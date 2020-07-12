Gordon Ramsay Cranks Out A Spicy, Indian Inspired, Scrambled Egg Dish
While shooting in India, Ramsay puts together a traditional scrambled egg dish with onions, tomatoes and chilies.
Despite Florida seeing major spikes in coronavirus cases, Walt Disney World reopened its gates today. This is what it was like to walk through the park this morning.
Get a tour inside this black off-the-grid cabin in Mokau River, New Zealand.
In Davlekan, Russia, a man forgot to pull the handbrake before getting out of his car.
Shaggy's label dismissed "Hot Shot" as a throw-away album with "no hits." Then some DJ from Hawaii downloaded it on Napster.
While out on a boat in Lake Windermere in British Columbia, Brett Bacon saved a baby bald eagle that was struggling to stay afloat on the water.
Eric Andre took some time out to talk with Sean Evans about his new Netflix special "Legalize Everything," but had some trouble when he got to the Thor's Hammer hot sauce.
The legend of the Confederate leader's heroism and decency is based in the fiction of a person who never existed.
Trans actor Eve Lindle on her groundbreaking "Dispatches From Elsewhere" role
Disney re-opened their Florida resort on Saturday. Their re-opening video eerily fits the "A24-horror-story" vibe quite well.
As a congressional staff member, Mr. Smith once wore a hoodie in a demonstration on Capitol Hill protesting the death of Trayvon Martin. Now President Trump calls him "my star."
When people dismiss abolitionists for not caring about victims or safety, they tend to forget that we are those victims, those survivors of violence..
For decades I argued for separation between Israelis and Palestinians. Now, I can imagine a Jewish home that is not a Jewish state.
The new Netflix series mostly avoids the macabre camp of its predecessor — with one major exception.
Jerry and Marge Selbee discovered the secret to hacking the lottery by using math. Here's how they did it.
He wouldn't be the first president to take up the game, but there's a whole lot it could teach him about decision-making, human behavior and winning.
From the Black Death to polio, the most dangerous pathogens have moved silently, transmitted by apparently healthy people.
Dr. Italo Brown debunks commons myths about our health and explains how true they actually are.
It's hard to imagine a place in these coronavirus times that's more high risk than a casino, but these pros are willing to put it all on the line for a hot streak.
The dusty pink layer atop the Presena Glacier is more sinister than it looks. The otherworldly look could end up speeding up the melt of snow and glaciers in the fragile mountain region.
Researchers on the Windows to the Deep 2019 expedition off the coast of South Carolina were observing a shark feeding frenzy over a swordfish carcass when something extremely unexpected happened.
The Smiths would like to be excluded from August Alsina's conversation.
The suspension occurred after Wojnarowski made the remark in reply to a press-release blast from Hawley, who said the NBA was "kowtowing to Beijing" and "refusing to support US military and law enforcement."
It's finally here. A swing of the pendulum. A reemergence of fun in visual design.
One seemingly unremarkable spot in Mantua Township is a Lowe's hardware store on Woodbury Glassboro Road. But it hides something extraordinary.
From bear hair snagged on fencing and left behind, researchers can discern a bear's species, sex, stress level, food preferences and — central to this study — whether it's a carrier of the coat-lightening Spirit bear gene.
Inspired by John Steinbeck's Tortilla Flat, an Aussie attempts to eat only beans for 40 days.
The mixed success of automated contact tracing experiments around the world spells trouble for US efforts to rein in COVID-19.
Aging, death and the lies of 1980s bubblegum music.
Contrary to popular belief, piranhas are generally tame but it's still important to know how to deal with them if you have to share the water with them.
The critics of progressive identity politics have got it all wrong: They're the illiberal ones.
What if you could actually make a time machine of your life? Lucas Rizzotto recorded every day of his past year in first-person view.
A month ago, Corpus Christi had hardly any cases of coronavirus and business was booming. Now it is struggling to contain one of the state's fastest growing outbreaks. What happened?
Public records and interviews show Mark and Patricia McCloskey are almost always in conflict with somebody, often concerning property.
If you've got an emergency in Prague, you can always rely on the city's surprisingly sophisticated street light system.
The porn company claims to have filed a cease and desist against Khalifa, in response to her comments about her experience with the company.
A handy instructional video on getting the most out of steak from cooking it on the pan.
For Americans eager to resume international travel, here are the countries that currently allow U.S. citizens to enter, though there may be restrictions.
The top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson has for years been using a pseudonym to post bigoted remarks on an online forum that is a hotbed for racist, sexist, and other offensive content, CNN Business learned this week.
The US president stokes division as the virus rages, while the prime minister of Canada — where the outbreak appears to be stabilizing — has fostered a shared sense of duty.
It might be the next best thing to a coronavirus vaccine.
Nicolas Cage is a fascinating case study that continues to intrigue audiences with his off-the-wall performances. But can you say he's a good actor?
He's the last reporter in Pottstown, Pa., where the once-proud newspaper – now owned by a hedge fund – is operating on fumes and his idealism. What's at stake? Only an informed electorate, government accountability, and a sense of community.
An Arizona teacher is dead after contracting COVID-19. Three teachers tested positive after teaching in the same classroom.
Welcome to Disney parks. Enter at your own risk.
