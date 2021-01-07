Guy Delivers An Uncanny Impression Of Hasan Minhaj Reacting To An Uncooked Pizza
Actor Saiyam Kumar has got Minhaj's vocal attributes down pat.
ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore provided the most complete account of the assault on the US Capitol.
Back in 2018, Peter Zirpolo, the vice president of the Baltimore Ravens Marching Band, was caught on camera perfectly air drumming to Rush's signature song.
President-elect Biden addressed the nation after a mob of pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the Capitol and brought the electoral vote counting process to a halt.
The MSNBC anchor said "there would already be people shackled, arrested or dead" if the US Capitol riot was undertaken by Black Lives Matter activists.
At the "March to Save America" rally in Washington DC, a rally protesting the results of the presidential election, Giuliani accused election officials of fraud and called for a "trial by combat."
An unidentified rioter describes how the mob breached the U.S. Capitol.
You've already lost. This is what Americans need to understand
In the aftermath of Wednesday's riot at the United States Capitol, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced his company had made the unprecedented decision to block President Trump's accounts on Facebook and Instagram "for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete."
Try as it might, this pelican realizes it can't swallow an entire capybara. The capybara doesn't seem to mind.
Veronica Westhrin, a Norwegian journalist covering the US for NRK, captured this interaction between a guy on a stoop and a lady in a car about the White insurrectionists' siege of the United States Capitol.
He was verbally and physically abusive. She idealizes him.
Sometimes BODMAS is just PEMDAS by another name. And no, the answer is not 100.
"It's a horrifying day that will go down in US history, however much longer that is," Colbert quipped in an emotional monologue.
Don't worry, he's still punching crime into submission.
The mob that forced Congress to flee organized on both obscure and mainstream sites.
HuffPost politics reporter Igor Bobic captured footage of a single Black Capitol Police officer attempting to hold back the mob that had breached the building.
Did you know that Google has been tracking and recording your every move, including your photos' location data? A lot of your data has collected.
Jackson recently told a minister she had married James Bolin, a 93-year-old widower who served in the 14th Missouri Cavalry, when she was 17.
Practicing mindfulness is not complicated, but it's also not easy.
Mayo marinade with lemon and herbs, incredible nonstick browning and tangy honey barbeque sauce — Ethan Chlebowski goes all out.
Thanks to Tesla's skyrocketing stock price.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
Why do $4 and $40 screen protectors advertise the same things? YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss peels back the layers on smartphone screen protectors.
The shocking images of a violent mob storming the United States Capitol in Washington DC were featured on the front pages of newspapers across the country and around the world on Thursday.
She'd been told that childbirth was going to be painful. But as the hours wore on, nothing bothered her — even without an epidural.
The best exit is the "Tokyo Drift" exit.
Unprecedented violence erupted in Washington DC as Donald Trump supporters stopped the ratification of Joe Biden's victory.
Here's a demonstration of the McGurk effect, an extraordinary audio illusion.
Trying to turn your kid into content? You might get chased off the internet.
Nothing like it had been felt on this planet for 10,000 years. A mix of high-energy light and hugely accelerated subatomic particles, when this wave impacted Earth, it changed our atmospheric chemistry enough to be measured centuries later.
The offices of the Parliamentarian were raided and looted after pro-Trump supporters breached the Capitol building.
Trump's former chief of staff is the latest among a slew of officials to resign following Wednesday's violent events at the Capitol.
And how the new coronavirus variant could present further challenges down the line.
No, that's not a trick question. Your cup of coffee has probably come from halfway around the world and via hundreds of workers — from farms to factories — that've helped it along the way.
Procrastination gets the best of all of us, to the detriment of our work, happiness and health. But a new theory could provide us with the easiest way to kick the habit.
Nordic noir has a very predictable formula, as comedian Alasdair Beckett-King hilariously illustrates.
As VCs sour on California and New York, an emerging class of tech hubs stand to benefit from divided government: bright blue cities in ruby-red states.
The US has faced three eras of destruction: the age of invasion from 1783-1941, the age of missiles from 1941-1989, and since 1989, the age of viruses.
A real-time account of the hours when rioters breached the Capitol and brought the government to a halt.
The US government did not fall and today the sun rose. But what can we take away from yesterday's events?
A North Korean refugee describes the harrowing experience of surviving labor camps and escaping from North Korea twice.
Your cooking area is the size of a Game Boy. But with some strategic gear you can still whip up a storm of good food.
Lawmakers returned to the Capitol after hours of chaos in which protesters forced their way into the building and abruptly halted Congress' tally of Electoral College votes.
National Guard, FBI and others sent to the scene after the U.S. Capitol was breached.
Both Earth's speed and distance from the sun changes around its orbit which affects the length of the seasons.
For the last six decades, 79-year-old Italian writer Maurizio Campiverdi has toured some of the world's most luxurious restaurants.
The baseball icon whose elbow operation changed sports forever is on oxygen. Just don't tell his anti-vaxxer chiropractor kid.
Chef Ming Tsai shows off a simple and effective cutting board hack that makes prepping bell peppers an absolute breeze.
Decades ago, fertility doctors across the United States inseminated patients with their own sperm. Now, the children of these patients want answers and recourse.