Watch This Guy Absolutely Crush 'Guitar Hero' Song At 165% Speed Without Breaking A Sweat
He's the guitar hero we need. He's the guitar hero we deserve.
He's the guitar hero we need. He's the guitar hero we deserve.
The nuances with which he delivers all these impressions is seriously impressive.
Charles Bello tells the story of how he built a sustainable home with his wife completely surrounded by 240 acres of redwood forest.
From the car in "Ghostbusters" to Gipsy Danger in "Pacific Rim," here are the sizes of different vehicles in popular culture compared.
We've been given wildly differing numbers when it comes to the prediction of coronavirus deaths. Here's the reason behind the discrepancy.
This pride of lions got the surprise of a lifetime with this encounter at Kruger National Park in South Africa.
The roads don't cross at a right angle — and the angle that they do cross at makes the intersection a major hazard.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Once upon a time, The Gap was *the* brand. But it's possible America's most iconic retailer might not survive this
What social science says about killing the office.
Instead of having to open fridges in convenience stores with your hands, you can now do that with your feet.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Hindsight is 20/20, but we're not sure we can see how this was ever a good idea.
Young people think of college as an investment in their future. Now that future is changing in ways they can't comprehend.
How do you travel full-time — with a family? These families are reinventing what it means to hit the road.
He's the guitar hero we need. He's the guitar hero we deserve.
European leaders have set out plans for restarting their societies. But the choice isn't theirs; it belongs to individual citizens.
Industry assurances have blurred the science of cabin air. Biology, physics and pure proximity are all at play.
Rolls-Royce are known for making some of the world's most luxurious cars. What is the manufacturer doing to the car to make it cost so much?
Saturn V, the biggest rocket of 'em all, is one of the most impressive projects mankind has ever seen. This 1:110 scale Lego model is much smaller, but at least it fits in your house.
The interactive starts with one pixel equaling a thousand dollars, and escalates rapidly from there.
Home security is of paramount importance, and this award-winning Motorola Bolt Smart Safe gives you 24/7 peace of mind. Store all your items safely and access them with ease. Right now, it's $20 off at $109.99.
Many drivers depend on navigation apps like Waze and Google Maps to avoid gridlock but it turns out, research suggests they're making the problem worse.
Social distancing measures and widespread testing are among the reasons why some countries have been able to reopen.
Charles Bello tells the story of how he built a sustainable home with his wife completely surrounded by 240 acres of redwood forest.
In nature, certain animals and objects are not always like what they seem.
Decades of streamlining everything made the US more vulnerable.
New office dress code: business on top, party on the bottom.
Gus Johnson demonstrates how music industry people stretch the limit of a dead artist's catalog.
The mysterious behavior of the young dealer crosses three continents, cost tens — if not hundreds — of millions of dollars and left some of the world's most savvy collectors scratching their heads and very badly out of pocket.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The ingredients and production of Cheez Balls and Dunkaroos are murky, but these snacks retain a nostalgic pull for anyone who ate junk food in the '90s
This is the sound of hope we need in these trying times.
As the coronavirus continues to disrupt lives and livelihoods, influencers are offering free money to followers — and gaining a lot more in return.
The new coronavirus has spread rapidly in cities around the globe. How might the virus make us think differently about urban design in the future?
Who owns the rain? In some states, where water is hard to come by, it can be a contentious legal question.
The arrival of the coronavirus was swift and brutal.
The Instagram influencer talks about the backlash to her "creativity workshops," her reneged book deal, her addiction and the fallout from her relationship with her ghostwriter.
There are far more monitors and controls involved than we anticipated.
Love in the time of coronavirus is tough enough for two. Adding a third or fourth romantic partner to the quarantine equation only makes life more complicated.
Opal is a gentle soul as her owner feeds her a dinner of blueberries, cheese, pâté and peanut butter.
To complete the test, you must meet many requirements, including swimming 500 yards under 12.5 minutes, completing 42 pushups in two minutes and running 1.5 miles in 11.5 minutes. To say it's challenging would be the understatement of the year.
For the nation as a whole, cases and deaths appear to have peaked or are starting to flatten. But there is a lot of regional variation.
From the car in "Ghostbusters" to Gipsy Danger in "Pacific Rim," here are the sizes of different vehicles in popular culture compared.
A Greek cardiologist and French neuroscientist are trying to find out.
In their latest project, "A Glittering Eye," photographers Courtney Asztalos and Michael W. Hicks capture a lavish world on the brink of collapse.
Fortunately, nobody was seriously injured in this incident.
Sometimes even a squirrel wants to go where everybody knows its name.
Twitter prompt threads can be a deeply tedious affair. But they're not all bad, as Twitter user @tonybonesarelli's thread proves.
When you need to transport an entire rocket, go big or go home.
The nuances with which he delivers all these impressions is seriously impressive.
Cuomo has been meticulously chronicling both her and her husband's COVID-19 regimen for her wellness publication. Some of it is a bit out there.
The government put us in this position by failing to prepare and provide aid. Now they want small businesses and workers to carry the load of the recovery?
Vallejo Planning Commissioner Chris Platzer has since resigned from the commission after throwing his cat in the air and drinking during a Zoom meeting.
The inside story of the Dallas-born luxury retailer's struggle to remain relevant — and solvent.
Coronavirus antibody studies and what they allegedly show have triggered fierce debates, further confusing public understanding.
Breaking news: this mashup is unexpected, but fantastic.
Meanwhile, the original print, now just a piece of paper with 88 holes and Hirst's signature, is up for auction for a minimum of $126,500.