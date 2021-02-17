Guy Creates A Robotic Pool Stick That Helps Him Actually Be Good At Pool
If you can't beat your wife at a game of pool, might as well let a robot help you out.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
If you can't beat your wife at a game of pool, might as well let a robot help you out.
In January, the Ukrainian freighter "MV Arvin" split in two and then sunk to the bottom of the Black Sea, killing at least two crew members. Here's the horrifying moment when the snap happened.
"It is just a lie that wind turbines, 'green energy' are the root causes of the problems in Texas right now," Hayes said on his program Tuesday.
Christopher McDonald resurrected his infamous "Happy Gilmore" villain to respond to Adam Sandler and celebrate the movie's 25th anniversary.
A craftsman builds a bike that can be ridden on a completely frozen lake: the icуcycle.
What are the biggest mistakes that student films make?
Brooke Baldwin announced she was leaving the network in April.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
We analyzed a full year of America's COVID-19 death data. The findings surprised us.
A cosmologist and his colleagues tackle a centuries-old cartographic conundrum.
Using Topaz Video Enhance AI and RIFE (Flowframes), someone discovered how to Rickroll in the highest quality way possible.
If you can't beat your wife at a game of pool, might as well let a robot help you out.
With investigators closing in, the high jumper Danil Lysenko needed a paper trail to support his story. Top Russian track officials provided it by creating a fake hospital.
Look, there's no proper replacement for regular ol' flossing, but using a Waterpik is better than nothing.
Dan Holmes of Southlake, Texas saw his Australian shepherd Christi fall into the pool and he knew what he had to do.
Why live with a difficult animal?
Tony wouldn't have judged you for eating a hamburger in your hotel bed.
Accent expert Erik Singer will blow you away with his masterful understanding of Southern Louisiana, Miami English, and many more regional accents.
With Texas facing some of the coldest temperatures it has seen in decades, people have been posting photos and videos that capture how freezing cold it is in the Lone Star state.
Nearly a year into the pandemic, these unexpected chats are my greatest joy
The hair straightener in the bathroom is looking mighty suspicious.
Keith Gill, one of the most influential voices that pushed GameStop on the WallStreetBets Reddit forum, was hit with a lawsuit that accused him of misrepresenting himself as an amateur investor and profiting by artificially inflating the price of the stock.
A guy recorded his two goofball friends as they argued about hand sanitizer.
Diving into the potential health benefits of the Silicon Valley billionaire's very strange breakfast.
Think outside the man bun.
This is almost too painfully accurate.
The star of sadistic sitcom It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia on why it's important to skewer bad behavior, not celebrate it
The jet stream carried freezing Arctic air deep into the South Central region of the United States.
If you didn't think "Big Poppa" needed a sax solo, take a listen to Evan Jacobson taking things to the next level.
David Fincher, Tom Hooper, and Stephen Frears all came and went from Baron Cohen's Freddie Mercury movie.
Stella the yellow lab, who famously loves to jump into piles of leaves, also loves to knock down snowmen.
The social network is taking the nuclear option in response to a proposed law that would force it to pay publishers.
He's a dad from Wisconsin who drives a "piece of shit" Corolla. And his brilliantly absurd artwork has made him the face of a crypto market you didn't know existed.
Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott incorrectly blamed renewable energy for power shortages during a winter storm.
Rebecca Mix, a writer from Michigan who said she had lived through "many power outages in negative temperatures," offered some helpful tips for staying warm in a house without heat.
One advantage of being a cat, or a stingray, is not having to think about time this way (and, by extension, death). But are they entirely free from the temporal plane?
A craftsman builds a bike that can be ridden on a completely frozen lake: the icуcycle.
The weather has been truly atrocious recently, so we're stocking up on hand warmers.
Millions of people are losing sleep and health in an attempt to snatch Sony's latest console.
He has a will of his own, and you can't tell him what to do.
The massive crater appeared violently and explosively in the Siberian tundra last year. It was the 17th hole to appear in the remote Yamal and Gyda peninsulas in the Russian Arctic since the first was spotted in 2013, mystifying scientists.
America is building a new weapon of mass destruction, a nuclear missile the length of a bowling lane.
Christopher McDonald resurrected his infamous "Happy Gilmore" villain to respond to Adam Sandler and celebrate the movie's 25th anniversary.
This year, the Venetians are embracing the last chance they will get to celebrate alone.
In the midst of Texas's weather-induced blackout, the Colorado City mayor Tim Boyd posted his thoughts to Facebook: "No one owes you [or] your family anything," he said. "I'm sick and tired of people looking for a damn handout!"
The first casino Donald Trump ever built has been closed since 2014. The 39-story building came tumbling down on Wednesday morning after a scheduled implosion.
Four reasons: social distancing, seasonality, seroprevalence, and shots
Rush Limbaugh, the conservative media icon who for decades used his perch as the king of talk-radio to shape the politics of both the Republican Party and nation, died Wednesday after a battle with cancer. He was 70 years old.
"Sprayed the car with my jetwash and the water on the ground turned to ice straight away causing me to have a fall."
Controversial YouTuber-cum-boxer Jake Paul topped the list, with his brother Logan in second.
The new social media app is tapping into the public's desperate need to connect — and it's becoming a flashpoint in the culture wars.
Wirecutter claimed that these bike locks would be hard to pick. Youtuber LockPickingLawyer begs to differ.
In the '80s, the spy agency investigated the "Gateway Experience" technique to alter consciousness and ultimately escape spacetime. Here is everything you need to know.
Lost wind power makes up only a fraction of the reduction in power-generating capacity that has brought outages to millions of Texans across the state during a major winter storm.
We feel sorry for the Dunkin' Donuts employee who had to deal with this.