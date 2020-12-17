Golfer With Balls Of Steel Attempts To Snatch A Golf Ball Off An Alligator's Tail
We'd recommend just taking a mulligan than risking life and limb for a golf ball, but you do you.
"Isn't it hypocritical of you to accuse others of disinformation when you spread it every day?" Acosta exclaimed.
This TikTok collaboration with a cat will make you believe in the joy of the internet again.
"Mr. Chairman, this is not about airing your grievances," exclaimed Senator Gary Peters.
Stephen Colbert is given a Proust Questionnaire and makes some candid revelations about himself.
We get more glimpses into young Diana's life in Themyscira in the opening scene of "Wonder Woman 1984."
It's the third year in a row that YouTuber Mark Rober has served up this glittery dish of revenge to people who steal packages from others, and this year, the glitter bomb 3.0 certainly didn't disappoint.
It doesn't take very many ultra-wealthy Americans changing their address to wreak havoc on cities' finances.
How two men tricked a crowd full of geniuses.
Without fail, someone will ask Joel Kim Booster where he's "from" and it never ends well.
Aubrey Iacobelli was woken up at four in the morning by the sound of her dog barking at the tree.
Amazon has a way of creeping into our lives and making things incredibly easy. With convenience, there are often trade-offs. Many people are unaware that they have a public profile on Amazon.
The deal, which follows others with PlayStation 5 and Amazon Fire, will give 100 million+ Roku users access to the HBO Max app.
"I'm very, very concerned that if you solicit votes from typically non-voters, that you will affect and change the outcome."
The magnitude of this national security breach is hard to overstate.
Walter Forbes was convicted on the testimony of a witness who says she lied.
Data shows that squashing the neighborhood rumor mill is still one the biggest disinformation challenges.
Thousands of miles of pathways through some of the most rugged land on earth form this six-country UNESCO World Heritage site.
Sometimes when you try too hard, things can backfire fast.
As travel posters designed to sell train tickets, they were probably more beautiful than they needed to be.
When trying to get consumers to ditch their iPhone for your smartphone, some companies shot for the moon. But there's a thin line between brilliance and insanity.
Large tax cuts for the rich lead to higher income inequality and don't fuel economic growth or cut unemployment, a new paper by academics from the London School of Economics and King's College London says.
Disposable chopsticks? Feh! We exclusively use our light-up lightsaber chopsticks.
Sometimes the most unexpected pairings are the matches made in heaven.
A former deep-sea treasure hunter is about to mark his fifth year in jail for refusing to disclose the whereabouts of 500 missing coins made from gold found in an historic shipwreck.
"Oh, girl. I was running, like, seven miles a day in heels," Cameron Diaz recalls of shooting Nancy Meyers's beloved movie. "That wasn't even in the script."
The interview was discovered inside a television camera donated to the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History's Spanish-language television project by Univision.
Thanks to some new developments in thermoelectric energy-harvesting, we might be able to soon enough.
The Sky Drop waterslide at Plopsaqua De Panne is not for the faint of heart.
A brief history of the legendary Manhattan co-op that John Lennon, Judy Garland and Roberta Flack called home.
In the last century, the cute candy dispensers went from smoking abatement tool to delightful toy and collector's item.
Surveillance footage revealed a small cadre of farm animals creating havoc throughout Nevşehir.
Cryptocurrency rose by more than 6% against the dollar amid growing interest from big investment companies.
Shelley Jackson's snow story is now in its fourth year — and its eleventh sentence. Don't hold your breath.
Apparently the sparks that come out are the tiny amounts of metal that are shed in the process.
Can the left's favorite network break through post-Trump?
Spotlight, which the company began testing this fall, remakes Walmart employees into public-facing company advocates.
The Slow Mo Guys know how to make slow motion look extraordinary.
The inside story of a black sheep hedge fund, their massive bet that shopping malls would crash, and how they proved Wall Street wrong.
As he details in his account below, he experienced immediate friction with his main co-star Ali Larter.
A truck slid across a snowy road and nearly struck these EMS workers in Collier Township, Pennsylvania.
Perpetual outsiders, Mormons spent 200 years assimilating to a certain national ideal—only to find their country in an identity crisis. What will the third century of the faith look like?
A heartwarming gift given to a man trying to see his family for Christmas.
The Cleveland Indians are reportedly the latest group preparing to abandon a stereotypical name, following the Washington Redskins and Aunt Jemima this summer.
Then-HHS science adviser Paul Alexander called for millions of Americans to be infected as means of fighting Covid-19.
When your music is good enough to eat.
Unsurprisingly, people were very upset.
In 2013, this reporter spent 10 Bitcoin, worth $1,000 at the time, on a dinner for dozens of strangers in San Francisco. The owner of the restaurant wisely held onto it.
The #DisneyMustPay viral campaign to get Alan Dean Foster paid faces murky legal waters.
Andi Schmied, a Hungarian artist whose work involves documenting high-end real estate, adopted the persona of a mysterious billionaire, then toured 25 New York apartments for sale and photographed the views from each.
