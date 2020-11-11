Grizzly Bear Stands Up, Blows Hunters Away With Her Height
It's not every day that you get to see a grizzly bear stand up to her full height.
Brooke C & Moriah Formica shred a hard rocking cover of Heart's signature song.
Donald Trump's campaign is suing to change the election result in multiple states. LegalEagle's Devin Stone explains whether Trump can win reelection through litigation.
Some people are using Benford's Law to claim that Biden votes are fraudulent. Here's why using that formula is problematic at best as a "forensic tool when applied to elections."
Jason Kottke stabilized this video of Holloway in the 110-meter hurdles to keep his head right in the square middle of the frame.
A woman spots a coterie of dogs in the next car.
These kittens have adorably stuffed themselves inside this pot.
Nearly every state in America is now experiencing an uncontrolled spread of COVID-19, according to data from covidexitstrategy.org.
The president has set up a phone line for voters to report incidences of "voter suppression and irregularities," despite there being no evidence of fraud in the 2020 US election.
Can an HRT V8 Supercar get ahead of production cars two intervals ahead?
Non-consensual porn videos, like many of those shot by Czech Casting and Girls Do Porn, can live on forever in machine learning datasets.
Different pasta shapes mean different tastes, and everyone seems to have a different opinion on which is best. Now it's time to put my carbs on the table.
TikToker Russell Donnelly chomped on an onion and garlic paste and still couldn't feel anything because of his COVID-19 symptoms.
With his artistic spirit, brawny physicality, and a pink scrunchie or two, the actor is the leading man we need.
From New York City to Southern California, these restaurants have elevated their outdoor spaces in a safe and stylish way.
Puppies are cute. So are babies. Together they make one unstoppable, painfully adorable force.
San Francisco chef and restaurateur Pim Techamuanvivit breaks down COVID-19's effects, and the difficult decisions she's had to make
The Philadelphia business was the location of a bizarre press conference by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani last weekend. The business is cashing in on its newfound fame and has even run out of merch.
"I have seen the most fantastical things on social media, making completely ridiculous allegations that have no basis in fact at all and see them spread," the Republican told CNN's John Berman on Wednesday.
CEO Albert Bourla sold 132,508 shares at $41.94 per share, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
A picture may say a thousand words, but what if the photograph has been fabricated? There are ways to spot a fake — you just have to look closely enough.
He's a kid that takes his burping obligations very seriously, and the baby is his until he accomplishes that.
A study by ad fraud verification company Cheq finds the amount of money lost will overtake credit card fraud in 2020.
Because of COVID-19, the two weren't able to actually be in the same room together, but amazing green screen technology made it happen.
Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts came from different worlds. But they shared a grand vision.
Play over 40 classic 16-bit games like "Sonic 2," "Ghouls 'n Ghosts" and "Phantasy Star IV" on your modern television. It's not shiny and new, but the price is right, and there are some straight-up bangers on this machine.
A craftsman performs an oddly satisfying DIY build.
After some growing pains, the 26-year-old technology is finally ready for its closeup.
Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman are phenomenally successful businesspeople with precisely the wrong instincts for a streaming service.
Here's what a home office would look like if it came from the imagination of directors like Wes Anderson, Sofia Coppola and David Lynch.
We had no idea Alex Trebek had such a potty mouth, but a good sense of humor seems needed when filming endless promos.
Sales of the antique tools have boosted since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with people wanting to avoid a trip to the laundromat
Who hasn't confessed their same sex love and then immediately died?
Ever year, Apple says their newest iPhone is the best one yet.
There's something askew about the way Apple markets its new iPhone lineup.
Trump's personal lawyer is selling cigars on his YouTube channel, Sebastian Gorka is peddling fish oils pills and that's only the beginning of the decline.
Here's how to take a photo of Donald Trump golfing from 3/4ths of a mile away. Pat Semansky and Al Drago captured the iconic moment over the Potomac River.
This dad risks life and limb to deliver his daughter's letter to Santa.
The discovery of the ozone hole shocked the world and propelled nations into action. Decades later, where does the problem stand?
The North Lawn of the White House is, seemingly, undergoing a massive renovation, with the turf being dug up less than a week after Election Day, leaving some DC journalists baffled.
A Japanese town has deployed robot wolves in an effort to scare away bears that have become an increasingly dangerous nuisance in the countryside.
We're not sure that we would be as disciplined as these dogs are awaiting their owner's orders to start dinner.
The thought experiment has been either misquoted and even sometimes twisted to prove something unrelated to physics entirely.
Scientists studying dark matter might also be forgiven for feeling a little more anxious lately. A number of expensive experiments meant to find some of the leading candidates for dark matter have turned up empty-handed.
Getting cranberries onto grocery shelves is no ordinary feat.
The much-hyped drug sparked a battle between power and knowledge. Let's not repeat it.
Two metal-detector enthusiasts discovered a Viking hoard. It was worth a fortune — but it became a nightmare.
From the overly polite walker to the "Pokemon Go" kid, we've seen all of these different styles of crossing before.
If "The Mandalorian" were made in the style of "Cowboy Bebop," it would likely look something like this.
Can an amateur climb the world's most famous mountain?
Spanish golfer Jon Rahm had the best practice round shot at The Masters.