Gotye's 'Somebody That I Used To Know' Works Surprisingly Well Remixed In A Medieval Style
Low-key even Gotye might like this one better.
Low-key even Gotye might like this one better.
Holding a large indoor event in a state with a rising coronavirus case count seems like a recipe for disaster.
Channel 6's Brian Taff grills Vice President Mike Pence repeatedly on whether he would say "Black lives matter."
Sam Tobey channels Gogo Yubari and her meteor hammer from "Kill Bill."
Silicon Valley invested $120 million in a startup that sold a $400 juice-making machine that could connect to the internet. What could go wrong?
Redditor _DTM- visualized the amount of people using social media platforms plotted by monthly active users over the past 17 years.
Beyoncé thrilled her fans with a surprise new track.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
In my case, it ripped off the branch and rolled all the way down the hill.
Everything has changed for good — especially air travel. Expect shields, touch-less check-ins, longer lines and temperature checks.
As young esports stars are competing for thousands or even millions of dollars, their parents are having to learn how to raise their child in a high-pressure environment.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Low-key even Gotye might like this one better.
Here's what you need to know about a policy that protected from deportation people who were brought into the United States as children.
Not everyone can overcome the "one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles." The Academy can help.
Steroids have gotten a bad reputation for their use in sports but can be an essential treatment when your immune system is fighting infections.
Even children are pressed into giving blood samples to build a sweeping genetic database that will add to Beijing's growing surveillance capabilities, raising questions about abuse and privacy.
Public opinion is now in favor of the protesters who have spent the last three weeks advocating for police reform in response to the death of George Floyd, a bl...
Sarah Cooper is back again with an exchange between the President and his son Donald Trump Jr., who asks the President who his favorite child is.
On the specter of anti-black violence and raising sons.
Brad Parscale said the reporters who shared the news "were willing dupes to the charade."
Poor posture can lead to muscle pain, fatigue, and make you less productive. Fix it with Albaro, the innovative tool that uses air cell technology to provide personalized spinal support.
N95 respirators don't work like strainers, they're more like a spider web.
The screenwriters behind Spike Lee's new film discuss the story's unexpected evolution into a rare Vietnam War movie about black veterans.
It's unlikely that you'll be frequenting a bar anytime soon, here's what you can do if you have a thirst for a vodka cocktail at home.
This simple lighting kit from Phillips turns your existing lamps into Alexa-enabled smart lights. As long as you have an existing voice assistant in place, it's a snap.
Did a successful prank inflate attendance expectations for President Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma?
The "King of Random" team perform a science experiment upon the latex rubber toy.
We may think that we turned a corner on healthful eating habits with all that sourdough baking we did, but the food industry isn't about to let us off its hook that easily.
Nope. But here we are anyway.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Sam Tobey channels Gogo Yubari and her meteor hammer from "Kill Bill."
Innovative research suggests black people want a systemic overhaul on crime reduction and inequality.
It's not so much a fixer-upper as a house of horrors.
What kinds of space are we willing to live and work in now?
The so-called Ripple20 vulnerabilities affect equipment found in data centers, power grids and more.
Orlando, Florida is home to the Epic McD, the biggest McDonald's in the world with Belgian waffles, pizza and a video game arcade.
The program is crucial to the next phase of reopening, which begins on Monday. But workers have not had much success in getting information from people who test positive.
An uncoordinated response, political polarization, and the sheer size of the country may help explain the devastating numbers.
Channel 6's Brian Taff grills Vice President Mike Pence repeatedly on whether he would say "Black lives matter."
While President Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday was pitched as an over-subscribed event, with Trump campaign staffers touting ticket registrations over a million, the final turnout came to a fraction of the venue's overall capacity, confirming reports of low turnout that dogged what was meant to be Trump's triumphant return to the campaign trail.
Researchers identified a series of 9-inch-long prints as belonging to an extinct ancestor of the modern crocodile. The animal appeared to walk on two feet.
Holding a large indoor event in a state with a rising coronavirus case count seems like a recipe for disaster.
"This is a demand for real change," said one Black Lives Matter leader from Houston.
The offbeat moments of lockdown, Olympics sports from above and more best photos of the week.
The Slow Mo Guys demonstrate how the Apple Watch gets water out of the case in extremely satisfying slow motion.
A lot has happened over the last ten years, right? At the very least, the average cost of tablets has really dropped. Right now, you can ever grab an Amazon Fire 7 for just 40 bucks.
President Trump and his campaign promised an overflow crowd in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, both inside and outside the 19,000-capacity arena.
Redditor _DTM- visualized the amount of people using social media platforms plotted by monthly active users over the past 17 years.
Reddit user bgregory98 crunched the numbers and put together a chart demonstrating when weekly average cases peaked in all 50 states (and the District of Columbia).
If you want to make delicious barbecue on your own, all you need is the right equipment. Rest assured, this is the good stuff. This smoker from Weber has a 4.7/5 average rating on Amazon with over 2,000 reviews.
We had no idea that wolves barked this much when they're trying to assert dominance.
Alarming heat scorched Siberia on Saturday as the small town of Verkhoyansk (67.5°N latitude) reached 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, 32 degrees above the normal high temperature. If verified, this is likely the hottest temperature ever recorded in Siberia and also the hottest temperature ever recorded north of the Arctic Circle, which begins at 66.5°N.
We hoped that COVID-19 would be a seasonal infection. We hoped wrong.
It took over 10 years, but Klenginem is finally getting due credit for this masterpiece.
Police sources say the killer's withdrawal of $475,000 was highly irregular, and how an RCMP 'agent' would get money
The islands' geography and small population helped. But so did two enterprising doctors who pushed for aggressive tracing and testing—and sometimes found themselves at odds.
Who do you think won?