Someone Rescued A Lobster From A Grocery Store And Raised It As A Pet In A Saltwater Aquarium — What Happened Next Was Extraordinary
Here's what happens if you bring home a grocery store lobster and raise it as a pet.
Here's what happens if you bring home a grocery store lobster and raise it as a pet.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Billionaire's Row in Manhattan feature some of the most expensive residences in the world — and the buildings are half empty. Here's why the ultra rich are buying up units and then not really living there.
America is in for a lot more breakthrough infections. Here's what to do if you fall sick.
Here's what happens if you bring home a grocery store lobster and raise it as a pet.
Researchers tested sites from Google to Bing. One was particularly bad.
With a whopping 4.7/5-star average rating on Amazon, the already affordable Santoku Knife is a must-buy with these discounts applied. Just be sure to click the digital coupon.
Devonte Graham sinks a game winning Hail Mary shot from nearly full-court.
Pour one out for "Pose," "Superstore," "Pen15" and too many more.
A small circle of Republican lawmakers, working closely with President Donald J. Trump's chief of staff, took on an outsize role in pressuring the Justice Department, amplifying conspiracy theories and flooding the courts in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election.
Airlines would be practically worthless if it wasn't for this one thing that nets them billions of dollars
How do I quit this?
A Redditor queried the r/AskReddit community about what their jobs were and how much they got paid. Folks gave surprisingly revealing answers — and some Redditors came away disillusioned.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
If we live in a simulation, who and what created us? WIRED did a deep dive and you might be surprised by the likelihood.
The same road taken by three dogs with three completely different paths.
While the Great Resignation implies people are leaving the workforce, a large swath of workers are simply reconfiguring what their careers look like.
I was right, and shockingly, the government is doing something about it.
The new COVID variant has all the makings of a massive wave.
This week, we've got a guy sick of an annoying nickname, someone who wants to hang out with her coworker's celebrity friends and more.
Trauma surgeon Anne Onishi explains each and every injury in "Home Alone" parts one and two in clinical detail.
Open up something special.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
CNN couldn't help but replay the schadenfreude-laden moment from Sean Hannity's show where Geraldo Rivera called out the host for his texts to Mark Meadows.
A viral post from the subreddit r/AmITheAsshole had one Redditor questioning whether they "perpetuated ethnic stereotypes" by joking that orange cats were dumb.
Huckberry doesn't fool around. Their Flint and Tinder line offers a selection of sweatshirts that are made to last a full decade. And even if they tear, they'll fix it for free.
"You boys think you're living in just the best time of the world's history, but it's no better than [what] our father's had."
"What makes me most uncomfortable and concerned is that the loss of this much life was preventable."
Here are some of the best to come out in 2021, which you can start playing right now. So what are you waiting for? Get 'em and go!
This guy plays the most diabolical prank on his significant other with this illuminated Christmas bear.
I think this might be the greatest ratio of fuel capacity to car size ever for a production car.
Shine will keep your toilet squeaky clean without having to break out the brush. Even better, you can save 28% on a single cleaner.
Jack Bishop, an ingredient expert, explains how to identify all the bogus claims olive oil bottles make on their labels.
The 19-year-old model is a warrior for her culture and the land her people have inhabited for thousands of years.
Keanu Reeves spoke with Michael Strahan about his latest "Matrix" movie and why he almost ditched his name at the beginning of his acting career.
You can absolutely ignore your student loans…but you should know the consequences.
"Out of Office," a book by Charlie Warzel and Ann Helen Petersen, explores the toxicity of productivity culture and why now is the best moment for change.
"If the intergalactic phone rings, we should not answer."
With supply chain problems making grocery stores sparser than usual across the United States, here are five items on your shopping list that will be hardest to find in the weeks ahead.
When the end-of-year holidays come around, some of us start feeling more gracious, while others among us run out of patience. Hang in there, folks.
Gary Payton II gave everyone in the NBA a masterclass in respect with this kind gesture to a fan.
A Theranos-style blood testing machine might not be possible, but reasonable research teams are working to do more with smaller volumes of blood. Tech can still improve.
bell hooks, a Hopkinsville native who went on to an international career as an author, critic, feminist and public intellectual, died on December 15 at her home in Berea. She was 69.
The Golden State Warrior guard is now just shy of 3,000 3-pointers made and overtook Ray Allen's record of 2,973 last night — in 500 games less than Allen.
To all the people who feel nostalgic for stop-motion Christmas specials, I'm sorry. But they're mostly terrible.
This 1,326 piece Seinfeld Lego set is the perfect gift for Festivus this year.
This kid knew that all he had to do was get over the advertising boards, from there the fans had his back.
Pretty much every flavor of 'SNL' sketch that's not a cold open is repped here.
OJ Simpson went to prison for his involvement in a robbery and kidnapping in Las Vegas in 2007. A hearing on November 30 led to Simpson's early discharge from parole.