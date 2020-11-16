Golden Retriever Brilliantly Tricks His Owner Into Thinking He Hasn't Eaten His Treat
A sneaky dog fools his owner who tries to teach him how to be patient.
Tony Hawk drove around daring kids to do tricks and it might be the most wholesome thing you'll watch today.
Fox News anchor Leland Vittert grills Trump's Director of Press Communications Erin Perrine about the president's path to 270.
James Blackwood, the Raccoon Whisperer, found himself completely swarmed with hungry raccoons.
Alpacas in Sørum, Norway curiously observe a human baby.
Corey Olsen is the world's leading expert on J.R.R. Tolkien and his knowledge is extraordinary.
The company dropped their cars from a crane to help prepare rescue workers for the worst case emergency scenario.
In April, I started "Coronavirus News for Black Folks." It gave me a kind of second sight. I could see where the country is headed and how blind it's been.
We spoke to four experts, including the heads of two professional test kitchens and a fourth-generation butcher, who told us about the best turkeys you can get shipped straight to your door.
Bunny the dog is famous on TikTok for her ability to use buttons to "speak." She is part of a research project by UC San Diego into different aspects of animal cognition. Researchers hope to find out how much she is capable of communicating.
Get to know the three spaceflyers from NASA — Shannon Walker, Victor Glover and Michael Hopkins — and Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi.
He failed to produce the massive big-city margins some Democrats expected. One reason is that Trump surpassed his 2016 performance in many cities.
There's no going back to the old ways. Which technologies could propel the industry forward?
Out in Morro Bay, California this otter found a friendly kayaker and decided to take a break from the water.
People at the march attacked everything from vote counting to Dr. Anthony Fauci, and there were many references to the QAnon mass delusion.
Nearly every state in America is now experiencing an uncontrolled spread of COVID-19, according to data from covidexitstrategy.org.
"If I had to describe its physical completion that would be a form of dolphin-like-jellyfish which was very soft to touch and one could also admire its internal organs and spine."
Last fall, a hacker gave Glenn Greenwald a trove of damning messages between Brazil's leaders. Some suspected the Russians. The truth was far less boring.
Is it too early to call play of the year?
A driver in Cheboksary, Russia lost control but had their starts to thank.
The former president said he's disappointed but not surprised that such few Republicans have stood up to Trump's baseless claims of election fraud.
A lot has changed for the streaming platform in the past 13 years.
We're unapologetically enthusiastic about everybody's favorite baby alien. And since it's only 20 bucks, we don't feel too bad about another item sitting on our desk.
Jack Ma had some eyebrow-raising words for Chinese regulators, but they should probably be listening to him instead of dressing him down.
Who's going to break the news to him?
BMW unveiled the "Motorrad Definition CE 04," an electric scooter concept straight out of the Akira manga. The automaker didn't release any specs, but the design is meant to evoke a nontraditional approach to urban mobility.
In November 2010, Tony Scott's adrenaline-packed final film roared into theaters and dominated the box office for weeks. To mark the anniversary, cast and crew remember the wild stunts, meticulous attention to detail, and visionary directing that made the film such a success.
When the world looked at Germany to do the right thing, the country obliged and saved us all.
Being apolitical is not working for an organization I've cherished for much of my life.
Here's how YouTuber NightHawkInLight crafted a bat-signal using a 100,000 lumen flashlight.
"I feel relieved ... but I'm also worried. What if Joe Biden doesn't want to anger Middle America?"
How much do most customers know about what really goes on behind the scenes in our local supermarkets — now or before the pandemic?
The nation's famed mastery of rail travel has been aided by some subtle behavioral tricks.
From Spain to South Korea, there are several global success stories in the drive to become carbon neutral.
We have the technology to make the best and more durable lightbulbs possible, but why don't we? Well, the answer is simple: money.
Danny Rice has a good sense of how dangerous the coronavirus can be. What puzzles him are the people who have curtailed so much of their lives to avoid being infected by the virus.
How do we choose to give thanks? By finding the most hilarious Thanksgiving-themed swag on Amazon.
If it's a long walk to public transit, you're going to want one of these hand warmers. Trust us.
A massive, unmasked homecoming party at a steakhouse in Missouri included a deliberate campaign to hide from pesky health officials and contact tracers.
It's actually eerie, looking at all the memories and collections accumulated by a stranger.
Steve Burns, the original striped-polo-wearing host of the beloved kids' TV program "Blue's Clues," is selling his Williamsburg home for $3.35 million—and you bet it's filled with clues. Thoughtful reuse of materials throughout the blue building at 19 Powers Street ties it back to its former life as a garage.
A devastating surge is here. Unless Americans act aggressively, it will get much larger, very quickly.
Conspiracy theories make us all feel like the world is a lot more complicated than it actually is. Kirby Ferguson explains why they're pretty consistently wrong.
Two weeks before Thanksgiving, coronavirus cases in the United States hit a new daily high Thursday, as more than 163,000 Americans tested positive. So what is the risk level where you live?
If you care about your privacy, and you're using macOS, you might have a serious reason to worry.
The man on the trail went by "Mostly Harmless." He was friendly and said he worked in tech. After he died in his tent, no could figure out who he was.
This week's main characters include an actor who suggests food stamps work only on healthy foods, a white politician who announced that he's a Black gay man, a congressman who wants the world to know he really likes Tiffany Trump, and more.
A guy fools his old classmates into thinking he had a dramatic glow up.
Menswear icons are not made overnight. But once in a while—because this is America, land of opportunity, after all!—comes a man who toils in the background, perhaps content with local celebrity status. And when, or if, history foists him into the spotlight, he ascends to icon status instantly. Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, with his enormous collection of regionally-appropriate Carhartt gear, is just such a man.