Guy Delivers The Performance Of A Lifetime Reading The Theme Song To 'DuckTales'
David Ury makes the "DuckTales" theme more intense than previously realized possible.
The two musical greats performed "Superstition" together in a concert in 2010.
Stretch is a new robot prototype designed to automate box-moving tasks in warehouses.
Yang stopped by Weekend Update and delivered a sharp segment addressing the anti-Asian hate crimes in America.
Jack Harlow joins SNL cast members Pete Davidson and Chris Redd to explain what NFTs are.
Daði Freyr and his band Gagnamagnið are back with a new pop hit for this year's Eurovision competition, and in the music video are tasked with getting rid of a monster.
Ten-year-old tennis ace Teodor Davidov is ambidextrous and prefers switching hands while playing, instead of hitting a tried and tested backhand return.
A rogues gallery of bon vivants recall their most memorable nights out on the town.
Birds do it. Bees do it. Learning about the astounding navigational feats of wild creatures can teach us a lot about where we're going.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
It's never been done before. Perhaps there's a reason for that.
Jonathan Cohn's new book shows how narrowly health care reform passed — and how far we are from universal coverage.
Contract workers hired to help disinfect the New York City subway during the pandemic are asking the MTA to support a job they say goes far beyond wiping down poles.
TikToker Elaina Bell claims that these were the rules that had to be followed when Bell worked for Vogue.
After studying the origins and actions of several prominent Canadian anti-maskers, we can now offer you the definitive primer to becoming a conspiracy-baiting, immensely annoying influencer.
With over 4,000 reviews counted, this push-up trainer has an exceptional 4.7-star average rating. Let's get buff, but only if we're using the proper form.
"The house was getting screeded, was seeing if I could make it out the door without touching it and a random cat runs through and ruins it."
You have to do your own risk assessment. Here's how.
An interview with comedian Eric Andre about his new Netflix prank movie "Bad Trip," working with Tiffany Haddish and Lil Rel Howery, how Meg Ryan inspired the movie, the Chris Rock prank that was cut and more.
Pule Donkey Cheese is made only on a farm in Serbia, using a secret recipe. The cheese is made using a combination of mainly donkey milk, with added goat milk, and every serving contains a piece of history.
There's a niche industry built around helping celebrities drop millions of dollars on real estate without the public ever finding out. Here's how it works.
Our natural optimism points in one direction, even as recency bias points in another.
The poor Nokia 3220 never stood a chance.
Despite the well-documented environmental impacts of the meat industry and the explosion of the market for plant-based alternatives, American beef consumption remains high.
Here are some methods how to cope when someone is upset at you so that the situation isn't escalated further.
The agonies of being overweight — or running a diet company — in a culture that likes to pretend it only cares about health, not size.
"A container truck carrying tons of rice overturned in front of my auto repair shop. Fortunately, no one was injured."
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Ahead of Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" adaptation starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, we revisit David Lynch's 1984 attempt to bring Frank Herbert's novel to the big screen.
The big ship stuck in the Suez Canal was an instant internet sensation. Even a cosmonaut got in on the obsession. And then the moon swooped in to help with rescue efforts.
Right now, Huckberry is discounting hundreds of items like first aid kits, slippers, jogging pants and much more.
Made with a beta-titanium alloy, these slick, ultra-light glasses won't get bent out of shape.
Whether your tastes are traditional, or you lean toward loud 90s-inspired designs like we do, Huckberry's sneaker shop has countless kicks.
I was a child genius. Now I'm an average adult.
The pandemic lifted the company's fortunes overnight, but Wall Street doubts it will last. Enter Linda Rendle, its 43-year-old CEO.
The Snyder Cut represents the triumph of the director's cut. Here are 10 great ones that restore or amplify their creator's pure vision.
You really can't leave them alone, can you?
Lil Nas X collaborated on a pair of Nikes that allegedly contain a drop of human blood.
In the wartime Balkans, an encounter with a soldier produced an unwanted baby, a test of international justice and a decades-long yearning for resolution.
YouTuber Yeah Russia showed viewers what it was like to attend a university in the city of Khabarovsk, which is located in the far east of Russia.
One of the more persistent tropes is that millennials are still a generation of renters. However, a significant number now owns a home.
Before McDonald's pioneered McNuggets for fast food consumption, a Cornell University researcher developed bite-size breaded chicken sticks that could be easily fried and frozen.
It had always been Ammar's childhood dream to skydive.
From Challand's "Normal Bicycle" to Wilson's Avatar 2000.
"There was no history of my ever purchasing it, or ever owning it," said one confused NFT buyer. "Now there's nothing. My money's gone."
To be clear, she is using a different way to break the egg that is way easier than how the other TikToker did it, but this is still fun to watch.
So you have that to look forward to.
The artist spoke to TIME about the inspiration behind his new music video — and why he hopes it will spark a conversation about the repression of LGBTQ individuals.
So *that* is how you're supposed to pronounce "Yves Saint Laurent."
Navigating the Suez Canal is a high-stress, complicated feat that requires master piloting skills. Try your hand at it!
Andrew Steele, scientist and author of "Ageless: The New Science of Getting Older Without Getting Old," shares tips that can reverse aging on a cellular level.
"I joined Twitter yesterday and I've never had to piss in one of these!"
"Our findings call into question the necessity of video." Ouch.