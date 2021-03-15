👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore Merch

Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

SUIT UP — OR DOWN

104 diggs thecut.com

A year into the pandemic, there are no more dress codes. Writer Molly Young offers some suggestions, including Zoom mullets, unflattering colors, zoot suits, brocade, platform shoes, butt pads, a plague doctor costume, armor and nothing at all.

KEEP IT

130 diggs theringer.com

The longtime host of "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette'" is taking time away after defending a contestant's racism. But the inessential nature of his role on the show means that bringing him back would send yet another message that the franchise doesn't truly care about progress.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample