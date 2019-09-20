Guy Built A Robot Attached To His Mouse That Helps Him Never Miss While Playing Shooting Games
Someone built a physical robotic pixel scanning aimbot that tracks targets based on the colors on the screen and proceeded to crush it at Aim Lab.
First and foremost, stop it with so much weight already.
This driver doesn't know whether he's high or so sane that he just blew his mind.
Thomas Siderio, 12, had allegedly fired at police before tossing his gun and was lying face down trying to surrender when he was killed.
Our progress has always been more gradual, and less impressive, than we hoped.
Russia, with one of the most powerful militaries on Earth, would seem to have a significant advantage over Ukraine. However, one powerful weapon has helped even the playing field.
I'm embracing my sad girl era.
A Sydney man murdered the Cambridge University graduate at a gay cruising ground in 1988.
Physics Girl takes a journey below the Earth's surface to check out a cool military built tunnel studying thawing permafrost that has huge ramifications for the future of our planet.
Conservatives circle the wagons around their popular racist host.
Police now believe the guard helped organise the escape and have issued a warrant for her arrest.
Conceptual synthesizer and a homage to the Nintendo Entertainment System.
This is the idiot's guide to celebrities dressing up in ridiculous outfits going to an exclusive party. From a dude who just cannot summon the energy to care whatsoever about this cultural phenomenon.
Noah Munck's Gibby provided some memorable comic relief during the original run of "iCarly." However, he did not reprise his role in the Paramount+ reboot, prompting many fans to wonder what happened to him. Here's why he decided to leave the role that made him famous.
The 2002 rock song deserves more credit than it's really gotten.
The scandal comes amid growing public anger over the "total chaos" of the government's zero-COVID policy.
BBC's Ros Atkins explains the world changing implications of Finland and Sweden joining NATO and how Russia will respond.
The two torsos, named "Helga" and "Zohar," will journey to the Moon ahead of the crewed Artemis missions.
Around the world, chip-eaters encounter flavors like hot pot and poulet roti. In America, we've been stuck with sour cream and onion and the one-note burn of "Flamin' Hot."
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Not all work jerks are created equal—here's how to deal with the one in your office.
Vigilantes are doxxing and bullying resellers. "People are going feral," says one collector.
From an addition in your bathroom, to efficiently packing thing in the kitchen — here are some useful products that made a name for themselves on the "Shark Tank" stage.
The St. Louis Cardinals got into a fight, and our favorite baseball analyst slows down what happened and reads some lips.
The Supreme Court has voted to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, according to an initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito circulated inside the court and obtained by POLITICO.
Haven't even begun shopping for Mother's Day? Fear not, Huckberry has home goods, jewelry, bath robes, slippers and more all in one place. May 5 is your last chance for expedited shipping!
The body found in a barrel at Lake Mead on Sunday may have been underwater for as long as four decades and more bodies are likely to appear as the lake recedes due to severe drought, Las Vegas Metro police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer told the 8 News Now I-Team.
Before there was too much sex. Now there is not enough sex.
This hands-free noise-cancelling communicator is a great way to stay informed while you're biking, skiing, surfing or doing whatever your heart desires in the wild.
Peter McIndoe speaks with "60 Minutes" host Sharyn Alfonsi about his movement and it might give you hope about the next generation.
Every slushie is different. Every slushie is the same.
Someone unearthed the time Anthony Bourdain took a trip to Gordon Ramsay's three Michelin-star restaurant in 2002 and it's a delight to see all these years later.
Alex Garland's latest film is a psychological horror film about men. So are men good? Of course not! Is "Men" good? Depends on who you ask.
"To escape my city's pandemic restrictions, I embarked upon a cruise with literally no end destination."
There's only three Kmarts remaining in operation in the United States. Here's what it looks like inside one of their dying big box stores.
"Mainstream society sees a woman's place as giving pleasure, not receiving it."
Wuling's Mini EV, made in partnership with General Motors, outsells Tesla's Model 3 in China and costs less than adding CarPlay to a Ferrari.
The geniuses at "There I Ruined It" created another masterpiece that will make you forever think of Smash Mouth whenever you watch "Titanic."
An essay by Amanda Trenfield is making the rounds for portraying a passionate evening of soulmates meeting — with a reveal at the end that is better than fiction. You're welcome.
The metaverse's first Coke product comes to life.
Contrary to popular belief, Yellowstone isn't going to explode and put us all out of our misery. Here's the science behind why we need to start looking for new doomsday scenarios.
Spiedies are deceptively simple: marinated meat on a roll and nothing more. But biting into one is a life-changing experience.
The 1980s was a great time for action movies, and these are our favorites, from escaping New York City to escaping Nakatomi Plaza.
A racing bar graph demonstrating which countries have the highest home prices in the world.
Drew Barrymore posted an apology to her Instagram after receiving criticism from Johnny Depp's fans for her comments about his defamation trial against Amber Heard.
YouTuber Joel Franco got drone footage of Miami's new Grand Prix street circuit, which is set to debut in Formula One on May 8, 2022.