but few acknowledge.
He never wins, but that doesn't stop him from trying.
If such an object a mere 1,000 times bigger than an atom passed through your body, the result would not be pretty.
The circumstances strike some as suspicious.
Bobby Bones was challenged to clean the bottom window panes on the skywalk, and it was perfectly terrifying.
The clock is a useful social tool, but it is also deeply political. It benefits some, marginalizes others and blinds us from a true understanding of our own bodies and the world around us.
Grief swirls as survivors struggle with trauma, while plans for a $45 million museum and memorial take shape.
Why are Apple's iPhone features coming out when it's been available on other phones for some time?
Five easy ways to earn cryptocurrency, without spending a penny. From getting a job, to winning contests, you don't need to code to be involved in blockchain.
The state is trying to legalize the biggest cannabis black market in the country — but that will only work if they can get the established industry players on board.
I plummeted over 25 feet in a hiking accident, leaving me unable to move, lost, and alone in the wild.
YouTuber ChrisFix wanted to remake his car into an endurance race car, and wanted to see just how much weight he could strip away from his car.
Understanding the internet troll phenomenon and why it happens.
Nearly eight billion usernames have leaked since June 2011.
It's nerve-racking to order food on the phone in another language, but this guy did a pretty swell job, it seems.
You may not have heard of Fastly, but you felt its impact when sites didn't load around the world Tuesday morning.
"I know I'm not allowed to have a phone technically, but I really need to call my mom and get her thoughts on what I'm wearing tonight."
Forty years later, archaeologists look back at what the first Indiana Jones movie got wrong about their profession.
The founder of Cirque du Soleil paid $35 million to go to the ISS — and then spent years trying to convince the Canadian government it was a business trip.