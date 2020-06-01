Recommended

PROBLEM? CALL THE POLICE

nymag.com

In the US, the police are the answer for everything. To an overdose, a noisy party, a counterfeit bill in a shop. They are the first and often the last resort for any complaint, no matter how petty. There's no end to the responsibilities with which we have charged them, and no end, seemingly, to the tolerance they enjoy from the state.

