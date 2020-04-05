Gordon Ramsay Has The Perfect Ten-Minute Lamb Chop Dinner Recipe
Is this a new show called "Cooking With The Ramsey's?"
You wouldn't get this from any other guy.
Throughout the past two months, Dr. Drew went on multiple news programs and downplayed the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.
A Redditor created an animated data visualization of the spread of coronavirus over the United States from February to April after looking at numbers provided by The New York Times.
An overview of the security issues surrounding the popular remote conferencing service.
Pil Cappelen Smith and Anders Cappelen deliver books wearing full hazmat suits.
The soul legend gave his final public performance at his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in 2015.
James Cai's case was completely new to his doctors. When he grew severely ill, he tapped a network of Chinese and Chinese-American medical colleagues who helped save his life.
What I learned after six years of giving positive words of comfort to friends and strangers: people want to know that they're not alone, that what they do matters, and that support is nearby.
"As we were quarantined during the pandemic me and my father started making things to keep ourselves entertained."
Major review reports recovery of marine life, but a redoubling of efforts is still needed.
Renters in apartments and houses share more than just germs with their roommates: life under coronavirus lockdown means negotiating new social rules.
Gabriel Villanueva's surreal comedy about a dancing pandemic.
Today we're sharing the story of Conrad Buchanan, a devoted husband and father who died after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Three progressively heavier copies of each type of matter particle exist, and no one knows why — but a new paper by Steven Weinberg takes a stab at explaining the pattern.
She has been suffering from Alzheimer's for the past 10 years, but on her 66th wedding anniversary, she was able to remember who her husband was.
The coronavirus pandemic spells disaster for summer blockbuster season and the industry that depend on it.
The writer and showrunner breaks down the science behind Ron Swanson, Leslie Knope, and your "Office" favorites.
Millennials were told we could be anything, so Lizet Ocampo became a potato.
From the '60s to modern day, check out a Photorealism art archive curated by Google.
James Cameron wanted the music of the Na'vi people in "Avatar" to sound like nothing anyone have ever heard before. Unfortunately for the film composers, they accomplished the job all too well.
In his new book, investigative journalist Frank Smyth explores the group's rise to favor, particularly under the Trump administration.
Using video games, scientists show it has to do with the environment and network of prey available.
Bread was a staple in people's diets then — especially in the lives of poorer people — and here's how it was made.
Snapshots from four nations struggling to limit deaths faster than the United States and other wealthy countries.
In reality, physicists know about many states of matter — the number is likely in the thousands. And they keep finding new ones. There are probably millions of potential states to find.
"The Office" co-stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey chat about the "Valentine's Day" episode in season 2 of the show.
In two years, the reality TV star has become a force in criminal justice, all while continuing to sell body-sculpting undergarments and plugging diet products on Instagram.
Need to brush up on the nitty gritty of world history? These maps hold the key to a better understanding of how we got to today. Plus, they look rad as hell.
When farmers reduce tilling, plant cover crops and speckle their steads with livestock and trees, they're helping fight climate change and bolstering their bottom lines.
Jake Enyeart, a former contestant on The Bachelorette, was out for a run when he couldn't help but make a recurring observation on recycling day.
Across six seasons and two networks, the terrifically funny comedy took on nearly every genre and pop culture trope.
Our collection of disparate and competing public and private companies were never going to be able to handle a pandemic.
As we consider the different routes through which COVID-19 spreads, information like this is scary but vital.
Should the human population disappear tomorrow, what might future archaeologists find of the food we eat? And, most importantly, would any of it still be edible?
Here's our guide to what symptoms you should look out for, and how to respond if you've been exposed.
JP and Amber demonstrate the best ways to destroy your relationship while being sheltered in place.
The inside world of Irish traveler children, a testosterone-fueled pool hall in Chicago and more best photos of the week.
No, the coronavirus is not an "equalizer." Black people are being infected and dying at higher rates. Here's what Milwaukee is doing about it — and why governments need to start releasing data on the race of COVID-19 patients.
From the Oval Office to the CDC, political and institutional failures cascaded through the system and opportunities to mitigate the pandemic were lost.
Get a better picture of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
In a conference call with major league sports commissioners on Saturday, President Donald Trump said he believes the NFL season should start on time in September, sources familiar with the call told ESPN.
Zoom, the videoconferencing app, has become a target for harassment and abuse coordinated in private off-platform chats.
In a recent episode of PBS's "Antiques Roadshow," Kanye West's cousin's husband brought in a trove of works the rapper made as a teen. The appraiser gave a very interesting analysis of the art.
The pandemic has hit Germany hard, with more than 91,000 people infected. But the percentage of fatal cases has been remarkably low compared to those in many neighboring countries.
Covering 121 questions (or 28, if you're in a rush) and 400 characters, this test isn't your regular BuzzFeed personality quiz.
The food show presenter presents his "fast and foolproof method for cooking rice in a hurry."
The last time New York was the center of a catastrophe, America rallied behind it. The nation's reaction to its coronavirus outbreak is a different story.
We're veteran work-from-homers here at Digg, so we know from experience that noise-cancelling headphones will make the work day so much easier — especially if family or roommates are around.
In this hilarious coronavirus-inspired parody by Sharon Luxenburg, Belle carelessly leaves her little town susceptible to infection.