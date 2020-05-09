Guy Finds A Way To Hack His Stove Into Becoming A Professional Pizza Oven
A YouTuber finds a way to hack a domestic oven to cook Neapolitan pizza.
Forget dongles. Dust off your soldering iron and let's convert these USB devices ourselves.
It's not often you see a whale's entire body exit the water during a breach, but these lucky whale-watchers saw just that.
Seán Doran, a citizen scientist image processor, captured high resolution images of the sun over a week, and the result is a spectacular short film entitled "Sun Dance."
Leif Gantvoort gets passed a makeup brush from the ether and immediately has an existential crisis.
Davidson stars in his biggest movie project yet in the semi-autobiographic film directed by Judd Apatow premiering at home June 12, 2020.
The King of Queens… is now a sadistic neo-Nazi who's escaped from jail, and is holding Becky's family hostage? And Becky rigs up a bunch of booby traps to stop him? What is happening?
'We are the last major domestic mask company,' he wrote on Jan. 23. 'I'm just letting you know that I can help you…' The government did not take Bowen up on his offer. Even today lines that could be making more than 7 million masks a month sit dormant.
Nine disasters we still aren't ready for.
This gentle giant has to make an adjustment when he discovers his bed has been occupied.
When a group of schoolboys were marooned on an island in 1965, it turned out very differently from William Golding's bestseller, writes Rutger Bregman.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
There's a lot of musical talent here, but we all know that the girl dancing in the foreground stole the show.
Pianist-singer behind "Tutti Frutti," "Good Golly Miss Molly" and "Long Tall Sally" set the template that a generation of musicians would follow
This wire goes from 126th Street to Battery Park and costs $100,000+ a year to maintain. What is it for?
A viral COVID-19 conspiracy video features an interview with a researcher described as "one of the most accomplished scientists of her generation." But a closer look reveals a professional history mired in scientific controversies and spurious claims.
"My concern isn't actually getting open," the chef and TV personality Tom Colicchio says. "My concern is, once you're open, how do you last for a year?"
Dan Mace is dared to do a song by The Weeknd with no musical instruments, only bricks. Can it be done?
"Uh, Diane, I've noticed that Jeff is not here, he has not checked into the meeting."
The comedian had used TikTok only a handful of times before her impersonation of the president garnered 15 million views. Now it's making her rethink her routine.
"When the Bronco went away, it became even more popular in its absence."
The lockdowns were an expensive way to buy time to prepare massive testing and contact-tracing to lift the coronavirus quarantines. Trump's White House has wasted that time.
Small primary care practices are turning to crowdfunding to survive. If they don't make it, it's a loss for all of us.
His reign as one-half of the most successful act in Las Vegas history came to an end when he was mauled by a tiger onstage.
In an experiment conducted by NHK in consultation with experts, the spread of infection on cruise ships was dramatically illustrated through florescent paint.
It's only May but Su Lee has written the song of the summer.
The New York Times dramatically illustrated the enormity of the economic downturn on their front page Saturday, showing how job losses in the United States from April were the worst since The Great Depression with this stunning infographic.
Red Bull shares the behind-the-scenes footage of Danny MacAskill's epic jaunt through rural Scotland on his stunt bike.
In Chicago, 70 of the city's 100 first recorded victims of COVID-19 were black. Their lives were rich, and their deaths cannot be dismissed as inevitable. Immediate factors could — and should — have been addressed.
Both the human lung and a critical care ventilator are complicated pieces of machinery. We opened them up to show you how the coronavirus has changed what we thought we knew.
This stunning footage of a gritty New York City streetscape from Christmas 1976 is an eye-popping adventure through time.
Reopening the economy will involve coronavirus-testing programs and contact tracing similar to those used in the adult film industry for HIV.
DJ D-Nice revealed the news while spinning on Instagram Live for his popular Club Quarantine series Friday night.
Kodak had every opportunity to dominate the digital photo market but let it slip away.
Ahmaud Arbery would've been 26 today, and I've been thinking about how sometimes the traits we admire most in our kids are the same traits used to mark them for death.
Someone on the Supreme Court livestreamed a bathroom session. The evidence suggests a particular culprit.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious.
So far, all available evidence suggests that few Americans were infected in the first weeks of the year. It would be next to impossible to find out who they were.
The whiplash is real.
The lead author of a new study on why opening now could be a mistake and why the lack of federal leadership will make it more difficult to identify long-term solutions.
The estimate for the Jordans going up for sale is $100,000 to $150,000.
Richard Ryan attempts to shoot Subsonic MK211 Raufoss ammunition through a bulletproof plate.
The country faces the same problem today that it did two months ago: There are not enough tests to contain the virus.
New estimates say the US needs to triple its testing. But how much testing does each state need? Here's how states compare to each other, and to targets experts say they should hit.
The theme was rejected at that time for being "too dark," and a Sam Smith song was used instead. No offense to Smith, but this one blows "Writing's on the Wall" out of the water.
As the department store files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, its American idea of luxury seems obsolete.
It embeds into official U.S. policy a shockingly extremist view of law enforcement as the enemy of the American people.
Humanity must enter an alliance with mantises, who will eat the brains of murder hornets without remorse.