Guy Does A Spot On Impression Of The Different Types Of Zoomers You'll Encounter
Preston Reid re-enacts the common Zoom personalities everyone encounters on the service.
There's just something about this construction site in Wellington, Colorado that feels right.
Comedian Gus Johnson, donning the flannel and scruffy goatee, delivers a pretty bang on imitation of everyone's tactless uncle.
We could maybe break one board. And definitely only the lowest of the four.
Sometimes all you have to do is try the other latch.
In March 2020, professional skier Julian Carr took a flying leap off this cliff and it's like a real-life version of the old SkiFree computer game.
According to the video-taker, herons getting eaten by lions has become a "frequent" occurrence at Amsterdam's Artis Zoo.
Justin Ehrenhofer had an idea, a bit of money and a desire to have a box office smash during the pandemic while supporting closed theaters and promoting cryptocurrency. With community support and a movie that cost nothing to make, he did it. Sort of.
In Silicon Valley, gearing up for the apocalypse was a cliché. Now it's a credential.
Is there anything AI can't do?
The scenario has Dalkey residents rallying against a new common enemy: outsiders who ask too many questions about their Matt O'Damon, as some now call him.
At Thursday's White House coronavirus press briefing, Donald Trump said the government was considering the possibility of irradiating people's bodies with UV light or injecting disinfectant as a way of treating COVID-19.
These past few weeks have given us a new form of entertainment: seeing inside, and scrutinizing, celebrity houses on their endless livestreams. So as expected, a remote NFL draft was a comedic treasure trove.
Understanding the key concepts of transmissibility and infectious dose should reassure you.
Can you put a price on a perfect piece of toast? A YouTuber takes a look at what goes into this complex bread oven.
The fringe right is hungry for another junk food conspiracy.
The agency has three of these helicopters assigned to a Virginia-based unit with a somewhat murky mission.
Given all the empty space available, it's hard not to feel like the deer had it out for the guy on the bike.
On March 11, 2020, the coronavirus pandemic seemed to crystalize in the national consciousness. Americans look back on the turning point.
When the audio you're working with already seems like a joke, you don't need to add a whole lot to make something really funny.
Turns out online grocery shopping was not built like the rest of e-commerce.
Is there any scientific validity to mewing, a supposed jaw shaping technique that changes the shape of your face? A YouTuber puts his face to the test.
To help you judge how close your state is to meeting that goal, here's a plotted trajectory of new cases for each US state and territory.
Air Sinai is shrouded in mystery. But why?
We didn't know this either, and now our lives are forever changed.
All the internet can talk about is coronavirus, which means there are lots of memes about it. Here are some of the funniest.
The team at The Q cut a small hole in a cardboard box and saw how far this cat would reach for a slab of delicious meat.
A little over a year ago, I came up with an idea for story to turn my apartment into an indoor garden. This ended up being a terrible idea.
Despite what the internet might be telling you, cellphones did not cause the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 1992, Hoover promised two round trip tickets to select European destinations for customers who spent £100 or more on a vacuum cleaner or a washing machine. That was a grave mistake.
At this point, keeping parks and beaches closed is doing more harm to us than good.
This goofy dog enjoyed trying to hide out inside this couch.
My anecdotal experience with what remains the United States' only free take-home COVID-19 testing program — and what health officials and citizens alike can learn from it.
A new character bug is causing Apple devices to crash.
The first epicenter is coming back to life, but not as anyone knew it.
No, seriously, when it comes to Covid-19 — or any disease — bad data is worse than no data at all.
Prepper culture and dystopian fashion brands are colliding to create a new uniform for our troubled moment.
Camden might seem like a strange place for a coronavirus outbreak.
Strike me once, shame on you. Strike me twice, shame on me.
Since the removal of two dams on the Elwha River in the Pacific Northwest, salmon are spawning once again, animals large and small are returning to the river banks, and hundreds of acres of barren former lakebed are greening.
Pop, like all of us, is having a rough (ruff?) time in quarantine.
A woman who was interviewed about her participation in Michigan's "Operation Gridlock" protest against coronavirus lockdown measures inspired a TikToker to research her claims — and something isn't adding up.
The creation of the NC-17 rating in 1990 appeared to be a new horizon for art house film. So what happened?
Don't knock grim and gloomy films, or their serious fans will come for you.
Zack Reaves arranged and performed this lovely arrangement of the Radiohead classic.
In what Braskem America workers called a "live-in" at the factory, the undertaking was just one example of the endless ways that Americans in every industry have uniquely contributed to fighting coronavirus.
Forced to shutter Prune, I've been revisiting my original dreams for it — and wondering if there will still be a place for it in the New York of the future.
"Your honor, does the district attorney have a point, or did I put on my nicest suit to hear them think aloud?"