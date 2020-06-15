Guy Goes On A Wild Journey To Find The Model Of A 20-Year-Old Stock Photo, Actually Finds Her Against All Odds
While we appreciate the journey, the ending of the video is an important lesson in terms of respecting a person's privacy.
While we appreciate the journey, the ending of the video is an important lesson in terms of respecting a person's privacy.
It's not every day that you get to see a glimpse into military operations like this.
For decades green and blue screens have been the go to for special effects in movies. However, the use of LED screens is gaining pace because of its cost efficiency and overall ease during the filming process.
You can see how things got a little overboard here.
He thought his 700cc Yamaha Grizzly would be enough to lift a forklift out of the mud it was stuck in. He was wrong.
Which will prevail, a 100,000-lumen flashlight or Singularity V3, the world's blackest material?
What if instead of gasoline, we tried to run our cars on lighter fluid?
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Fleeing a big city because of the pandemic is a bigger gamble than it might seem.
Employees of Apple, Google, and Microsoft have raised millions of dollars for the Black Lives Matter Foundation thinking it's the international racial justice movement seeking to end police brutality.
Please do not do this, unless you want to lose a limb.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
When a hose has gone haywire, the best thing to do is not to meet it head on.
How this thin layer of aerosol particles might impact global climate remains to be seen.
Britain has recorded the highest excess death rate of any country and is forecast to suffer the worst economic recession.
While we appreciate the journey, the ending of the video is an important lesson in terms of respecting a person's privacy.
Ultrahigh-energy neutrinos could help scientists unravel some of the biggest mysteries in astrophysics — and the best place to find them may be the South Pole.
Not only is Mothman a hero for the working people — he can absolutely get it, too.
Apart from some historically specific references, this speech holds just as much — perhaps even more — resonance 30 years ago as it does right now.
James Regan swindled his way through the city's monied classes. The problem was, he seemed to believe his own lies.
We can't even blame coronavirus for this one.
Having trouble getting a full-body workout while you're isolated at home? The Chopper is the ultimate at-home workout tool, endorsed by professional basketball players and football players alike.
A Reddit post riffing on a famous "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" line was taken quite literally by Fox News in their reporting on the Seattle autonomous zone.
After spending millions to get him on the court, judicial activists are feeling betrayed.
The comedian chats about his recently released projects, "The King of Staten Island" and the new season of "F Is For Family."
Remember the thing people used to do, rubbing their bodies with buttercups?
In the five years since Jon Stewart left "The Daily Show," American politics has been in a state of constant turmoil and he has remained mostly out of the spotlight.
Nothing to see here, just stampedin' through Yellowstone National Park.
De Bono's popular theory is textbook pseudoscience: unsound, untested and derivative of real (unacknowledged) research.
Some people bring their own beer, she can bring her whole kitchen.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Stewart Adams' headache subsided — and his over-the-counter pain reliever became one of the world's most popular medications.
It costs only a little over $900 on Alibaba, but how smoothly can this electric car drive?
Behold, the mystery of a singular hidden fang.
The game has evolved. It's gotten quicker and smaller. But when it comes to range — it's only gotten longer.
There are many scary things about going down a waterfall in a kayak, but being stuck in the middle of one because of a protruding stone is not something we'd imagine people experiencing.
He thought his 700cc Yamaha Grizzly would be enough to lift a forklift out of the mud it was stuck in. He was wrong.
Those who can afford it left the city, shining a spotlight on class divisions in the media.
It's not every day that you get to see a glimpse into military operations like this.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The aircraft still wears its factory coating and has crude alterations, but its ownership history is just as curious as its configuration.
What if instead of gasoline, we tried to run our cars on lighter fluid?
And therein lies the problem.
Amazon is currently offering up discounts up too 30 percent on a swath of PNY's storage devices.
Which will prevail, a 100,000-lumen flashlight or Singularity V3, the world's blackest material?
The organization's move to ban the confederate flag from NASCAR properties is both simple and seismic.
We've heard this bland PR statement from corporations that they'll launch an internal investigation when they've been accused of wrongdoing, but here's what the businesses are likely thinking behind closed doors.
"We were shut out of our rooms… I really don't know what's next."
Even locals who believe climate change is real have a hard time grasping that their city will almost certainly be flooded beyond recognition.
You can see how things got a little overboard here.
I just wanted a tall, cold, refreshing glass of water at 3am only to be greeted by an atomic countdown on my trusty cold water and ice dispensing pal.
The president's niece Mary Trump is set to publish a tell-all this summer — and to reveal that she was a primary source for The New York Times' investigation into Trump's taxes.
There's only room for one water-drinker under this roof.
Don't call it "defunding." But cities across the US have been finding new ways to respond to social problems that don't solely rely on sending in armed cops.
Pete Davidson stars in his biggest movie role to date, available now through Video On Demand. Is the movie any good?
For decades green and blue screens have been the go to for special effects in movies. However, the use of LED screens is gaining pace because of its cost efficiency and overall ease during the filming process.
Missouri health officials discovered no new coronavirus cases after two infected hairstylists served dozens of clients at a Great Clips hair salon.
Garrett Peck on the disruptive first decade of the 21st century.