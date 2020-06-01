Guy Rebuilds A Car Into An Electric Vehicle Using Only $2,000
YouTuber Rich Rebuilds documents the process of him assembling his DIY electric vehicle and taking it on a test drive.
All Japanese beef is wagyu, but not all wagyu is kuroge wagyu.
Jeeya, the pup, was successful in the end. But not without breaking a sweat.
Where there's an engineer, there's a way.
It's been nearly 20 years since the "Lord of the Rings" franchise began, and it's a wonderful, heartwarming experience watching the cast get together on Zoom.
Aerogel is a material that is 99.8% air and is one of the world's lightest solids. How well then would a material like this fare against a hydraulic press?
If there's anything more satisfying than clearing one's yard with a weed eater, it's watching a weed eater work in extreme slow motion.
It's worth remembering that medical professionals and officials were successful in limiting the spread of the earlier SARS and MERS viruses. Why did COVID-19 instead become a pandemic?
Walking along the trail, you'll pass houses with their roofs caved in, Buddha statues staring at you from empty windows and other spooky scenes.But not everything on the island has been abandoned to the elements.
You. Shall. Not. Pass.
According to the driver, Tesla's autopilot was activated but the car failed to identify the overturned truck ahead as an obstacle.
If the numbers are to be believed, it's a steal of a deal for Spotify: for $100-$200mm they secured the largest podcast audience in the world.
In the US, the police are the answer for everything. To an overdose, a noisy party, a counterfeit bill in a shop. They are the first and often the last resort for any complaint, no matter how petty. There's no end to the responsibilities with which we have charged them, and no end, seemingly, to the tolerance they enjoy from the state.
Cardi B's unique vocalizations match up really well when synced up with Star Wars footage.
Racism permeated the culture of the department. But there are ways to change that culture that other cities can copy.
The plaza between St. John's Church and Lafayette Park was full of people nonviolently protesting police brutality late Monday afternoon when U.S. Park Police and National Guard troops, with the use of tear gas, suddenly started pushing them away for no apparent reason.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, three Chinese teams reached the top of the world.
If Dad grew up watching the original Star Trek series, this well-liked Blu-ray collection is an excellent gift for Father's Day. It's a whole lot sharper than when he watched it in the 60s.
Want an MBA education but don't have the time or money to spend on it? The Haroun Education Ventures MBA Degree Program is the next best thing. For $399, you'll learn everything an accomplished VC knows.
From a combat vehicle shaped like a tortoise to a glider tank that would shed its wings, here are 21 tank and proto-tank concepts that didn't really work.
Our "hidden enemy," in plain sight.
Well, this is one way to show your appreciation of the music.
For North Carolina researchers, every starter is more data.
Disproportionate use of force can turn a peaceful protest violent, research shows.
Editors are pivotal in the filmmaking process, and yet praise for their labor and creativity often goes unsung.
How two kids from London, Ontario birthed the most unique goal in hockey's history.
Scientists have discovered more evidence about a strange and worrying feature of the coronavirus.
Sometimes you just have to go with the flow.
Where does the classic American lawn come from? The answer lies with one of the famed fathers of urban architecture.
There's a fascinating history behind the pipe symbol bars on our keyboards.
Trump defenders, here's your chance: Tell us why this response to Covid-19 merits a second term.
With massive installations, Christo encouraged viewers to "perceive the whole environment with new eyes and a new consciousness."
Arguments about player salary could derail plans to start the 2020 season.
Six years after nationwide protests against police violence captured the country's attention, the recent killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd have put the issue of police violence back into national focus. Many are left asking what if anything, has really changed?
You can spend a lot of money buying a sim rig, or you can try to do what this man has done here.
From mafia propaganda to moral outcry, what's stopping us from embracing water cremation technology?
Experts say curfews could backfire. Here's why.
"I'm getting too old for this sh*t."
The dying words of Scatman John have been sitting unsourced on Wikipedia for nearly 15 years, and have become accepted fact.
Users like Wali Da Great are growing infamous for tricking streaming listeners with falsified metadata.
By copying the texture of insect wings or using new types of materials to create surfaces that kill or inhibit microbes, we could stop infections before they even get into the body.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Nobody in Congress likes to give other politicians money. But the track record shows that writing checks directly to states could keep the recession from becoming way worse.
Inside every dog there's a hero waiting to be unleashed — or at least, that's what we'd like to believe about our canine companions. But would they save us if it came down to it?
The iconic figure of Bob Dylan is as synonymous with deeply poetic works of folk rock bliss as he is for being a camera-shy and reserved artist in his later years.
The pedestrian in the video seems to be fine, but the sidewalk should have been blocked off.
The director is sticking to a July 17th in-theatre release date for his thriller "Tenet."
The short film "3 Brothers" splices the police brutality scene in "Do the Right Thing" with footage of the deaths of George Floyd and Eric Garner.
Apple was the first company to make smartwatches a product consumers actually wanted, but there was a time, not too long ago, when Microsoft could have defined the future of wearables.
How talk radio established the power of the modern Republican Party.
"Around 11:45 pm our Ring camera noticed a coyote present in our backyard. It captured the coyote playing with a golf ball and we found it fairly cute."