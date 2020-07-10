Guy Transforms His Body With Strict All-Bean Diet For 40 Days
Inspired by John Steinbeck's Tortilla Flat, an Aussie attempts to eat only beans for 40 days.
Want to take your own moonwalk? This YouTuber took the 16 mm footage shot on the moon back in 1972 and through the magic of artificial intelligence made the quality look like you were right there with them.
Diving next to a submarine while it's pulsing sonar seems like the worst experience in the world. Warning: maybe lower the volume for this video.
The Samsung Odyssey G9 Monitor is designed to match the contours of the human eye. What is it like to actually play games on it?
It's not too difficult to make a beautiful flipbook, not if you follow the guidance of Pete Docter, director of "Inside Out" and the upcoming "Soul."
You can't be too careful these days.
Engineering genius Colin Furze constructed a semi-automatic potato bazooka that can blast spuds into the stratosphere.
Subscribers to Nathan Tankus's newsletter, Notes on the Crises, aren't bothered by his lack of diplomas.
As Depp sues British tabloid The Sun for libel, all of the horrific and at times surreal allegations he and ex-wife Amber Heard have shared over the years take center stage.
18-year-old Anahita Nagpal's plans to start training this fall to be a doctor are in ruins. She blames a statistical model.
South Carolina is besieged by the coronavirus, reporting more cases per capita than most countries. "We've completely lost control of the situation," one doctor said.
This week, we've got Kanye West president memes, the worst place in New York City, the movie villain vs. the actual villain and #RIPEllen memes.
Economist Emily Oster weighs risks and benefits for a living. She thinks kids could go back to school with the pandemic, but we're gambling with lives either way — and the political argument is making the whole problem much worse.
The parody artist dusts off his accordion and gives the hip-hop musical his own personal touch.
That sexist schoolyard rumor is no joke. It's based on a piece of folklore going back at least as far as the 1930s — and it's been used to wrongly convict a woman of child abuse.
Critics have rounded on contact tracing apps in France and Australia for sending out almost no virus notifications. But experts say it's not a total failure — as long as we learn what went wrong.
Here's a Throwback Thursday video of 5th graders from a public elementary school in Staten Island, New York performing Björk's ethereal classic "Joga."
Comedian Trey Kennedy nails a perfect impression of a white guy cracking jokes in the summer of 2020.
Thomas Cooper of West Virginia is facing eight years in federal prison.
Cheddar's J.D. Durkin explains Finland's unique fines that are based on income.
The number of daily coronavirus tests conducted in the United States is only 39 percent of the level considered necessary to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Regular investors are piling into the stock market for the rush. Wall Street titans say they're making a grave mistake, but are they?
Chico Roze updates the 2000s bop for our post-coronavirus world.
As COVID-19 surges, hospitals and independent biomedical technicians have turned to a global grey-market for hardware and software to circumvent manufacturer repair locks and keep life-saving ventilators running.
Jeff Bezos is notorious for sending emails with a single "?" to employees. Here's a former Amazon executive that recalls what it was like to receive one of these.
He's trying to assemble a winning coalition with a dwindling number of sympathetic white voters.
"Incels" are going under the knife to reshape their faces and dating prospects.
"Sam would hang out with the gopher tortoise when he'd go outside. He ignored her this time, so she let him know she wasn't happy!"
In 1999, Maxwell introduced the prince to Jeffrey Epstein, setting him on the path to royal retirement.
The Court holds that there are special rules for the president.
An Albuquerque man had new tires put on his car and then had a shocking mishap.
It takes a special kind of inattention to human suffering to not notice how unfortunate it is that people have been left to face death alone.
My sex life as a fat woman was a trickle of accumulated humiliations and loneliness, so I decided to try enjoying my own company instead.
TikTok user @rachellloooo hilariously tackled the surprisingly ubiquitous genre of dudes posing with a fish in their Tinder profiles.
There are now more than a million nonnative animals belonging to 125 species on ranches across the state. Despite controversy, the industry continues to grow.
I was nursing a devastating breakup when I suddenly found myself in Switzerland, trying to talk my way into Freddie Mercury's birthday party. It was the best decision I ever made.
How hard can it be to fence an Olympian?
How reporting domestic violence works against women in family court.
Public health experts say the window to act is closing.
Once you see it, you'll never be the same. NSFW!
Facing the person who betrayed you, who preyed upon you, who haunts you: It's the stuff of vengeful daydreams, born of nightmares.
Her owners were afraid she'd get killed by the bear. Turns out the bear is way more afraid of the dog.
The WWII naval drama, whose screenplay was written by the actor himself, strips away some of the less enticing parts of its source material. But there's not a lot left beyond Hanks's star power.
Research suggests it's all about the lower frequencies.
We are happy to inform you that boy, dog and snake all seem to be okay.
The US has formal and informal coronavirus guidance — and it's confusing and dangerous.
