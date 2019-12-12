Guy Casually Swings By In A Bee-Swarmed Car That Looks Like A Vehicle From Hell
We have only word for this car's wretched existence: why?
The Tesla Valve was invented by Nikola Tesla, but you (like us) probably hadn't heard of it. Turns out, it's pretty cool!
Ruiz discussed the controversial Peloton commercial on "The Today Show" — and got a surprise from Ryan Reynolds on set.
We'll cross the bridge — the most difficult way — when we get to it.
Comedian Mark Normand's appearance on the Cleveland-area morning show was at least enjoyed by the people laughing hysterically behind the camera.
From Michael Jordan to Floyd Mayweather, some athletes have made an obscene amount of money.
We suspect some serious fowl play.
Inside the epic, decades-long battle to tame a lake so swollen it threatens to wipe out an entire city center.
What is the best Adam Sandler movie? From "Happy Gilmore" to "Uncut Gems," "The Wedding Singer" to "Punch-Drunk Love," the definition of what a good Sandler movie is can be tricky to nail down. We rewatched them all to offer our ranking.
The oceans cover around 70% of the Earth's surface. What would the topography of Earth look like then if we drained our planet of all that water?
One school. 21 abuse investigations. And the struggle to stop relying on seclusion and restraint.
The famously struggling coworking giant bought Spacious in August, and now it's closing its doors.
A man in the Netherlands was nearly decapitated by a falling crane.
Retailers like ShopRite and Target are launching thousands of private-label products that look like they were made at a Portland farmers market.
"When I made the final payment, I actually felt shame. I should be happy, but it seems like a lot of my cohort paid theirs off like a decade or more ago?"
One of Poland's most beloved and honored World War II veterans was not Polish at all: he was a 500-pound brown bear named Wojtek.
Your holiday season may be full of Irish goodbyes when you're attending holiday parties held by everyone from your coworkers to your significant other's Uncle Jerry. Coincidentally, these great gift ideas are also too cool to stay at the party for long.
Previously only available as an special feature on The Office's season 7 DVD, the full 25-minute version of "Threat Level Midnight" has been uploaded to YouTube.
Vinepair's editors drank a lot of beer in 2019. Here are their favorite 50 beers from all over the world, from goses to IPAs to sours.
A top executive at the nonprofit entity responsible for doling out chunks of Internet addresses to businesses and other organizations in Africa has resigned his post following accusations that he secretly operated several companies which sold tens of millions of dollars worth of the increasingly scarce resource to online marketers.
How did thousands of fat innkeeper worms get strewn across Drakes Beach? Well, we're seeing the risk of building your home out of sand.
"The morning after the first day of the storm, the outside of my house looked like this."
A program in Panama breeds, sterilizes, and releases 20 million screwworm flies a week to protect livestock from flesh-eating larvae. This is how it works.
"I was driving down the highway with a group of cars. We all found ourselves having to slow and go around someone in the fast lane."
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has given Black and Brown kids Miles Morales, a superhero that looks like them.
AI is being used to attract job applicants and to predict a candidate's fit for a position. But is it up to the job?
The only way to dance is to dance like your owner is proudly watching.
"You got guys grabbing your balls, punching you in the chest, gouging your eyes. In the fumble pile, everything gets whacked."
Reports about the toy store using cameras to track shoppers caused an uproar, but the companies behind the tech insist their systems are trained to ignore kids.
Americans are eating more chicken than ever before. How are fast food chains catering to our changing tastes?
To the naked eye, there is nothing out of the ordinary at the DCP Pegasus gas processing plant in West Texas. But a highly specialized camera sees what the human eye cannot: a major release of methane, the main component of natural gas and a potent greenhouse gas.
Google's smart city project links its quality-of-life improvements to the elimination of human workers.
New Zealand cricketer Neil Wagner has better hand-eye coordination than any of us and it's not really close.
Feeling out of step with the mores of contemporary life, members of a conservative-Catholic group have built a thriving community in rural Kansas. Could their flight from mainstream society be a harbinger for the nation?
The 48-year-old Hollywood agent was pulled from the game at the end of Wednesday's episode
The fight for your phone is "where the game is going to be played."
The shared phone was a space of spontaneous connection for the entire household.
These poor creatures.
Some centrist Democrats are anxious about the political consequences in November if they vote to impeach the president.
Sparse lines about heartbreak in faux-typewriter font are still the style du jour, but the men of Poetry Instagram are more sincere (and self-aware) than you'd think.
Britain's voters head to the polls to choose their next government on Thursday in a deeply divided moment for the country that has left the outcome unpredictable.
The auto industry icon will be fighting to stay out of prison—and to salvage his legacy.
Ever wonder why you can't access the torch of the Statue of Liberty anymore? Historian Coleman Lowndes explains the little-known terror attack in Jersey City in 1916.
Amazon, Apple, HBO, and a slew of tech startups are all fighting to move into Culver City, California, the next streaming wars boomtown.
The Tar Heel State is the intertidal zone of the linguistic South: Overwhelming forces wash in and out, but weird, fascinating little tide pools remain.
If you're going to go, might as well go out with a bang.
The Salesforce founder has donated a fortune to right capitalism's wrongs, and he thinks his fellow billionaires should too. Why can't we just be grateful?
It's not the "Alien" sequel we expected, but it's the one we deserve.
Truly Baby Yoda is all of us on a long road trip.
At Stanford, David Camarillo chases the dream of a helmet that can prevent brain disease related to playing football. It's filled with water. Really. Brain experts say he's wasting his time.