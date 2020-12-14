Goldendoodle Absolutely Flips Out At Electric Train
"If the train stays, I'm gone."
Wolf Blitzer (Beck Bennett) interviews Dr. Fauci (Kate McKinnon) and Dr. Birx (Heidi Gardner) about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine and what the roll out strategy is going to be.
A family of coronavirus particles (Timothée Chalamet, Cecily Strong, Beck Bennett, Lauren Holt) have a heated disagreement during a Christmas reunion.
Comedian Jim Gaffigan details how marital troubles seem to be at the core of every "Dateline" episode you've ever watched.
This insane last-second Western Michigan touchdown was too good to be true, and in fact, it was ruled illegal and Ball State won the game.
Christmas will hence forth by a holiday of trauma for them.
These are the dystopian times we live in.
There's some truth to the meme claiming that all crustaceans are evolving into crab-shaped beings.
They shrugged off the pandemic, then their family and friends started dying
It's not that they sound bad. It's just that after you hear this kind of singing too often, it becomes supremely aggravating.
Barr on Monday said he would resign next week, ending a tenure in which the President Trump loyalist carried the administration's "law and order" message but ultimately dealt the most credible blow to Trump's unfounded claims that the 2020 election was littered with fraud.
After a journalist was assassinated, her sons found clues in her unfinished work that cracked the case and brought down the government.
Our quarantine bard-in-residence has delivered an album in part about being sad at home over the holidays, just in time for winter break.
Taihei Kobayashi has gone from sleeping on the streets of Tokyo to heading a technology startup whose market value topped $1 billion.
To be this close to victory and to lose it at the last second is pure agony.
Lawmakers could announce an omnibus compromise as soon as Monday, with legislative text expected Tuesday.
Hungarian biologist Tibor Gánti is an obscure figure. Now, more than a decade after his death, his ideas about how life began are finally coming to fruition.
Principles of origami are crucial to the design of this line of house designed by the Latvian company Brette Haus.
We examine the most unusual scene in "The Chronicles of Narnia's The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe." Father Christmas (Santa Claus) gives children in the 1940s weapons. Why?
Jonna Mendez, the fomer CIA Chief of Disguise, talks about the time she was able to deceive President Bush with a mask that transformed her into a younger, striking-looking woman.
Barack Obama's "A Promised Land" has been praised for its introspection. In reality, the book is a 768-page defense of the status quo.
Satellites — and drones — were intended to replace it. But the 65-year-old Lockheed U-2 is still at the top of its game, flying missions in an environment no other aircraft can operate in.
It's lovely seeing how gentle he is with them.
Here's how much Americans are spending during this gift-giving season — and what they're spending money on.
Could adopting a new name improve your fortune? Some Chinese communities think so.
For the umpteenth time, we do not need to know about the upcoming iOS 14.2 update, thank you very much.
Aside from the shrubbery, the most striking part of Tim Burton's 1990 film is its surreal, near-neon neighborhood. Building it took a few twisted minds, a quirky tract in Florida, and a lot of paint.
When you get much, much more than you bargained for.
Christmas time is also shopping time, so let's talk about the history of shopping.
Abraham Lincoln, an iconic American hero, could soon be an outcast in San Francisco, his legacy called into question and his name ripped off a high school.
A journey of a thousand Jenga blocks starts with a single step.
The outcome of the presidential election has been clear for weeks, but on Monday it gets one step closer to being official as the Electoral College meets.
"We left the dead things, raw and meaty, lying on the beach," one sealer recalled.
Mackie is an android officer tasked to locate a doomsday device in the trailer for Netflix sci-fi action film "Outside the Wire."
What can hunter-gatherer societies teach us about work, time and happiness?
All across the Swiss alps are military installation and bunkers carefully hidden so as to blend into the surrounding landscape. Some of them are camouflaged as huge rocks, others as quiet villas or barns that could open up in the event of an emergency to reveal cannons and heavy machine guns that could blow any approaching army to smithereens
We had no idea the level of artistry and precision that could come from just walking.
A Daily Mail investigation alleges that Andrew did stay at the billionaire pedophile's mansion, despite his previous denial in a BBC interview.
If Jill Biden wants to flaunt her Ed.D., who are we to object?
One of the perils of working from home is you never know when your mother is going to walk in.
The uncanny allure of our unlived lives.
"Covid penis" is a real thing, and you don't want it — trust us.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
And what it lost in the process.
"After midnight, I was filming a big brown bear digging through our garbage, and our intoxicated guest walked right next to it."
"I understand these things, I've lived through it, that's why I open my heart and calendar to a number of people in this situation."
Stay charged up wherever you're headed in the new year. Fingers crossed, we'll actually be able to travel safely soon.
Well, looks like dad needs a nap, kiddo.
The company behind the long-awaited video game pledged to fix the bugs and crashes after complaints from players poured in over the weekend.
I put Apple's connected fitness service through its paces and came away impressed (but not surprised) — and quite sweaty.
When you're stressed, the lies just come tumbling right out.