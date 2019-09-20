Guy Breathes In Perfluorobutane, A Voice Gas Even Deeper Than Sulfur Hexafluoride, And It's Terrifying
If you thought inhaling in sulfur hexafluoride would make your voice deeper, you haven't heard what happens when you breathe in perfluorobutane.
If you thought inhaling in sulfur hexafluoride would make your voice deeper, you haven't heard what happens when you breathe in perfluorobutane.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Who makes money from destroying reputations online?
If you thought inhaling in sulfur hexafluoride would make your voice deeper, you haven't heard what happens when you breathe in perfluorobutane.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Daniel Kaluuya shocked his mom during his Oscar acceptance speech for for his portrayal of Fred Hampton in "Judas and the Black Messiah."
A salary of a social media influencer can vary wildly depending on the creator. Here's a calculator that shows how many views and follows you need to make a living.
Detectives and criminals say drug dealers in Manchester are routinely abducted and tortured for ransom.
She might not have won an Oscar but she won our hearts with an impromptu dance to EU's "Da Butt."
Is your coffee table just sitting there, crying out for a sick space book? This collection is chockablock with some of the finest photos of space we've ever seen.
What one woman's quest for sexual satisfaction reveals about desire, hysteria, feminism and capitalism.
The Academy Awards decided to end the telecast with the surprise announcement of Anthony Hopkins' win for Best Actor and he wasn't even there to close the show.
A security researcher found two bugs that allowed him to find customers who had purchased John Deere tractors or equipment.
One of the most surprising recent additions to the American political bedrock is the $15-an-hour federal minimum wage. Only a few years ago derided as a deranged notion of socialist radicals, the...
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Let's just say, the goose showed no mercy.
Patrick Radden Keefe's new book provides the fullest accounting so far of Purdue Pharma's role in the opioid crisis.
Josh Swain challenged all the Josh's he found on the Internet to a duel. And they showed up. "I'm feeling pretty insane right now," Swain said.
A fugitive from the US started fresh on Vancouver Island — then bilked new victims out of millions of dollars while law enforcement refused to act.
"I made it all the way to Statuary Hall," he said. "We are not a match," she responded.
The Toyosu Market in Tokyo, Japan, is spread over 4-million square feet. It's where the world's most expensive Tuna gets auctioned off into the world.
The pizza-slinging mouse has undergone an unlikely late-career transformation.
If you roll out of bed feeling tired or stressed, these morning habits can help you turn your mood around.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
More people are leaving than are moving to the Golden State. Here's why.
Researchers link a wet period in Tuscany's past with a rise in tales of water-related works of amazement.
With a classic silhouette, wonderful texture and construction that's built to last, it's hard to ask for a better tee. And if you buy three, you can save $10.
You needn't sport a backwards cap and goatee to rock cargo shorts. These shorts from Proof offer loads of utility while looking surprisingly modern.
If you're into DIY, this ultra-tiny drill is a great way to get into those hard-to-reach places.
Accused money launderers left a path of bankrupt factories, unpaid taxes, shuttered buildings and hundreds of steelworkers out of jobs
Security footage captured a pool in Vitória, Brazil, collapsing this week, flooding a parking garage.
Nervous buyers and sellers are asking: 'When is the housing market going to crash?' Here's what to expect this year.
This bluetooth speaker incorporates Ferrofluid, a magnetic fluid created by NASA engineers.
For the last 10 days the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has been in limbo as US health authorities declared a recommended "pause" on administering the shot.
How the historic company became known as a bumbling villain of internet culture.
Jack Black is having the time of his life on his Instagram account, one of the best places on the internet.
"Everything is already taken from me, there, on the other side of the barbed wire. All I have is here. Can you understand?! Here! In the Zone! My happiness, my freedom, my dignity — everything's here!"
When an American blogger controversially dubbed her quick noodle soup recipe "chicken pho," it shone a fresh light on Vietnam's beloved national dish.
Nicaraguan Sign Language is the first language to be developed without the influence of another language. Here's how it came about.
Facebook is pouring loads of cash into America's biggest news outlets — on the condition that they keep it secret.
While everyone has opinions on the nominees, we all agree that some Oscar moments are timeless.
Why do McDonald's ice cream machines always seem to be down?
While millions of people struggled to make ends meet, many of the companies hit hardest in 2020 showered their executives with riches.
Germany was returning to normal last summer. Then COVID-19 cases surged.
Joel Haver makes an astute observation about too many science fiction movies.
Not only can you get incredible battery life, but these affordable buds are also made to stand up to exercise in even the grossest environments.
Since the pandemic meant that we couldn't delight in a new nominees group shot this year, we looked back at 36 years of classics.
For the 20th anniversary of his seminal music video, Fatboy Slim made Christopher Walken's incredible dance moves even more crystal clear.
The long read: Moving to Paris in 1992 as a black American kid was totally disorienting. Its underground rap scene became my map to the city, and the soundtrack to my formative years
What the Indigenous-led victory over Keystone XL tells us about the struggle to stop oil pipelines.
A gender reveal blast in Kingston, New Hampshire could be felt for miles.