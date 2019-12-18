Good Samaritan Lends Struggling Koala A Helping Hand
It's generally not recommended to interact with wildlife but this koala bear was in trouble.
This girl got the biggest surprise of her life when she found out Bill Gates was her Secret Santa on Reddit.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
The comedian confirmed several famous rumors, told several stories about Prince and revealed a surreal moment he had with the "Godfather" actor.
Deondra, Desirae, Gregory, Melody and Ryan, five Julliard-trained pianists and siblings, play an epic version of "Sleigh Ride."
"If you told me 30 years ago that I'd be this boring stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I wouldn't have took that bet."
A Minnesota household captured video of a FedEx man celebrating after delivering a package for the holidays.
A recap of the 2010s, told in three parts. In part two, Obama's second term: an era of new voices, new controversies and new shades of pink.
How a warming world is sparking calls for a greener web.
Misconduct complaints against officers in the NYPD's 34th precinct have risen for three years straight. What's happening?
Everyone from Jessica Biel to Tricia Yearwood has dabbled in the food influencer space, and so can you (assuming you're mildly famous, of course).
As the candidates tried to the get in their talking points, they were interrupted by Alec Baldwin's President Trump, who crashed the debate to complain about being impeached.
"No, I won't schedule meetings for Q2, thanks."
Anyone can just pick the movies with the highest Rotten Tomatoes scores. The trick, particularly with a service that runs as deep as Disney+, is to look past the obvious films.
In a time of digital chaos, nostalgia for the old, "better" internet is an immensely seductive emotion.
The western models in Chinese ads, a journey from Missouri to New Mexico and more best photos of the week.
Once upon a time, a woman needed a tulip. Not just any tulip: a parrot tulip.
Perfect for the anti-aviary (or bird fanatic with a sense of humor), this snarky illustrated handbook is equal parts profane, funny, and — let's face it — true.
An analysis of 25 studies suggests there is a link between air pollution and depression and suicide.
The Texas state high school football championships are about as high quality as high school football gets, and this clever kickoff return routine from Denton Ryan is pretty darn slick.
Tracking down the editor who tracks every move the South Bend mayor makes.
It engulfed everything, and look where we are now.
Nick Uhas and David Dobrik create a massive foam explosion with 200 cubic meters of foam spilling over in their backyard.
One of the very best games of the year is available via digital delivery for the Nintendo Switch. For those of us still desperately looking for last-minute presents, this is an incredible pick.
Each year, Americans cut down about 15 million Christmas trees in the name of festive cheer. Those of you who follow dining trends may have an idea of new-Nordic developments in pine and spruce as seasonings, but how should the naive tree-eater approach arboreal edibility?
Jack Black makes a seriously poignant reflection on his 2003 comedy.
For the week of December 16th, we have Uncomfortable Jay-Z, "Marriage Story" Dancing memes, and A Little Salami As A Treat.
For months during production, Derulo slid his sinewy body into a Lycra catsuit and spent hours having motion-capture dots and sweatproof reference makeup applied. "I thought I was an attractive cat, yeah," he tells me on a recent December evening.
While docking in Cozumel, Mexico, the Carnival Glory ship swiped the Carnival Legend ship, leaving at least one passenger injured.
On the tenth anniversary of the actress' untimely death, her legacy lives on—though not as potently as it should.
Of all the variations on the beloved character, Russia's Ded Moroz might have the strangest history.
It used to be easier to hide your wine cave.
On January 1, YouTube videos for kids will look much different. But will it be better?
During a segment on a UK radio show where she was tasked with telling two false stories and one true one, the singer made an embarrassing revelation.
Christopher Allen reported in some of the most dangerous parts of the world. Who was looking out for him?
The 2010s were the decade of Google filling up its product graveyard, Apple stubbornly denying obvious missteps, and Microsoft writing off billions of dollars. It was the decade of crowdfunding fails on Kickstarter, Indiegogo and elsewhere. And many, many more.
Coldplay's Chris Martin has a blast turning listener qualms into songs improvised on the spot.
The cultural industry that the 1977 film spawned have ground its original charm and wonder out of existence.
We analyzed the dialogue in all eight movies to find out which characters spoke the most.
The dog suffered no lasting damage, though hopefully he's learned to not drink more pond water.
When the USS John S. McCain crashed in the Pacific, the Navy blamed the destroyer's crew for the loss of 10 sailors. The truth is the Navy's flawed technology set the McCain up for disaster.
We combed through all the best books of 2019 lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 books of 2019.
This is just delightful, and extremely relatable.
In the grand scheme of things, 10 years is nothing; an insignificant slice of our planet's long timeline. But when it comes to tech, a lot can change in a decade.
More than a third of Alaska communities have no local police of any kind. Criminals have been hired as cops in some remote villages. A federal emergency has been declared and millions of dollars are promised, but here's what else experts recommend.
Vox breaks down how different groups in America are taxed and which ones pay the most.