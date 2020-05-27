Recommended

As I shelter in place, I'm really trying to stay on top of fridge organization, so I never have to tackle it in one dreaded evening, and — more importantly — so that I don't waste any food. The truth is that organizing the fridge is neither complicated nor intimidating.

