Guy Builds A Device That Gives Him A Shot Of Dopamine After He Completes A Task
Mike Boyd builds a machine that dispenses dopamine after completely daily tasks.
"I'm not going to preach at you like some celebrity. This is a convo where I talk and you shut up and wear your mask."
YouTuber Warped Perception built a see-through engine and instead of feeding it gasoline, gave it gunpowder.
We wanted something else, and this was it.
When life gives you steel and brass and a milling machine, make 8 balls.
Dr Alok Patel dives into CRISPR — the gene-editing technology that's advancing quickly — and finds out how far away we are from turning sci-fi into reality.
"Now, over 24 years later, it still looks almost like it did the day I bought it. No mold. No decay. Definitely stale."
The channel once known as a home for music videos and, later, reality television, has reinvented itself again by broadcasting a comedy clip show for hours each day. But… why?
The Colony Room, beloved of artists from Francis Bacon to Damien Hirst, was a byword for debauchery. But when it closed, a million dollars worth of art vanished off its walls.
They say failure is the mother of comedy.
Bushell has made some high-profile fans recently, inlcuding rock legend Dave Grohl. After Grohl condceded round 1 of their drum-battle, he had a special gift for Bushell in round 2: a song about her.
A visualization of weekly US deaths attributed to COVID-19 compared to deaths attributed to the flu and pneumonia.
All I knew about Wilmington, California, was poverty, so I long hid my connection to it.
Do you even skate, bro?
A new book by Jennifer Taub recounts how current criminal law lets the worst offenders off the hook.
Looking beyond the iconic Bruce Lee to the man who lived inside the heavy armor of that mythology.
From grocery store clerks to mental health counselors to mail carriers, Black essential workers describe living during the pandemic.
It works surprisingly well on the road.
The FBI tried to recruit an Iranian scientist as an informant. When he balked, the payback was brutal.
If you can't beat them, bot them.
Online dating is hard, even for a dog.
The iconic infographics of Amanda Cox and how she changed one of the world's most respected newspapers from within.
And how many times throughout the day would such a clock make it impossible to tell time?
"Trebek will stay at the host's podium, instead of coming over to the contestants because Alex's health is priority No. 1 on that set," recently crowned "Jeopardy!" GOAT Ken Jennings said on Monday.
Changing the way we think about clothes is a revolutionary act.
The entire mood of the song had changed.
They capture a feeling as well as a place.
Devotees of this interactive Off-Broadway play don't just love the show. Some return hundreds of times, building an obsessive network of friendships along the way.
California isn't equipped to handle the emerging hotter, drier climate. That includes its electric grid.
Iceland is geologically active and has numerous high-pressure hot water reservoirs, including an artifical hot water beach. After years of experimenting and research, the Blue Lagoon was born. A wonder of the world, they let you take a dip in geothermal power plant waste water for $35.
Why the meme about a stoic father and his new best friend will never get old.
Space weather may have played a small role in the famed steamer's sinking.
Knock, knock, who's bear?
This is the story of Martin Pistorius, who fell into a mysterious coma as a young boy. He had only one thing left as his mind began to function again — his own thoughts.
Virtual courts were meant to be the solution to a congested system in Nigeria. Then it was used to sentence a man to death.
Gravity? Please. This guy eats gravity for breakfast.
A 6,600-word internal memo from a fired Facebook data scientist details how the social network knew leaders of countries around the world were using their site to manipulate voters — and failed to act.
For two decades, Onel de Guzman has been suspected of unleashing the groundbreaking virus. But he's never confessed to anything — until now.
Watch the speed of an Airbus A320, rendered in kilometers per hour, increase as the plane takes off.
The only other time there were five active tropical cyclones — hurricane, tropical storm and/or tropical depression — in the Atlantic was in 1971.
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's a meaty dinosaur! No: it's the perfect metaphor for our present reality!
This rendition is precious to us.
It was just before midnight, on June 14, 2017, when James Bennet, then the New York Times' Editorial Page Editor, sent an anxious text to a Washington colleague.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is being replaced by his right-hand man, a politician so ruthless his nickname refers to one of the most brutal military rulers in Japanese history.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
To decide the "best" of New York rap would only tell half the story, so instead here are 100 songs — from A Tribe Called Quest, Wu-Tang Clan, Jay-Z, 50 Cent, Nicki Minaj and more — that capture a bigger picture of the sound of the New York City.
Actor John Cusack has kind of fallen into a cultural limbo of "Where's he been?" Gen X nostalgia. A pivotal role in Amazon Studios' upcoming, eagerly anticipated sci-fi thriller series "Utopia" should change that.
Are cheat codes just for assholes? Is working on a huge game a great time? Let's find out the truth.
