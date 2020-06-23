Someone Captured Stunning Footage Of Great White Sharks Chowing Down On A Dolphin
A group of Great White sharks off the coast of California were caught by a drone scarfing down on a dead dolphin. Not for the squeamish.
On the Fox News "Greg Gutfeld Show," Gutfeld had to remind TV personality Kat Timpf that Kimmel's son has a serious heart condition after Timpf made a joke about how it's harder to take care of cats than to take care of children.
Not everyone's home projects involve creating a homebuilt, turbine-powered helicopter from scratch.
It's a friendship in three acts: first you befriend them, then you hang out with them, and when you decide they're cool enough, you show them your hidden food stash.
Futurama's "Coldbusters" episode is a little too on the nose.
It seems like we're seeing more Karens than ever these days. Trey Kennedy perfectly captures their essence.
Where there's a will to drink wine, there's a way.
Kalani Lattanzi is your favorite surfer's favorite surfer.
As the coronavirus cases in the US exceed 2 million, with over 120,000 lives lost, here's a visual representation of how cases increased daily across the four geographical regions in the county.
Turns out putting yourself in a bomb suit won't help you much if you have a grenade explode on you.
On Saturday, following a string of calls to boycott Erin Condren Designs, among the most popular purveyors of inspirational planners marketed to educators and working moms, the company's eponymous founder and creative director announced a "leave of absence," handing off control of the company to its new CEO.
The Boogaloo Bois have been showing up online and IRL since the start of 2020. Now they're materializing at George Floyd protests.
Despite a little frontal damage, and Burberry fragrance residue, this Lamborghini is in shockingly good condition at this salvage yard.
One of the world's best players taught me his unique psychological style of play — and it worked.
Sixty years ago, on a chilly West Virginia morning, Frank Drake began to scan the stars for signals from faraway civilizations.
Every so often a photo shoot comes along that both excites you and terrifies you at the same time. Today's article is about one such experience.
"Maybe if I walked slowly enough, the telling-off will never happen."
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office announced the charges Tuesday.
Everything Mary Savage did in the hours after the attack was dissected on the witness stand, an experience so upsetting she vomited. But years later, she finds comfort knowing her testimony led to his conviction.
The record-setting high is much more than a quick spike for the Russian Arctic, where months of extreme heat may have dangerous consequences.
Wash your hands, but lay off the other parts.
Did a police officer really find a tampon in his Starbucks beverage, or do he and scores of other men actually have no idea what tampons look like? Let's investigate.
The Liceu Opera House in Spain reopened its doors for the first time in over three months and serenaded an audience full of house plants.
The photo, which was upsampled from a pixelated image of the former president, depicted him as a white man and was created through artificial intelligence — bringing up the question of bias in machine learning generative models.
Here's a map of the most-streamed songs on Spotify named after every country in the world.
Even for a teacher, there is such as thing as over-enthusiasm.
Eric Umansky's family saw an unmarked NYPD cruiser hit a Black teenager. He tried to find out how it happened, and instead found all of the ways the NYPD is shielded from accountability.
"Nobody wants a solution that would affect their backyard, but without one, everyone's backyard will be affected."
Conservation experts in Spain have called for a tightening of the laws covering restoration work after a copy of a famous painting by the baroque artist Bartolomé Esteban Murillo became the latest in a long line of artworks to suffer a damaging and disfiguring repair.
Can it be done? Turns out: yes, and now we want one.
Scientists have linked historical political instability to a number of volcanic events, the latest involving an eruption in the Aleutian Islands.
Amid an epidemic of predatory fetishization targeting young girls, it's hard to ignore something more insidious beneath one of the 2010s' sexiest schticks
It's not easy, living together with a partner. It's even more difficult if they fold laundry like this.
At least four major factors are terrifying economists and weighing on the recovery.
An exlusive analysis of US cities shows emergency on affordability of running water amid COVID-19 pandemic.
A dog is caught in the act taking selfies with Amanda.
Police today can turn out with more weaponry than I had in 1992, as a Marine deployed to a burning Los Angeles. What does it mean to project this much force at home?
"I don't know if our democracy could stand another four years of his custodianship."
Pride cometh before the fall. Literally.
The Lakers star isn't as athletic as Giannis or Kawhi anymore, but he showed back in March that he's still capable of outdueling them — or anyone else — when called upon.
Vox's 39-year-old critic-at-large and much younger critic-at-small gather to discuss Bugs, Daffy and the gang.
Behold the awesome power of the waterjet.
JUMP wanted to create a better, more bike-friendly world. Former employees told Motherboard how getting acquired by Uber led to JUMP bikes being destroyed by the thousands.
Joe Pesci goes from terrifying mobster to hilarious cut-up.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
Alternative fish has arrived on the market. Can it help save marine life and feed a hungry world?
The pandemic has set off a chain reaction of lost revenue that will shape the economy for years.
We expected sparks to fly, catastrophe to struck, but the reality was much more mundane.
