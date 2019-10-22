Guy Pours Gasoline Into An Ant Hole, Lights It On Fire And Explodes His Whole Backyard
His backyard is ruined and the ants might be dead, but at least his dogs are okay.
The gang's all together, and they're on the Millennium Falcon. What more could you ask for?
'You're thinking of Joe Pesci?'
German mountain biker Johannes Fischbach wanted to set a world record for a mountain bike jump at the Vogtland Arena in Klingenthal, Germany. It didn't quite work out.
'I filmed this video at a friend's bucks party about a year ago. We had all gone down individually and I suggested we all go down together. We had no idea about what was about to transpire. The end result was one of our friends hurt his neck for about 3 months and I hurt my ankle for a couple of months.'
By all rights and the laws of physics, Alex Marquez should have ended up sprawled on the pavement here. But he wasn't having it.
And there's something more sinister about his resurrection than what meets the eye. 'Bloodshot' premieres in theaters on February 21, 2020.
What’s behind the enduring popularity of all these medieval-themed living-history fairs?
Google lured billions of consumers to its digital services by offering copious free cloud storage. That’s beginning to change.
A truly heartwarming example of the uplifting nature of community, and a truly stomach-turning display of extreme eating.
"Full House" star Lori Loughlin and several others parents in the college admissions scam are facing more charges.
The long read: He is the most beloved figure in Britain, and, at 93, a global superstar. His films long shied away from discussing humanity’s impact on the planet. Now they are sounding the alarm - but is it too late?
Before movies were inundated with CGI, incredible stunts like this one were pulled off with ingenuity and the clever usage of forced perspective.
German air taxi startup Lilium has completed its first phase of testing. It expects to launch passenger operations by 2025.
Surprisingly, it's not companies like Apple that are making the list of companies that offer the highest median salaries to employees.
Naomi Wolf gets fact-checked over her understanding of a legal term in her upcoming book about executions in Victorian-era England.
How a prestigious school went from academic darling to the verge of collapse — and became an omen for liberal arts education as a whole.
In March last year, Grammy-winning, Nashville-based songwriter Shane McAnally hit industry headlines due to a dispute with The American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers.
With this rice preparation that tastes way better than it sounds, you’re halfway to omurice — a meal derived from Yōshoku, the Japanese style of cooking that interprets Western recipes.
The “Home Alone” actor thrilled thousands of fans at Lizzo’s show.
'A driver illegally passes me on the road, passes another driver right after while narrowly avoiding an oncoming car, then gets clocked by a cop doing 77 in a 35 zone. Cop chases him down and I followed.'
It began with a blue ball being tossed into the air. It ended up being so much more.
Crime blogger Martin Kok was assassinated while leaving a sex club. It turned out MPC, one of his clients, was not an ordinary phone company.
When the Sex Pistols, the signature band of the British punk scene, broke up following their San Francisco concert in January 1978, punk rock entered a new era.
An adorable tiger cub gives his best attempt to roar with amusing results.
Kelly Renee Turner said her 6-year-old daughter was dying of a rare degenerative disease. It was all a lie, police say.
One of the planet's most dramatic extinctions was caused in part by ocean acidification, which has become a problem in our own era.
The evening before he died, Hogan Teem stayed in.
Damon Lindelof's HBO series Watchmen comes packed with visual references and in-jokes based on Alan Moore's comic series. But they don't function like most fan-nod referential jokes. They're signaling how the show is going in a different direction.
Multimillionaire Victor Vescovo committed himself to one of the world’s craziest remaining quests: to reach the deepest points in every ocean. What does it take to get there?
After a serious bike injury that shattered almost every bone in her head, Denise Jones recounts the process of dealing with PTSD — not from the event, but from its recovery.
Talk about some stellar social media sleuthing.
Rape, torture and human experiments. Sayragul Sauytbay offers firsthand testimony from a Xinjiang 'reeducation' camp.
When it comes to neck pain, research shows that altering your workstation has littleÂ toÂ noÂ impact on whether you'll develop problems — but stress does.
The latest research suggests it's not far-fetched at all — especially when you consider all the societal and cultural factors that make today's games so attractive.
Deep beneath the Black Sea, off the coast of Bulgaria, ancient Greek ships are revealing answers to the mystery of the Noah's Ark flood.
Bruce McCorkindale has been churning out some deliciously demented art for Inktober. Who knew the Muppets and David Lynch went together so well?
Why did Earth's climate rapidly cool 12,800 years ago? Evidence is mounting that a comet or asteroid collision is to blame.
Profits are hard to come by — and Apple and Amazon aren't going away.
The fire has grown extremely quickly, expanding from one acre to thirty in less than an hour.
In Poland, single women who have frozen embryos are now barred from accessing them.
Measuring 194cm and weighing close to one and a half tonnes, it's little wonder Knickers broke the internet. Now, after lying low for close to a year, Knickers is stepping back into the limelight.
From campaign shoots to Victoria's Secret VIP parties, sometimes success isn't all it might seem on the outside
Munich-based photographer Bernhard Lang recently shared aerial views of famous squares and landmarks throughout London, England. By presenting the metropolis from the sky, Lang offers a more dynamic look at the capital city's unique geometric patterns and iconic architecture.
And oh boy, it is a journey.
SoftBank will take control of WeWork after the deal is announced.
They say you have to be on your toes when you work. We're guessing this is one of the reasons why.
The Stylophone is small, stylus operated and takes two seconds to learn to play.
A New Jersey utility sparked outrage for charging customers to subsidize nuclear plants. We checked the bills. Turns out, that was just one of 16 lurking surcharges.
For nearly 50 years, Larry Via got away with the murder of a New York family man — until his poison pen did him in.