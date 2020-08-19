Guy Dips His Entire Car In The World's Brightest Glow-In-The-Dark Paint
Glow-in-the-dark paint has its ups and downs but what happens when you dip your car in the most industrial-strength glow-in-the-dark paint possible?
Glow-in-the-dark paint has its ups and downs but what happens when you dip your car in the most industrial-strength glow-in-the-dark paint possible?
"You have no medical background. You are not a scientist," the CNN anchor said during a tough questioning of Mike Lindell's claims that oleandrin could aid people suffering from COVID-19.
There are some, uh, unanticipated side effects.
The New York representative spoke in support of Senator Bernie Sanders' nomination.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama headlined Monday's Democratic National Convention with a blistering attack on Donald Trump.
Teletubbies jostling around to the Sacrificial Dance from Igor Stravinsky's 'The Rite Of Spring' is the cognitive dissonance you need to see today.
Jill Bearup demonstrates how a lady can conceal a medieval sword.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
What in Ye's name is he doing?
The meme is so powerful because of the awkward status of white women.
Here's all the cliched tweets you see from blue check liberals all the time.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The "Roundhay Garden Scene," a black-and-white film that lasts for two seconds, was shot in Leeds in 1888 and is the oldest surviving film in existence. And for the first time, it's been upscaled to 60 frames per second.
The $32 billion company was known as an icon of manufacturing innovation. Then came the mask shortage — and Trump.
Signs of rising waters are so glaring around Maryland's Dorchester County, residents are facing difficult decisions about the future earlier than most other waterside communities on the East Coast.
Kenneth Branagh returns as detective Hercule Poirot in "Death on the Nile," sequel to "Murder on the Orient Express." The murder mystery will be released in theaters on October 23.
Former special forces soldiers are flirting with a wide array of conspiracy theories, including QAnon. They also seem to be uniquely suited to pivoting to IRL violence.
When my wife and I had a baby, all my planning became irrelevant — and I finally learned to be spontaneous.
Glow-in-the-dark paint has its ups and downs but what happens when you dip your car in the most industrial-strength glow-in-the-dark paint possible?
Matthew Highton delved through the vaults of stock footage and valiantly attempted to recreate the iconic 1987 cartoon.
The shocking subject matter, gleefully punning unreliable narrator and Nabokov's spellbinding sentence-level prowess combined to create a book as repulsive as it was inviting — comic and horrific and utterly absorbing.
Make cleaning easier with this Amazon's Choice cordless vacuum cleaner. The Jashen V18 uses an efficient filtration system and a two-in-one brush to clean surfaces fast. Get it for 42% off today.
When you clap your hands at the base of the Kukulkan Pyramid in Chichen Itza, the song of a sacred Mayan call echoes back at you.
Universities are struggling with how to prevent tightly packed sorority and fraternity houses from turning into virus clusters.
Robert Ivan Nichols simply disappeared from his average, 1960s Midwestern life — until, using DNA, sleuths uncovered the truth. But were they digging where they shouldn't have been?
What do you expect to see floating around in your Coca-Cola? Let's find out.
Russell Crowe's "Unhinged" is set to open in 44 states across the United States this week, but experts say going to an indoor movie theater is
"the last thing" we should be doing during the coronavirus pandemic.
The new Sofia Coppola comedy-drama reunites the director with her "Lost in Translation" star. "On the Rocks" will be released in theaters and on Apple TV+ in October.
A French town has never stopped celebrating the GIs who liberated them 75 years ago.
Former presidents, ex-secretaries of state and a New York elevator operator provided some of the high points of Tuesday's second night of the Democratic National Convention — but it was Jill Biden who stole the show.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Rest in peace, old tire. You had a good run.
From his secret track for Christopher Nolan's much-anticipated film to his dream of buying Astroworld, the rapper explains his unorthodox route to success and influence.
The neurosurgeon took a scalpel to HUD.
The Cleveland School of Rock has the time of their lives with this lively cover of a Fugazi banger.
A pleasant smell can be enough to lift your mood, and this extremely well-reviewed diffuser helps keep your home smelling great.
The New York representative spoke in support of Senator Bernie Sanders' nomination.
Spotify is down and experiencing problems loading songs. The music streaming service started hitting issues at around 8AM ET, and songs will only load for a few seconds before failing.
Navigating China's censorship and India's apps ban, Tibetan refugees rethink their dependence on WeChat.
An extremely informative video about the surprisingly complex nature of color.
It's clear that human activities such as land use and fossil fuel extraction have caused ecological changes like the climate crisis and biodiversity loss. New research shows just how massive the scale of those changes are.
"You have no medical background. You are not a scientist," the CNN anchor said during a tough questioning of Mike Lindell's claims that oleandrin could aid people suffering from COVID-19.
Canine studies aim to develop a quicker, more accurate test for the coronavirus.
How fantasies about the pastoral, lost innocence and future festivity converged in one diaphanous pink $490 garment.
From the flannel and chocker combo to the "Kings of Leon" soundtrack, everything about this impression is spot-on.
DMVs across the US have failed to revoke the licenses of dangerous drivers, leading to avoidable crashes and deaths.
Only 2% of people who are prescribed Adderall actually need it. So why have we normalized highly addictive amphetamines in the pursuit of productivity and achievement?
Samara Ginsberg brings every 90s kid an adrenaline shot of nostalgia.
My 1994 diesel manual Chrysler Voyager minivan, which I plan to live in for a month as I road trip through Europe, is now in my friends' garage in Erlangen, Germany. It sits atop a hoist, giving me a great view of the vehicle's faults that I'll have to fix before I set off.
A weekly anti-mask rave held on a small beach in Toronto was thrust into the headlines when two men threatened the crowd with chainsaws after last week's party.
Terra the Titan, a flower at the San Francisco Conservatory of Flowers that gives off a corpse-like stench when it is in bloom, blooms only once every seven to 10 years.
It's cool. But also weird. Which is sort of fitting for the late Man in Black.
A key inflection point to move the American public and Congress toward supporting war in Iraq was the gruesome — made up — testimony of a Kuwaiti girl named Nayirah, who described how Iraqi troops killed 312 babies.
Teo Domani discovered that the bully from "The Simpsons" with his trademark derisive catch phrase "ha, ha" went together perfectly with M83's "Midnight City."
The browser will no longer be supported by the company from August 17, 2021.
Inside the wildly expensive, endlessly frustrating experience of trying to get implants removed when your health is on the line.
When the latest research challenges experts' previous stances.
The "before times" seem like a decade ago, don't they? Those carefree days when hugging friends and shaking hands wasn't verboten, when we didn't have to reach for a mask before leaving our homes, or forage for supplies of hand sanitizer.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.