Guy Wanted To Jump Onto An Inflatable Cushion. Apparently, The Gate Wanted To Join Him Too
Luckily for the guy, the gate missed him by a foot.
Luckily for the guy, the gate missed him by a foot.
Phil Vischer explains the history of race in America and why Black Americans continue to face injustice today.
If you thought this was going to be a heartwarming moment between animal and robot, you've come to the wrong video.
Move aside, "2012." You've never seen anything like the catastrophe movie that is "2020."
It's kind of funny and cute, until you imagine an army of these knocking at your door.
To infinity and… oops, that fell apart.
This little boy has the most adorable reactions when being handed food.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Late last month, several porn companies' statements of support for Black Lives Matter were met with intense skepticism from black performers.
The pandemic has devastated global tourism, and many will say "good riddance" to overcrowded cities and rubbish-strewn natural wonders. Is there any way to reinvent an industry that does so much damage?
Gravity? Never heard of her.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Luckily for the guy, the gate missed him by a foot.
The LRAD is like a car alarm from hell—and if you aren't careful, it could permanently damage your hearing.
There's a 21 percent orgasm gap between lesbians and straight women. We asked lesbians what can be done about that.
At a time when thousands of Americans are lining up in food bank lines, why are farmers dumping their milk? Vox explains how the coronavirus has created an unprecedented supply chain problem.
The owners were wondering where their garbage bin had gone. Now they finally know.
Rick Astley paid a surprise visit to the subreddit r/pics with a hilariously retro photograph of himself riding a bicycle during his first tour backstage in Las Vegas and received an epic reply.
The Slow Mo Guys demonstrate how the Apple Watch gets water out of the case in extremely satisfying slow motion.
While residents of China's capital feel like they're living under lockdown again, it's still a limited outbreak, and authorities are determined to keep it that way.
Dads are taking parenting much more seriously. But according to a new study of sitcoms, the stereotype of the foolish father remains stubbornly in place.
From learning new languages to enhancing your cognitive skills and getting in shape, The Superhuman Lifetime Subscription Bundle will help you become your best self. Get it for $79 today.
What happens to a multi-colored tie-dye t-shirt when inundated with water for six months?
Activity boxes and inflatable pools replace summer camp and trips to the beach.
Call them what they are: tracking beacons
Back in 2011, Kevin Smith told a story about how Harvey Weinstein loudly talked on his cell phone throughout a screening of one of his films and how he dealt with it.
Because of phone number reuse, I ended up receiving a load of a stranger's personal WhatsApp messages.
Remember when innocuous small talk was a thing? Well, that's gone now in 2020.
How Epic Games created its smash hit and shook up the video game industry.
Thanks to the pandemic, we're spending every day like it's Independence Day this summer.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
He doesn't always nail every answer, but this is leaps and bounds ahead of how we might have fared.
An us-versus-them culture has deadly consequences.
The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Trump administration's attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, an Obama-era program that protects hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation.
A snafu inside an Arizona car wash, which happened because the SUV driver had forgotten to put their car in neutral, led to $2,000 worth of damages.
First a target in the culture wars, then part of queer internet canon, the show continues to defy all expectations.
You could just go to the store and buy extremely cheap ramen noodles or make it yourself for approximately $464.
Public health experts think COVID-19 risk is lower outside and restaurateurs want to fill tables. It's an easy solution — except for all the hard parts.
Just hanging out by the pool is fine and all, but have you tried hanging out by the pool in an inflatable dino costume?
Move aside, "2012." You've never seen anything like the catastrophe movie that is "2020."
The contest pits all of NASA's photographers (about 70 of them) against one another to see who captured the most engaging photos the previous year.
Fifty years after the first march, prominent organizers and activists tell its story and talk about how it spread across the globe.
Sometimes you just have an itch that you desperately have to scratch.
Yet over the last five hours of Garcia's life, a ProPublica investigation found, nurses and deputies appeared oblivious to both his rhabdomyolysis and his psychosis, doing nothing to treat either.
Wall Street investment funds took control of Oregon's private forests. Now, wealthy timber corporations reap the benefits of tax cuts that have cost rural counties billions.
It seemed like Zoom became a thing overnight but it actually was nine years in the making.
How the muralist Matthew Willey learned to love bees.
"I'm alive and I kiss the ground literally every morning that I wake up."
Turning down Pittsburgh's lights might help the city see stars, but first, astronomers needa map of the city's light pollution.
Two rival gangs meet up in a warehouse armed to the teeth with cameras.
Expert-backed safety advice for staying in a hotel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
When workplaces around the country closed abruptly due to the coronavirus outbreak, a lot of people had to get used to working from home fast. In a best-case scenario, your employer volunteered to cover the costs of a faster internet connection, or a desk chair for your temporary home office.
The Lesbian Switchboard operated from 1972 to 1997.
Nothing screams terror more than a Hans Zimmer-like score with footage of a man sipping a drink in a banana suit.
Imagine an America in which all-female families survived the Great Depression raising children and farming homesteads in the absence of men (and in the absence of today's detractors to gay marriage.)
From the H2 to the revived Pontiac GTO, cautionary tales abound.
This is so spot-on that it hurts.