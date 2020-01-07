Guy Effortlessly Catches Axes That Bounces Back
Apparently, this is sort of dangerous and you shouldn't attempt to catch the axe if it fails to hit your target.
Arcade games, elevated gardens and an open office plan, it has it all.
Luckily no harm or damage was caused and the flight returned safely to Montreal, from where it had departed.
It's not very comforting to know that gun safe makers put very little effort into making sure their products are sturdy.
How much rotational speed can a GoPro hold up to (and film with any coherence)?
We all laughed at the "30-50 feral hogs" guy, but, uh, holy crap.
Welcome to one of the favorite traditions of the Golden Globes: having Ricky Gervais insult everyone and generally not give a flying f*ck about the ceremony.
The extraordinary story of the legendary beauty Lizzie Siddal is both surprising and tragic, and led to a strange myth that persists today.
The long arm of authoritarian China reached into my 7-year-old's bedroom in Beijing this month. To be specific, the world globe by his bedside became the latest target in the People's Republic of China's war on words.
Now that we've seen it, we cannot ever unsee it again.
Poor Liam Livingstone. The English cricketer did help the Perth Scorchers beat the Melbourne Renegades, but it came at the cost of two cricket balls directly to his, well, balls.
The planet is part of a multi-planet system around TOI 700, a small, cool M-dwarf star about 100 light-years from Earth. The planet is known as TOI 700 d, one of three orbiting the star. It's at just the right distance to support liquid water on the surface in the star's habitable zone.
Companies are making plans to put droves of departed idols on tour — reanimating a live-music industry whose biggest earners will soon be dying off.
The speed limit for the Gold Star Memorial Bridge in Connecticut is 55 miles per hour and definitely not what this guy is doing here.
Uncanny silicone masks used to be a Hollywood plot device. Now they're in the real world — and they're fooling a whole lot of people.
At least 40 are now reported dead after a stampede at Qasem Soleimani's funeral on Tuesday, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reports.
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday, killing one man, injuring at least eight other people and collapsing buildings.
Impossible Foods' newest offering is pork. I tried it out at Kumi, a Japanese restaurant in the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas.
"Every time you peel a layer off the onion it makes you scratch your head," Tammy Daybell's father told a local news station.
And now if you'll excuse us, we're very hungry now and have to go hunt for some cake.
"Damage to the Kawasaki included a snapped-off rear wheel, wrecked cage, broken suspension mounts."
My anxiety symptoms were easy enough to avoid for a decade, but eventually my facade crumbled and I had to face reality before I could get help.
One wrong step and this would have been a very different video.
For women in many developed countries, it's having the baby — not paying for it — that's the hard part.
Our bodies are incredible, and Bill Bryson's "The Body: A Guide for Occupants" brilliantly lays out how they're capable of doing so much.
There's no human interaction necessary. Fill out a form, take your seat and wait for a tasty bowl of ramen. Need to order extras? No problem, just fill out another form.
No matter how much you think you're caught up with work, there are always a few (or many) emails sitting there, waiting to be answered.
New genetic research shows that the great auk population was large and diverse — until hunters swiftly drove it to extinction.
A view of the roadside in New South Wales shows us the disastrous effects the fires have had on the animals in the region.
This infographic explores the importance of closing the STEM education skills gap and how it is crucial for to help future-proof an uncertain economy.
A generational expert divides Millennials into "me-llennials" and "mega-llennials." Which group you belong to depends on your career and financial success.
The box is made up of several pieces of acrylic layered four inches thick. Many have failed to open it using the power of fire, hammers and even a tank. But the YouTube channel Vat19 finally cracked the case with the help of explosives and an anvil.
Colorado has become a travel destination for people in desperate circumstances, a rare point of unobstructed access for those making decisions about their pregnancies, their families and their lives.
Tractors built in 1980 or earlier cause bidding wars at auctions.
In the 15 years Jalopnik's been online, we have watched all kinds of cars go into production, but let's be real, some are more important than others.
Washington is in an intensifying standoff with Beijing. Which one will fundamentally shape the twenty-first century?
The interaction with the press gets better later in the video, but in the beginning of it, when asked about the preparation he went into preparing for his role for "Joker," Phoenix wasn't exactly pleased: "Isn't this old news? I feel like I've talked about this for six months."
A team of scientists from the University of California used imaging software to produce a 3-D copy of the $450-million painting.
Gervais's "I don't really give a damn"-style of hosting generated a lot of different responses from the audience, so here's a roundup of the best reactions to his jokes from celebrities at the Golden Globes last evening.
14 simple and realistic solutions to looking and feeling better in the new year.
The accident had left me with a panoply of subtle and not-so-subtle changes to my personality.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Suicide is now their second-leading cause of death.
Only Cohen could find an opportunity to take a jab at Zuckerberg during an introduction of the movie "Jojo Rabbit."
Private equity led to the closing of Toys R Us and cost 30,000 workers their jobs — and it's hardly the only example of such a deal gone wrong.
With the opioid crisis, the quest to understand the biology of pain and explore new ways to treat it has taken on fresh urgency.
An "oddly satisfying experiment" finds that adding a little milk can make see-through Coca-Cola.
Anarchic, organic, surreal, this enclave was once among the most densely populated places on Earth.
When overlaid on city maps, Airbnb's data reveals interesting geographic patterns and exposes subjective perceptions on safety, upkeep or convenience.
The man was able to swim to shore and is reportedly just fine, luckily.