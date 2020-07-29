What Happens When You Shoot A Gun With A Really Bent Barrel
Will it destroy the gun or will the bullet end up hitting the person firing the gun?
Teenage phenom Isamu Yamamoto has unbelievable skateboarding skills.
Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal had a heated moment with Attorney General William Barr over the Trump Administration's handling of protesters during a hearing on Tuesday.
If planes aired this video before a flight took off, we're sure everyone would be paying rapt attention.
These roommates from San Diego bought a cheap couch and discovered it couldn't fit through the front door, so they decided to take drastic action.
A Redditor uncovered a client's secret passageway that led to a hidden room in their house.
Imagine a millionaire's resort; one to rival St. Tropez, Italy's Portofino, or Miami's South Beach - abandoned overnight.
The footage shows the power of surveillance systems that have been monitoring protests all over the country.
We wish our first dates could go this perfectly.
The supermodel gives Architectural Digest a glimpse inside her surprisingly sophisticated house, previously owned by Charlie Sheen.
On the dark streets of a college town, two teenagers hoisted a rock and ended a man's life. His loved ones want to know when we'll finally value the lives of homeless people.
A CDC study found that sleep duration and quality improved among individuals further from the poverty threshold compared to those below it.
Swifts spend all their time in the sky. What can their journeys tell us about the future?
The top tech CEOs testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday and it was a bit of a sh*t show.
Two new studies from Germany paint a sobering picture of the toll that Covid-19 takes on the heart, raising the specter of long-term damage after people recover, even if their illness was not severe enough to require hospitalization.
How did the coffee behemoth get left behind in the pandemic?
This year has been such a dumpster fire that this upcoming Pauly Shore movie almost seems refreshing. The Weasel is back at it again in this extremely NSFW trailer for "Guest House" — coming to Video On Demand August 28.
Experts increasingly believe the "hermit kingdom" could be using the humanitarian crisis to seek technology for biological weapons.
Well, that's quite an entrance.
"Chalk Warfare 4.0" is an action-packed visual effects masterpiece.
Even though the German shepherd likely had cancer, his health records show how little we know about animals and the coronavirus.
"Succession" actor Nicholas Braun used his time in quarantine to put together this pop-punk charity single.
An art collector has gone "to hell and back" trying to sell a unique treasure.
In 1999, Glen Assoun was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife. He never stopped professing his innocence — and two decades later, the justice system finally admitted he was right.
The Action Lab's James J. Orgill conducts a science experiment that doubles as a hilarious practical joke.
Students in the Avon Community School Corporation in Indiana returned to in-person classes on Wednesday.
Edwin Sarkissian goes Rambo upon his grandfather's prized Lamborghini.
A United Nations report reveals "heartbreaking" state-sponsored punishment for women who attempt to cross the border and are repatriated.
There are many reasons to doubt that the service is prepared to serve as a backstop for American democracy.
Be careful what you upload to YouTube when you're a kid, because it can get discovered 10 years later on r/DeepIntoYouTube.
Fever, COVID toes, and a loss of taste: Why are COVID-19 symptoms so weird and varied?
Bas Uterwijk, an artist based in The Netherlands, used artificial intelligence to produce some eye-popping portraits of famous historical figures.
A hiker was shocked to find wreckage from a decades-old plane crash while hiking on Grandfather Mountain.
Rodney Mullen, Chad Muska, and Bucky Lasek on the series's lasting impact.
TEKOI once served a vital military purpose for the United States. CGP Grey explores the abandoned site and explains the rise and fall of the military installation in Grantsville, Utah.
I had lunch in a mall parking garage at the Glendale Galleria in Los Angeles, and it wasn't that bad.
Antitrust panel says the messages show Zuckerberg trying to buy out his competition
Without air circulation, airplane passengers are put at risk of being infected by respiratory diseases. Here's a useful explainer about how safe commercial airplanes are these days during the coronavirus pandemic.
The list spotlights 50 schools that provide students the highest average salaries for their tuition dollars.
The Esselen tribe is getting nearly two square miles of its ancestral lands in the heart of Big Sur back with the closing of a complicated real estate deal that.
How did humans wind up with a skeleton on the inside? Joe Hanson explains the story of how we wound up with bones.
E.gg reaches back to the busy designs of the early internet.
Including the soothing lullabies of "Animal Crossing," the punk and hip-hop blasts of "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2," the ambient soundscapes of "Monument Valley," and more.
A father from Edmonton demonstrates why you should keep your eyes in front of you in a go-kart.
Here are many great and historical photographs which reflect the era they were taken in as much as they reverberate with events today.
Many outsiders see Russia as a mono-ethnic state, but it has a long, complicated history of immigration and cultural exchange.
Vic Dibitetto illustrates the drawbacks of eating al fresco.
An impromptu photograph may offer some insight into Joe Biden's current thinking on naming Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.
For a moment, one of the hottest companies in sports media was a Silicon Valley startup named after something looking like a cat-sized kangaroo.
Uncle Rob performs a badass science experiment on masks by simulating coughs with volatile, flammable liquids.
