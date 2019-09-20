Picks Video Long Reads Tech
NFT
Bitcoin Science Photos Design Digg Features

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

WHEN THEY STARTED GETTING REAL
yahoo.com
CAT ESCAPE HATCH?
jalopnik.com

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x