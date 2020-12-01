Woman's Grandparents Have Priceless Reaction To Dating App Profiles
Once you reach a certain age, you really don't have any filter.
This "Daily Show" segment, which has Carell and Colbert arguing over the merits of a death tax, is peak comedy writing.
Why Trump's campaign lawsuits are going down in flames in the most ridiculous ways.
Don't talk behind my back. Don't talk in front of me either.
Comedian Katherine Ryan points out there is a noted disparity between how people view single moms versus single dads.
Rarely do we get to see a rear-end happen this close.
"After dry aging so many meats I never thought this would happen."
Melania Trump posted the first photos of this year's seasonal White House decorations, and it's a Christmas miracle: they are perfectly fine. See her decorative choices from all four years of the Trump administration.
This is the world that Associated Press photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe — natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict.
There's a gap between what children believe their parents are doing versus what they actually do.
Did you know that most cities plant only male trees because it's expensive to clear up the fruit that falls from female trees?
Bad Bunny is king, WFH playlists rule and Joe Rogan gave listeners the full experience.
Thanks to Congress's reaction to porn on the internet back in the 1990s, we have Section 230, which gives platforms like Google, Facebook and Twitter immunity from responsibility for content posted by others.
Based on a noise advisory issued in Virginia, the Navy is test firing a mysterious — and loud — weapon. Is this the Navy's electromagnetic railgun?
Legos are one of those toys that cut across every demographic. Everybody loves Legos. So if you're doing holiday shopping now, why not grab some Lego sets?
Glide through Oeschinensee, Switzerland, on this 750 meter long route with the best views of the Alps.
The bill would provide another $160 billion for states and cities — a top priority for Democrats — $180 billion for unemployment insurance and $288 billion for more small business assistance through the Paycheck Protection Program.
An appeals court has questioned whether Bill Cosby's alleged history of intoxicating and sexually assaulting young woman amounted to a "signature" crime pattern.
President-elect Joe Biden had a special request to Lin-Manuel Miranda regarding Janet Yellen, the first female Treasure Secretary.
Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated star of "Juno" and Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy," has announced he is transgender.
Who needs a real choir when you can have home appliances as company?
Thanks to a red dwarf that's currently hurtling towards the solar system and might disrupt our planetary system in a million years, this is a possibility.
A compromise — when science is on your side — is not ideal. But maybe it's better than getting coughed on.
The Police's "Every Breath You Take" has all the right lyrics for a Randy Travis-esque cowboy song.
Agility Robotics created a robot that could walk up stairs and carry boxes. But the main complaint from customers? It didn't have a face.
The heavy instrument platform fell before engineers could perform controlled demolition.
James Hoffmann, the preeminent coffee expert, reviews the technology made for coffee on the go.
Lax states are attracting shoppers and students from stricter neighbors — and sending back COVID-19 cases. The imbalance underscores the lack of a national policy.
The McRib is a food with both a devout following and many detractors. But what is the genesis of the world's most popular fast food chain's most mysterious menu item? And why, oh why, is it not available all the time like the majority of the rest of the McDonald's menu?
Remember when we were all disinfecting our groceries at the beginning of the pandemic?
President Donald Trump's arsenal for overturning the election will soon be down to one final, desperate maneuver: pressing his Republican allies on Capitol Hill to step in and derail Joe Biden's presidency.
The elasticity of cold glass is eye-opening.
The owner of Nottingham's 400 Rabbits says he is making a point about bars being treated unfairly.
Earthlings, it seems, not aliens, were responsible for the removal of the mysterious monolith.
Who wouldn't love to smash something over their friend's heads for a movie?
As an internet fad built on misinformation gains steam, the industry it threatens is finally punching back. But in doing so, are they only making things worse?
On the complicated legacy of "American Pie" and other late-'90s and early-aughts teen comedies.
Jeremy Messersmith reminisces about his childhood spent playing video games.
Only sawdust remains at the site of the Bavarian mystery statue that has gained celebrity status among alpine hikers.
Sidney Powell has filed several lawsuits in key election states where President-Elect Joe Biden has won, many containing unfounded conspiracy theories and errors.
Chang donated his earnings to restaurant industry workers in need.
COVID-19 won't be the last time a virus jumps from animals to humans and threatens humanity. Now scientists are trying to determine what factors are most likely to incubate the next deadly virus.
It took a global pandemic and a badly timed breakup for Manny Argueta to realize just how far he had grown apart from his guy friends.
We've sung them for generations, but can you imagine the brainstorm session these classic holiday jingles had to go through.
Misleading public data, a three-week lag in diagnosing new virus cases, and a previously undeclared regional spike in influenza cases: internal documents show a chaotic and underfunded provincial health care system struggling to confront a mysterious viral outbreak.
On Monday President Trump's campaign lawyer and former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova said that fired Trump cybersecurity chief Chris Krebs should be executed for saying that the election was the "most secure in United States history."
Scissors beats paper in rock, paper, scissors, but is that also true in real life?
Amid the long-raging deadly strife in Indian-controlled Kashmir, another conflict is silently taking its toll on the Himalayan region's residents: the conflict between man and wild animals.
If you find slicing a cake evenly with a knife too tricky sometimes, here's a method that's a piece of cake.
Mexico is set to shatter another murder record, but that grim reality is nowhere to be seen on the TikTok videos that go viral by showcasing drug cartel culture.
Real world experience with the new M1 Macs have started ticking in. They are fast. Real fast. But why? What is the magic?