Great Dane Has Simple, Funny Solution To Wanting To Peer Through Blinds
The best way to deal with a problem is to chew on it.
The best way to deal with a problem is to chew on it.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Automakers aren't perfect. Hold on, before you slap me, just hear me out: Quality control is generally damn good among modern carmakers, but mistakes still happen. Thankfully, they're usually not big, dangerous mistakes, but more often something minor — and I suppose a bit embarrassing. Something like the thing that's wrong with this 2022 Hyundai Tucson.
The best way to deal with a problem is to chew on it.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
"It's very unusual that you booked me for this conference because as a whistleblower it's my obligation personally and professionally to ask, is this you?"
How 1971′s DC street clash between soldiers and hippies changed America, for better or worse.
By studying COVID-19 patients, psychiatrists hope to gain new insights about how disorders like schizophrenia and autism arise.
It just feels like a conversation between friends, and that's what makes it so funny.
Globe-trotting diners flock to the Willows Inn's serene Northwest setting. But former employees say faked ingredients, sexual harassment and an abusive kitchen are the real story.
"If someone wants to post a sunscreen meme, it's cool. I'm happy to give the internet some laughs," he said.
Large plastic objects don't just float on the surface, they deposit themselves on the seafloor after coming into contact with ocean animals. Now scientists are trying to find out where this plastic gets deposited around the world.
The self-styled champion of individual liberty wants you to call government agents to punish Americans for their parenting.
It has a native 4K resolution, Nvidia G-Sync support, up to a 144Hz refresh rate and DisplayHDR 400 certification for just $629.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The overtaking is accomplished with such infuriating casualness.
In the next 10 years millions of old electric car batteries will need to be recycled or discarded.
A humorous history lesson in how the United States got the moniker America perhaps against all odds.
The chief executive has cultivated his image as an exemplar of American gun culture, but video of his clumsy marksmanship — and details regarding his Rodeo Drive shopping trips — tells another story.
Home prices in the US are at a 15-year high due to low mortgage rates and limited inventory.
The wonderful and sometimes baffling ways people laugh on the internet around the world.
Mank's masterpiece with Orson Welles is also no longer part of the 100% Club on Rotten Tomatoes, which would annoy the two writers if they knew what the internet was and weren't long dead.
The Post's Laura Italiano says the article about Harris' book was her "breaking point."
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
On some guesses he wasn't too off, on others, well, he was.
Professor Tomer Hanuka at the School of Visual Arts in New York asked his third-year illustration students to design a "post-pandemic New Yorker magazine cover."
Slide into that summer body with the best cardio and core workout that you definitely aren't doing right now. Use code BOARDAF at checkout for $30 off and free shipping.
We're not big fans of eye strain, but we're really into this sick leather book light.
Don't just send mom a card and some flowers and call it a day. Give her a gift as special as she is: some top-notch edible cookie dough, unbelievably soft towels or even a whole pizza oven.
This gunfight scene is unlike anything we've seen before in Hollywood movies.
Why the longtime strategist is worried about the future of Democratic politics.
It was supposed to be an easy gig. Jason Glick had been acting for more than 30 years, mostly in stage productions, but the occasional on-screen commercial work helped cover the bills, and the shoot for the Quantum Code paid too well to pass up.
Is their delivery style more Alaska Airlines or United Airlines?
In a coming-of-age tale for the 21st century, Disaster Girl—the cherubic 4-year-old whose criminal grin in front of a burning building captured the internet-poisoned soul of her forebearers—has become an NFT. Now-Disaster Woman Zoe Roth, age 21, has sold her image for 180 Ethereum (currently, $473,000 USD).
This sleek laptop weighs under three pounds, has a battery that can last up to 11.5 hours and sports a touchscreen for better compatibility with mobile-first design.
You really never know what's going to happen on a highway.
How the historic company became known as a bumbling villain of internet culture.
An industrial hygienist and self-styled exposure scientist is leading the charge in her own state and nationwide against wearing masks. Experts in her field are losing it.
Mohammed Aisha was legally trapped aboard the MV Aman. Here's how he was able to finally go free.
Leena Trivedi-Grenier traces the legacy of masala chai, born of colonial rule and Indian resistance, then shows you how to make chai at home.
A few "SNL" cast members publicly expressed their unhappiness with the show's decision to have Elon Musk host the show on May 8.
How the rise of street/road hybrids called stroads made cities across the United States and Canada more dangerous for pedestrians.
Apple users whose devices run iOS 14.5 now have the option to restrict apps from selling or sharing their personalized data with third-party companies such as ad networks.
Novavax's rise comes as pressure to increase the supply of COVID-19 vaccines is growing amid concerns that unequal access globally will extend the pandemic.
Here are the many ways you should *not* navigate a roundabout.
Eventually, I realized what it was really for.
But is his love for the filibuster dooming the country to dysfunction?
If you ignore a low clearance sign and you're a U-Haul truck, you're going to have a bad time.
When the social floodgates open, not everyone will want to use their newfound freedom in the same way.
How to navigate the new normal in a safe, dignified and CDC-approved way.
After collecting the trophy for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "Minari," Youn Yuh Jung was given an unusual question about Brad Pitt and she had a memorable response.