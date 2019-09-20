Guy Absolutely Crushes This Rendition Of 'Pumped Up Kicks' On Triple Neck Guitar
A student asked Luca Sticagnoli if he could play "Pumped Up Kicks" on triple neck guitar. Here were the results.
A student asked Luca Sticagnoli if he could play "Pumped Up Kicks" on triple neck guitar. Here were the results.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Back in the late 1990s, Abercrombie & Fitch was the trendiest clothing company at the mall. This Netflix documentary looks at how everything unraveled.
Former employees of the Chateau Marmont have urged celebrities to boycott the hotel.
A student asked Luca Sticagnoli if he could play "Pumped Up Kicks" on triple neck guitar. Here were the results.
Where do we get the strange custom of playing pranks on April 1? The short answer is that nobody knows for sure. All we know is that the custom was known in Renaissance Europe, and probably has roots older than that. (From 2016)
RIP, pranks.
Alex Honnold, the first rock climber to complete a free solo climb of El Capitan, definitively answers perhaps his most frequently asked question.
Mortgage rates are up, and so are home prices. One economist explains what to watch out for in these "irrational" times.
Designed to offer support when you're kneeling and sitting, this stool is perfect for backyard gardeners of any age.
Hugh Jackman had the most wholesome reaction to this fan's X-Men prop that he brought to the Broadway show.
Yes, we know the supply chain is still in limbo, but some of these dealer markups are outrageous.
Watch a never-before-seen video from Mighty Derringer, a Department of Energy training exercise simulating a nuclear terrorist attack on a major U.S. city.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
You'll be left scratching your head after the officials tossed Denver Nuggets' guard Austin Rivers out of the game for this play.
Good equipment and clever military doctrine reveal little about how an army will perform in a war.
The Will Smith fiasco has made The Critical Drinker realize that America's longtime cult of celebrity is over.
A Redditor who trained to fly planes and obtained a private pilot's license broke down how much money it took, from instruction, to plane rental and a lot more.
Here's what critics think about Jared Leto's performance as "Morbius," a living vampire who is tasked with a choice to save the world or let it dive into chaos.
There's got to be a better way to cross this road covered in land mines.
Nobody can recognize Chris Pine, he told Jimmy Kimmel. "I've gotten Ryan Reynolds, Pratt, Hemsworth, Matt Damon…" he says, but this latest story takes the cake.
The 26-year-old has been declared a 'king' and a 'Chad' for saying he sucks women's dicks.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Taylor Hawkins was always there when Dave Grohl needed him as exemplified in this unforgettable concert moment.
"Ghostwire: Tokyo" is the kind of game that's easy to love, but don't be surprised if it takes a few years for more gamers to realize what makes it special.
We're not missing out on the joys of the outdoors — even if we still need to be careful. We're treating ourselves to new trunks, and we'll be getting our money's worth.
Jimmy Fallon squirms as Hasan Minhaj tells a little too much information about his family.
This week, some very particular pasta preferences, a letter writer trying to stop a couple from being affectionate in their own home and a boss who cursed out an employee for getting sick.
Use coupon code FLOAT-HLGHZR at checkout, and you'll get a nice discount on these novel decorations.
The "Harry Potter" star is so over every actor being asked about this.
From Lil Nas X to Olivia Rodrigo, The A.V. Club picks the winner from each of the major upcoming contests of music's biggest night.
The key ingredient in these gummies, Safr'Inside™, is award-winning and extracted from the most bioavailable compound of saffron.
The outcome of the invasion of Ukraine remains unclear but the ramifications will be felt for decades.
What happens when the News Feed breaks?
It's not fast charging, or any number of other myths. Find out what's really happening inside of batteries.
A star system from the early universe
In some stills from the latest trailer, two characters from the upcoming film display some fascinating inconsistencies on their ribbon racks.
The world's fastest motor race is coming to the world's famous road strip. For the first time in a long time, on Saturday night.
A group of cryptocurrency researchers and critics annotate the irresponsible cryptocurrency puff piece that was originally published in the New York Times.
Actor Bruce Willis's recent aphasia diagnosis has raised awareness of the condition, which impacts speaking, writing and understanding language.
From administrative assistant to pharma executive, Insider's "Salary Journeys" series gives job seekers more info to make a fairer wage.
Chef Ming Tsai reveals some basic knife hacks and cutting tips.
Alex Worden explains the distance between the Earth and the moon with household items.
While the writing has been on the wall for some time, word that this year's event is cancelled is making us feel a certain way.
This resurfaced clip of Chris Rock talking about encountering his childhood bully on the set of a movie speak volumes about his character.
This teacher was minding his own business during lunch when a student gave him a nickname that ruined his reputation forever.
Sellers are calling for a shopping boycott beginning April 11th.
Trey Kennedy pulls no punches with this bit on people who insist that dieting unlocks all the doors in life.
Richard Trethewey, a heating and plumbing expert, demonstrates in great detail why your drains are getting clogged — and how to clean them like a professional.