How GM Got Scammed Out Of $2 Billion
GM partnered with EV startup Nikola to make an electric truck, a company company is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice for alleged securities fraud.
Forensic Architecture made a 3D model that reconstructs the events of the Beirut blast on August 4.
Fox News' Kristin Fischer said Rudy Giuliani's claims were "light on facts."
Sierra is ecstatic she was able to fit her Newfie into this cramped car.
President Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani interrupted his press conference on alleged voter fraud to act out a scene from the beloved 1992 Joe Pesci movie.
Adam Savage takes this Sideshow Collectible's life-size replica to the next level in this one day build.
Ellis Rodriguez puts a white guy in the crowd on the spot and he delivers.
This week, we've got Twitter Fleets, Pfizer vs Moderna, this claim is disputed, Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey, George Clooney giving 14 friends $1 million each and "The Crown's" bashful Princess Diana.
Trump's lawyers have not yet had their day in court, but they will have to do a great deal better than this if they hope to succeed.
The cruelest rejections are the ones that come from the bottom of the heart.
"If I could, I'd do it all over again."
One of the world's most beloved observatories is being demolished before its time.
Unlike people, numbers don't lie.
In a rare turn of events, Carlson pointed out there has been no evidence to support the allegations of voter fraud from Trump's campaign attorney Sidney Powell.
We rank every Ron Howard movie ever made, from "Solo: A Star Wars Story" to "Cinderella Man" to "Apollo 13" — and his latest, "Hillbilly Elegy."
100 groundbreaking inventions — including a smarter beehive, a greener tube of toothpaste, and technology that could catalyze a COVID-19 vaccine — that are changing the way we live, work, play and think about what's possible.
If he hadn't noticed this in time, this video would have ended very differently.
Apple's first M1 Macs have defied expectations and are more powerful than anyone expected, handily beating out many other Intel Macs that Apple is continuing to sell.
With tourists nowhere to be found, this is the eerie new reality of New York's cultural institutions.
Before the virus hit, Mumbai's local trains were the perfect cruising hotspots.
When you had "be more social" and "travel more" as your goals for this year, but then 2020 swooped in to disrupt all of that.
Redditors discovered that the rapper has never officially uploaded his absurd song from the "Deep Blue Sea" soundtrack.
Many of the homes have a style that mirrors the owner's professional aesthetic.
The video, which features the pair throwing a wild tour bus party before playing a show together, ends with an on-screen message reading, "In loving memory of all my exes. Eat sh*t."
An interview with Sal Khan, founder of Khan Academy.
After a chase, Matthew Piercey disappeared underwater using a submersible scooter, the authorities said. When he surfaced, agents were waiting with dry clothes his wife had provided.
Nikolai, a farmer from the Ryazan Region in the future, explains that it's a lie that Russia is a "technically backward country."
What does it say about our mental health when we mostly relate to memes of Christopher looking despondent wrapped in a blanket, or nodding off on heroin in front of a corn dog stand?
After testing out over 100 phones, YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss gives his verdict on the best smartphones of 2020.
The Canadian Lad tackles an interesting theory behind all the possibilities of Thanos winning.
It seems stupidly simple.
For a second, it looked like the fly knew what the Venus flytrap was up to, but it then let down its guard.
Lil Nas X insists that he's mostly been winging it, but all the evidence proves that he's clearly a natural-born social media savant with his finger on the pulse of pop culture.
The Stylophone is small, stylus-operated and takes all of two and a half seconds to learn to play. Plus, it's only 35 bucks, so it makes for a perfect gift.
Dogs really are the best thing we can ask for in the world.
We reached out to nearly a dozen automotive writers, media personalities and experts to get their opinions on which classic vehicles are criminally overlooked. Here, in no particular order, are the 50 most underappreciated collector automobiles of all time.
We talked to the rookie quarterback, who is adjusting to the NFL grind by cutting out sweets and getting to bed at 8 PM.
I'm a key and you're hot glue. Whatever you stick to me, I'll stick to you.
Drinks on tap, rock-climbing walls, gourmet cafeterias — perks are a hallmark of many desirable workplaces. But when workers are not in the office to actually enjoy them, companies are being forced to reevaluate their incentives and work culture.
This is just a small part of the larger in-depth look at an industry that propagates widespread abuses including human trafficking, child labor and outright slavery.
Hairdressers weigh in on Rudy Giuliani's drip problem.
Prenatal testing is changing who gets born and who doesn't. This is just the beginning.
In the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" reunion, Hubert and Smith buried the hatchet and ended their 27-year feud.
"People deserve to know the truth, even if it hurts one way or another."
This week, we're just trying to cope with ever-shortening daylight hours and a still-tenuous democracy. Enjoy!
There are a lot of ways to break news of a pregnancy, but this one… well, it's peculiar, to say the least.
The dashing star opens up about his touching new indie film "Monsoon," grappling with his own cultural identity, and the rumors that he's being considered as the next James Bond.
Summer may be high season, but these parks are at their best in the colder months.
President Donald Trump's strategy for retaining power despite losing the U.S. election is focused increasingly on persuading Republican legislators to intervene on his behalf in battleground states Democrat Joe Biden won, three people familiar with the effort said.
A video showing left-wing protesters attacking a right-wing activist spread across social media after the "Million MAGA March" in Washington DC. But did it tell the whole story?
